Local Sports Calendar (May 21)

May 21—TODAY

Prep Boys Golf

Fountain Central and Seeger at Parke Heritage, 3:30 p.m. (Parke County GC)

South Vermillion at Covington, 3:45 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)

Prep Softball

IHSAA Class 1A Riverton Parke Sectional: Covington vs. North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

IHSA Class 3A Mt. Zion Regional: Champaign Centennial vs. Danville, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

IHSAA Kokomo Regional: Seeger vs. Twin Lakes, 3:30 p.m.

IHSAA Lebanon Regional: Crawfordsville vs. Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

IHSAA State Series: Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Lafayette Jefferson Regional, 5 p.m.

Men's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at NJCAA Division II National Tournament in Joplin, Mo., 7:30 a.m.(Twin Hills Golf and Country Club)

WEDNESDAY

Prep Baseball

IHSA Class 1A Arcola Sectional: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Mount Pulaski, 4 p.m.

IHSA Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional: Danville vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 7 p.m.

IHSA Class 2A Millikin Sectional: Westville vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

IHSAA Kokomo Regional Championship: Seeger or Twin Lakes vs. Kokomo or West Lafayette Harrison, 3:30 p.m.

IHSAA Lebanon Regional Championship: Crawfordsville or Fountain Central vs. Carmel or Park Tudor, 4 p.m.

Men's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at NJCAA Division II National Tournament in Joplin, Mo., 7:30 a.m. (Twin Hills Golf and Country Club)

ON THE AIR

TODAY

College Baseball

Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Purdue, Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

Big Ten Tournament: Nebraska vs. Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament: Illinois vs. Penn State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs, TBS, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference Finals, Game 1: Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics, ESPN, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

College Baseball

Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Iowa, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament: Indiana or Purdue vs. Nebraska or Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, noon

Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Western Conference Finals, Game 1: Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves,. TNT, 7:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference Finals, Game 1: Florida Panthers at New York Knicks, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.