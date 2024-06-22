Local Sports Calendar (June 22)

Jun. 22—TODAY

American Legion Baseball

Princeton (Ind.) Post 25 at Danville Post 210 Speakers, doubleheader, noon

Collegiate Baseball

Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY

American Legion Baseball

Taylorville Post 73 at Danville Post 210 Speakers, 1 p.m.

Taylorville Post 73 at Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers, doubleheader, 4 p.m.

Collegiate Baseball

Dubois County Bombers at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.

MONDAY

Collegiate Baseball

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sci Aps 200, USA, 2:30 p.m.

College Baseball

College World Series Finals, Game 1: Tennessee vs. Texas A&M, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, third round, GOLF, Noon

PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, third round, NBC, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Dick's Open, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, third round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, Noon

San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Olympics

U.S. Diving Trials, NBC, Noon

U.S. Diving Trials, NBC, 6 p.m.

U.S. Swimming Trials, NBC, 7 p.m.

U.S. Track and Field Trials, NBC, 8 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: USA Today 301, USA, 1:30 p.m.

Indy Car: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, USA, 5:30 p.m.

College Baseball

College World Series Finals, Game 2: Tennessee vs. Texas A&M, ABC, 1 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, final round, GOLF, Noon

PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, final round, NBC, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Dick's Open, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, 12:30 p.m.

San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky, ESPN, 3 p.m.

National Women's Soccer League

North Carolina Courage at Chicago Red Stars, Marquee Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Olympics

Diving Olympic Trials, NBC, 6 p.m.

Track and Field Olympic Trials, NBC, 7:30 p.m.

MONDAY

College Baseball

College World Series Finals, Game 3 (If necessary): Tennessee vs. Texas A&M, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants, Marquee Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Stanley Cup Finals, Game 7 (If Necessary): Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers, ABC, 7 p.m.

Olympics

U.S. Track and Field trials, NBC, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

