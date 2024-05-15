Advertisement

Local Sports Calendar (May 14)

May 14—TODAY

Prep Baseball

Covington at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Fountain Central at Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.

Twin Lakes at Seeger, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)

Prep Girls Soccer

IHSA Class 2A Urbana Regional: Champaign Central vs. Danville, 5 p.m.

Prep Softball

Seeger at Attica, 3:30 p.m.

Covington at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Bethesda Christian at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.

Bloomington at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 2A Westville Regional: Oakwood vs. Westville, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A Georgetown-Ridge Farm Regional: Schlarman Academy vs. Milford/Cissna Park, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A Villa Grove Regional: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Villa Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

IHSAA State Series: Attica, Benton Central, Carroll Flora, Covington, Delphi, Fountain Central, Frontier, North Vermillion, North White, Seeger and Tri-County (Ind.) at Twin Lakes Sectional, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Baseball

Seeger at Attica, 3:30 p.m.

Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.

IHSA Class 2A Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Regional: Oakwood vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A Armstrong-Potomac Regional: Cissna Park or Fisher vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Fountain Central at Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.

IHSA Class 2A Watseka Regional: Hoopeston Area vs. Herscher, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A Georgetown-Ridge Farm Regional: Donovan vs. Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Rantoul at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 2A Watseka Regional: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Watseka, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

IHSA Class 3A State Series: Alton, Belleville East, Belleville West, Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Glenwood, Granite City, Normal Community, Normal West, O'Fallon, Quincy and Springfield High at Danville Sectional, 1 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

IHSAA Fountain Central Sectional: Parke Heritage vs. Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Washington National at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Angels, Bally Sports Midwest, 8:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 5: Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, TNT, 7 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces, ESPN, 9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Major League Baseball

Washington Nationals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Angels, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

