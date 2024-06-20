Local Sports Calendar (June 20)
Jun. 20—TODAY
American Legion Baseball
Rantoul Post 287 at Danville Post 210 Speakers, 6 p.m.
Collegiate Baseball
Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
American Legion Baseball
Rantoul Post 287 at Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers, 6 p.m.
Collegiate Baseball
Johnstown Mill Rats at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
College Baseball
College World Series: Teams TBD (If necessary), ESPN, 1 p.m.
College World Series: Teams TBD (If Necessary), ESPN, 6 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, first round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky, Marquee Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Olympics
Men's and Women's swimming trials, NBC, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Golf
PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, second round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Stanley Cup Finals, Game 6: Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers, ABC, 7 p.m.
Olympics
Track and Field Olympic Trials, USA, 5:30 p.m.
Track and Field Olympic Trials, NBC, 8 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
