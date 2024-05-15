Local Sports Calendar (May 14)
May 14—TODAY
Prep Baseball
Covington at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Fountain Central at Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.
Twin Lakes at Seeger, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)
Prep Girls Soccer
IHSA Class 2A Urbana Regional: Champaign Central vs. Danville, 5 p.m.
Prep Softball
Seeger at Attica, 3:30 p.m.
Covington at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Bethesda Christian at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.
Bloomington at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Westville Regional: Oakwood vs. Westville, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Georgetown-Ridge Farm Regional: Schlarman Academy vs. Milford/Cissna Park, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Villa Grove Regional: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Villa Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
IHSAA State Series: Attica, Benton Central, Carroll Flora, Covington, Delphi, Fountain Central, Frontier, North Vermillion, North White, Seeger and Tri-County (Ind.) at Twin Lakes Sectional, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Baseball
Seeger at Attica, 3:30 p.m.
Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Regional: Oakwood vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Armstrong-Potomac Regional: Cissna Park or Fisher vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Fountain Central at Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Watseka Regional: Hoopeston Area vs. Herscher, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Georgetown-Ridge Farm Regional: Donovan vs. Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Rantoul at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Watseka Regional: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Watseka, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
IHSA Class 3A State Series: Alton, Belleville East, Belleville West, Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Glenwood, Granite City, Normal Community, Normal West, O'Fallon, Quincy and Springfield High at Danville Sectional, 1 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
IHSAA Fountain Central Sectional: Parke Heritage vs. Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Washington National at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Angels, Bally Sports Midwest, 8:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 5: Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, TNT, 7 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces, ESPN, 9 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Major League Baseball
Washington Nationals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Angels, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
