Advertisement
Breaking news:

Lakers reportedly hiring ex-NBA player JJ Redick as head coach

Local Sports Calendar (June 20)

marvin holman marvin., commercial-news, danville, ill.
·2 min read

Jun. 20—TODAY

American Legion Baseball

Rantoul Post 287 at Danville Post 210 Speakers, 6 p.m.

Collegiate Baseball

Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

American Legion Baseball

Rantoul Post 287 at Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers, 6 p.m.

Collegiate Baseball

Johnstown Mill Rats at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

College Baseball

College World Series: Teams TBD (If necessary), ESPN, 1 p.m.

College World Series: Teams TBD (If Necessary), ESPN, 6 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, first round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky, Marquee Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Olympics

Men's and Women's swimming trials, NBC, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Golf

PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, second round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Stanley Cup Finals, Game 6: Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers, ABC, 7 p.m.

Olympics

Track and Field Olympic Trials, USA, 5:30 p.m.

Track and Field Olympic Trials, NBC, 8 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.