Local Sports Calendar (May 2)
May 2—TODAY
Prep Baseball
Attica at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Covington, 4 p.m.
Southmont at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Salt Fork at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m. Thursday
Watseka at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
North Putnam at Covington, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)
Attica and Crawfordsville at Seeger, 4 p.m. (Harrison Hills GC)
Prep Girls Soccer
Danville at Normal Community, 6 p.m.
Prep Softball
Attica at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Salt Fork at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Champaign Central at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Casey-Westfield, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m. Thursday
Watseka at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Fountain Central at West Vigo, 4 p.m.
Seeger at Lafayette McCutcheon, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Banks of the Wabash Meet: Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke and South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 3:45 p.m.
Vermilion Valley Conference Meet: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area, Iroquois West, Milford/Cissna Park, Oakwood, Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy and Watseka at Westville, 4 p.m.
Danville at Bloomington Purple Raider Relays, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Banks of the Wabash Meet: Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke and South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 3:45 p.m.
Vermilion Valley Conference Meet: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area, Iroquois West, Milford/Cissna Park, Oakwood, Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy and Watseka at Westville, 4 p.m.
College Softball
NJCAA Region 24 Tournament, best-of-three series: Heartland Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Baseball
Attica at Covington, 4 p.m.
Danville at Champaign Central, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Cissna Park, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Big 12 Conference Meet: Bloomington, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Champaign Centennial, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac and Oakwood at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.
College Baseball
Danville Area Community College at Lincoln Land Community College, doubleheader, 3 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, Marquee Sports Network, Noon
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Playoffs, Game 6: Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, TNT, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Golf
Champions Tour: Insperity Invitational, first round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Horse Racing
Kentucky Oaks, USA, Noon
Major League Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox, WDAN-AM 1490, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
