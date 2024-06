Local Sports Calendar (June 15)

Jun. 15—TODAY

American Legion Baseball

John Hayes Best of Midwest Tournament in Terre Haute, Ind.: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. Lancaster (Ohio) Post 11, 8 a.m.

Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers at Rantoul Silver Series

Collegiate Baseball

Danville Dans at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

American Legion Baseball

Danville Post 210 Speakers at John Hayes Best of Midwest Tournament in Terre Haute, Ind.

Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers at Rantoul Silver Series

Collegiate Baseball

Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

American Legion Baseball

Paris at Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: HyVee Perks 250, USA, 2:30 p.m.

College Baseball

College World Series: Kentucky vs. N.C. State, ESPN, 1 p.m.

College World Series: Texas A&M vs. Florida, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Golf

U.S. Open, Third round, USA, 9 a.m.

U.S. Open, Third round, NBC, 11 a.m.

LPGA Tour: Meijer LPGA Classic, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, FS1, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks, NBC Sports Chicago, 9 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Connecticut Sun at Dallas Wings, CBS, noon

New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces, ABC, 2 p.m.

National Hockey League

Stanley Cup Finals, Game 4: Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers, ABC, 7 p.m.

Olympics

Men's and Women's swimming trials, NBC, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series: Iowa Corn 350, USA, 6 p.m.

College Baseball

College World Series: Teams TBD, ESPN, 1 p.m.

College World Series: Teams TBD, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Golf

U.S. Open, Final round, USA, 8 a.m.

U.S. Open, Final round, NBC, 11 a.m.

LPGA Tour: Meijer LPGA Classic, final round, CBS, 1 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, Roku Channel, noon

Chicago White Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever, CBS, 11 a.m.

Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury, ABC, 2 p.m.

Olympics

Men's and Women's swimming trials, NBC, 7 p.m.

United Football League

UFL Championship: Birmingham Stallions vs. San Antonio Brahmas, FOX, 4 p.m.

MONDAY

College Baseball

College World Series: Teams TBD, ESPN, 1 p.m.

College World Series: Teams TBD, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.

San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

NBA Finals, Game 5 (If necessary): Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics, ABC, 7 p.m.

Olympics

Men's and Women's swimming trials, NBC, 7 p.m.

