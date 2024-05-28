Local Sports Calendar (May 28)

May 28—TODAY

Prep Boys Golf

Wabash River Conference Meet: Attica, Covington, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 8 a.m. (Rivercrest GC)

Collegiate Baseball

Normal CornBelters at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Collegiate Baseball

Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

College Golf

NCAA Championships: Match Play Semifinals, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Western Conference Finals, Game 4: Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks, TNT, 7:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference Finals, Game 4: New York Rangers at Florida Panthers, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Tennis

French Open, opening rounds, TENNIS, 4 a.m.

French Open, opening rounds, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

College Golf

NCAA Championships: Match Play Finals, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, Bally Sports Midwest, Noon

Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference Finals, Game 5 (If necessary): Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics, ESPN, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Western Conference Finals, Game 4: Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers, TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx, NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Tennis

French Open, opening rounds, TENNIS, 4 a.m.

French Open, opening rounds, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 a.m.

French Open, opening rounds, NBC, 11 a.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

