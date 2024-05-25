Local Sports Calendar (May 25)
May 25—TODAY
Prep Boys Track
IHSA State Meet at O'Brien Field in Charleston
MONDAY
Prep Baseball
IHSAA Class 1A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional: Fountain Central vs. Lafayette Central Catholic, 10 a.m.
IHSAA Class 2A Delphi Sectional Championship: Seeger vs. Benton Central, 2 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional Championship: teams TBD, 6:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: BetMGM 300, FOX. noon
College Baseball
Big Ten Tournament semifinal: Indiana vs. Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 9 a.m.
Big Ten Tournament semifinal: Penn State vs. Illinois or Michigan, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Golf
Champions Tour: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, third round, NBC, noon
PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, third round, GOLF, Noon
PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, FOX, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Finals, Game 3: Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers, ABC, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference Finals, Game 2: Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars, TNT, 7 p.m.
United Football League
St. Louis Battlehawks at Arlington Renegades, ABC, 11 a.m.
Birmingham Stallions at San Antonio Brahmas, ABC, 2 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx, CBS, noon
Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Monaco Grand Prix, ABC, 6:30 a.m.
Indianapolis 500, NBC, Peacock, 11:30 a.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600, FOX, 5 p.m.
College Baseball
Big Ten Tournament Championship, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, final round, GOLF, Noon
PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, final round, NBC, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, ESPN, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Western Conference Finals, Game 3: Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks. TNT, 7:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference Finals, Game 3: New York Rangers at Florida Panthers, ABC, 2 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, opening rounds, TENNIS, 4 a.m.
French Open, opening rounds, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 a.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Finals, Game 4: Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers, ESPN, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference Finals, Game 3: Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers, TNT, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, opening rounds, TENNIS, 4 a.m.
French Open, opening rounds, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 a.m.
French Open, opening rounds, NBC, 11 a.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
