Local Sports Calendar (June 22)
Jun. 22—TODAY
American Legion Baseball
Princeton (Ind.) Post 25 at Danville Post 210 Speakers, doubleheader, noon
Collegiate Baseball
Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
American Legion Baseball
Taylorville Post 73 at Danville Post 210 Speakers, 1 p.m.
Taylorville Post 73 at Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers, doubleheader, 4 p.m.
Collegiate Baseball
Dubois County Bombers at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
MONDAY
Collegiate Baseball
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sci Aps 200, USA, 2:30 p.m.
College Baseball
College World Series Finals, Game 1: Tennessee vs. Texas A&M, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, third round, GOLF, Noon
PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, third round, NBC, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Dick's Open, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, third round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, Noon
San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty, ESPN, 2 p.m.
Olympics
U.S. Diving Trials, NBC, Noon
U.S. Diving Trials, NBC, 6 p.m.
U.S. Swimming Trials, NBC, 7 p.m.
U.S. Track and Field Trials, NBC, 8 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: USA Today 301, USA, 1:30 p.m.
Indy Car: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, USA, 5:30 p.m.
College Baseball
College World Series Finals, Game 2: Tennessee vs. Texas A&M, ABC, 1 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, final round, GOLF, Noon
PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, final round, NBC, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Dick's Open, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, 12:30 p.m.
San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky, ESPN, 3 p.m.
National Women's Soccer League
North Carolina Courage at Chicago Red Stars, Marquee Sports Network, 5 p.m.
Olympics
Diving Olympic Trials, NBC, 6 p.m.
Track and Field Olympic Trials, NBC, 7:30 p.m.
MONDAY
College Baseball
College World Series Finals, Game 3 (If necessary): Tennessee vs. Texas A&M, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants, Marquee Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Stanley Cup Finals, Game 7 (If Necessary): Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers, ABC, 7 p.m.
Olympics
U.S. Track and Field trials, NBC, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
