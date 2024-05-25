Local Sports Calendar (May 25)

May 25—TODAY

Prep Boys Track

IHSA State Meet at O'Brien Field in Charleston

MONDAY

Prep Baseball

IHSAA Class 1A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional: Fountain Central vs. Lafayette Central Catholic, 10 a.m.

IHSAA Class 2A Delphi Sectional Championship: Seeger vs. Benton Central, 2 p.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional Championship: teams TBD, 6:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: BetMGM 300, FOX. noon

College Baseball

Big Ten Tournament semifinal: Indiana vs. Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 9 a.m.

Big Ten Tournament semifinal: Penn State vs. Illinois or Michigan, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Golf

Champions Tour: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, third round, NBC, noon

PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, third round, GOLF, Noon

PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, FOX, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference Finals, Game 3: Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers, ABC, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Western Conference Finals, Game 2: Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars, TNT, 7 p.m.

United Football League

St. Louis Battlehawks at Arlington Renegades, ABC, 11 a.m.

Birmingham Stallions at San Antonio Brahmas, ABC, 2 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx, CBS, noon

Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Monaco Grand Prix, ABC, 6:30 a.m.

Indianapolis 500, NBC, Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600, FOX, 5 p.m.

College Baseball

Big Ten Tournament Championship, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, final round, GOLF, Noon

PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, final round, NBC, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, ESPN, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Western Conference Finals, Game 3: Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks. TNT, 7:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference Finals, Game 3: New York Rangers at Florida Panthers, ABC, 2 p.m.

Tennis

French Open, opening rounds, TENNIS, 4 a.m.

French Open, opening rounds, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 a.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference Finals, Game 4: Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers, ESPN, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Western Conference Finals, Game 3: Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers, TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

French Open, opening rounds, TENNIS, 4 a.m.

French Open, opening rounds, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 a.m.

French Open, opening rounds, NBC, 11 a.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

