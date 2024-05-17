Local Sports Calendar (May 16)
May 16—TODAY
Prep Baseball
Attica at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
Danville at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
Delphi at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Regional: Watseka vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Unity Regional: Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Westville, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Armstrong-Potomac Regional: Schlarman Academy vs. St. Anne, 4:30 p.m.
Terre Haute North at Covington, 5 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Arcola Regional: Salt Fork vs. Villa Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Attica at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)
Covington at Benton Central, 3:30 p.m.
Seeger at South Newton, 4 p.m.
Prep Softball
Attica at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
North Vermillion at West Vigo, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
IHSAA Fountain Central Sectional: Covington vs. Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
IHSAA State Series: Attica, Benton Central, Carroll Flora, Covington, Delphi, Fountain Central, Frontier, North Vermillion, North White, Seeger and Tri-County (Ind.) at Twin Lakes Sectional, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
IHSA Class 1A State Meet Prelims: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood, Salt Fork and Westville at O'Brien Field in Charleston, 10 a.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Baseball
Seeger at Benton Central, 4 p.m.
Prep Softball
IHSA Class 2A Watseka Regional Championship: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Herscher, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Westville Regional Championship: Westville vs. Marshall, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
IHSAA Fountain Central Sectional Championship: Teams TBD, 3:30 p.m.
IHSAA Frankfort Sectional: Seeger vs. Clinton Prairie or Lafayette McCutcheon, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
IHSA Class 1A State Series: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Buckley Christ Lutheran, Clifton Central, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Heritage, Hoopeston Area, Iroquois West, Milford/Cissna Park, Oakwood, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Schlarman Academy, St. Anne, Tri-County, Watseka and Westville at Salt Fork Sectional, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
IHSA Class 3A State Meet Prelims: Danville at O'Brien Field in Charleston, noon
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
PGA Tour: PGA Championship, first round, ESPN, 11 a.m.
LPGA Tour: Mizuho Americas Open, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Golf
PGA Tour: PGA Championship, second round, ESPN, 11 a.m.
LPGA Tour: Mizuho Americas Open, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Boston Red Sox at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
