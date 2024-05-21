Local Sports Calendar (May 21)
May 21—TODAY
Prep Boys Golf
Fountain Central and Seeger at Parke Heritage, 3:30 p.m. (Parke County GC)
South Vermillion at Covington, 3:45 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)
Prep Softball
IHSAA Class 1A Riverton Parke Sectional: Covington vs. North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
IHSA Class 3A Mt. Zion Regional: Champaign Centennial vs. Danville, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
IHSAA Kokomo Regional: Seeger vs. Twin Lakes, 3:30 p.m.
IHSAA Lebanon Regional: Crawfordsville vs. Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
IHSAA State Series: Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Lafayette Jefferson Regional, 5 p.m.
Men's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at NJCAA Division II National Tournament in Joplin, Mo., 7:30 a.m.(Twin Hills Golf and Country Club)
WEDNESDAY
Prep Baseball
IHSA Class 1A Arcola Sectional: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Mount Pulaski, 4 p.m.
IHSA Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional: Danville vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 7 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Millikin Sectional: Westville vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
IHSAA Kokomo Regional Championship: Seeger or Twin Lakes vs. Kokomo or West Lafayette Harrison, 3:30 p.m.
IHSAA Lebanon Regional Championship: Crawfordsville or Fountain Central vs. Carmel or Park Tudor, 4 p.m.
Men's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at NJCAA Division II National Tournament in Joplin, Mo., 7:30 a.m. (Twin Hills Golf and Country Club)
ON THE AIR
TODAY
College Baseball
Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Purdue, Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Nebraska vs. Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Illinois vs. Penn State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs, TBS, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Finals, Game 1: Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics, ESPN, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
College Baseball
Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Iowa, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Indiana or Purdue vs. Nebraska or Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, noon
Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Western Conference Finals, Game 1: Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves,. TNT, 7:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference Finals, Game 1: Florida Panthers at New York Knicks, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.