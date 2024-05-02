Local Sports Calendar (May 2)

May 2—TODAY

Prep Baseball

Attica at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Covington, 4 p.m.

Southmont at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Salt Fork at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m. Thursday

Watseka at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

North Putnam at Covington, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)

Attica and Crawfordsville at Seeger, 4 p.m. (Harrison Hills GC)

Prep Girls Soccer

Danville at Normal Community, 6 p.m.

Prep Softball

Attica at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Salt Fork at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Champaign Central at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Casey-Westfield, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m. Thursday

Watseka at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Fountain Central at West Vigo, 4 p.m.

Seeger at Lafayette McCutcheon, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Banks of the Wabash Meet: Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke and South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 3:45 p.m.

Vermilion Valley Conference Meet: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area, Iroquois West, Milford/Cissna Park, Oakwood, Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy and Watseka at Westville, 4 p.m.

Danville at Bloomington Purple Raider Relays, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Banks of the Wabash Meet: Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke and South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 3:45 p.m.

Vermilion Valley Conference Meet: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area, Iroquois West, Milford/Cissna Park, Oakwood, Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy and Watseka at Westville, 4 p.m.

College Softball

NJCAA Region 24 Tournament, best-of-three series: Heartland Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Baseball

Attica at Covington, 4 p.m.

Danville at Champaign Central, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Cissna Park, 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Big 12 Conference Meet: Bloomington, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Champaign Centennial, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac and Oakwood at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Danville Area Community College at Lincoln Land Community College, doubleheader, 3 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, Marquee Sports Network, Noon

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference Playoffs, Game 6: Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, TNT, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Golf

Champions Tour: Insperity Invitational, first round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Horse Racing

Kentucky Oaks, USA, Noon

Major League Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox, WDAN-AM 1490, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

