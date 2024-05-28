Local Sports Calendar (May 28)
May 28—TODAY
Prep Boys Golf
Wabash River Conference Meet: Attica, Covington, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 8 a.m. (Rivercrest GC)
Collegiate Baseball
Normal CornBelters at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Collegiate Baseball
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
College Golf
NCAA Championships: Match Play Semifinals, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.
Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Western Conference Finals, Game 4: Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks, TNT, 7:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference Finals, Game 4: New York Rangers at Florida Panthers, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, opening rounds, TENNIS, 4 a.m.
French Open, opening rounds, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
College Golf
NCAA Championships: Match Play Finals, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, Bally Sports Midwest, Noon
Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Finals, Game 5 (If necessary): Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics, ESPN, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference Finals, Game 4: Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers, TNT, 7:30 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx, NBA TV, 7 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, opening rounds, TENNIS, 4 a.m.
French Open, opening rounds, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 a.m.
French Open, opening rounds, NBC, 11 a.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.