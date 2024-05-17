Advertisement

Local Sports Calendar (May 16)

marvin holman marvin., commercial-news, danville, ill.
·3 min read

May 16—TODAY

Prep Baseball

Attica at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

Danville at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.

Delphi at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 2A Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Regional: Watseka vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 2A Unity Regional: Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Westville, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A Armstrong-Potomac Regional: Schlarman Academy vs. St. Anne, 4:30 p.m.

Terre Haute North at Covington, 5 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A Arcola Regional: Salt Fork vs. Villa Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Attica at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)

Covington at Benton Central, 3:30 p.m.

Seeger at South Newton, 4 p.m.

Prep Softball

Attica at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

North Vermillion at West Vigo, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

IHSAA Fountain Central Sectional: Covington vs. Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

IHSAA State Series: Attica, Benton Central, Carroll Flora, Covington, Delphi, Fountain Central, Frontier, North Vermillion, North White, Seeger and Tri-County (Ind.) at Twin Lakes Sectional, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

IHSA Class 1A State Meet Prelims: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood, Salt Fork and Westville at O'Brien Field in Charleston, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Baseball

Seeger at Benton Central, 4 p.m.

Prep Softball

IHSA Class 2A Watseka Regional Championship: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Herscher, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 2A Westville Regional Championship: Westville vs. Marshall, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

IHSAA Fountain Central Sectional Championship: Teams TBD, 3:30 p.m.

IHSAA Frankfort Sectional: Seeger vs. Clinton Prairie or Lafayette McCutcheon, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

IHSA Class 1A State Series: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Buckley Christ Lutheran, Clifton Central, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Heritage, Hoopeston Area, Iroquois West, Milford/Cissna Park, Oakwood, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Schlarman Academy, St. Anne, Tri-County, Watseka and Westville at Salt Fork Sectional, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

IHSA Class 3A State Meet Prelims: Danville at O'Brien Field in Charleston, noon

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

PGA Tour: PGA Championship, first round, ESPN, 11 a.m.

LPGA Tour: Mizuho Americas Open, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Golf

PGA Tour: PGA Championship, second round, ESPN, 11 a.m.

LPGA Tour: Mizuho Americas Open, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Boston Red Sox at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.