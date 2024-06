Local Sports Calendar (June 4)

Jun. 4—TODAY

Collegiate Baseball

Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

American Legion Baseball

Danville Post 210 Speakers at Terre Haute Post 346, 6 p.m.

Collegiate Baseball

Danville Dans at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Houston Astros at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, NBC Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

New York Liberty at Chicago Sky, NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Tennis

French Open, quarterfinals, TENNIS, 1:30 p.m.

Women's Soccer

International Friendly: United States vs. South Korea, TNT, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

College Softball

College World Series Championship Series Game 1, ESPN, 7 p.m.

College Track

NCAA Outdoor Championship, Men's Day 1, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings, NBATV, 7 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Tennis

French Open, Quarterfinals, TENNIS, 4 a.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

