Local Sports Calendar (June 8)

Jun. 8—TODAY

American Legion Baseball

Miami Valley Veterans Appreciation Tournament in Troy, Ohio: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. Napoleon River Bandits, 9:30 a.m.

Miami Valley Veterans Appreciation Tournament in Troy, Ohio: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. Utica (Ohio) Post 92, noon

Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers at Rantoul Batman Bash

Collegiate Baseball

Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

American Legion Baseball

Miami Valley Veterans Appreciation Tournament in Troy, Ohio: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. Sydney (Ohio) Post 217, 9:30 a.m.

Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers at Rantoul Batman Bash

Collegiate Baseball

Danville Dans at Dubois County Bombers, 5:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sonoma 200, FS1, 7 p.m.

College Track

NCAA Outdoor Championship, Women's Day 2, ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, third round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, third round, CBS, 1:30 p.m.

Champions Tour: American Family Insurance Championship, second round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Shop Rite LPGA Classic, third round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

Horse Racing

Belmont Stakes, FOX, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.

Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Network, 3 p.m.

National Hockey League

Stanley Cup Finals, Game 1: Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers, ABC, 7 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun, ABC, noon

Men's Soccer

International Friendly: United States vs. Colombia, TNT, TruTV, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

French Open, Women's Championship, NBC, 8 a.m.

United Football League

USFL Championship Game: Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions, ABC, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Canadian Grand Prix, ABC, 11:30 a.m.

Indy Car: Xpel Grand Prix at Road America, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota/Save Mart 350, FOX, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, final round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, final round, CBS, 1:30 p.m.

Champions Tour: American Family Insurance Championship, final round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Shop Rite LPGA Classic, final round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Network, 1 p.m.

National Basketball Association

NBA Finals, Game 2: Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics, ABC, 7 p.m.

Tennis

French Open, Men's Championship, NBC, 11 a.m.

United Football League

XFL Conference Championship: San Antonio Brahmas at St. Louis Battlehawks, FOX, 6 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun, Ch. 49 (WCIX), NBA TV, 6 p.m.

National Hockey League

Stanley Cup Finals, Game 2: Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers, ABC, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.