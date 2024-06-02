Local Sports Calendar (June 1)

Jun. 1—TODAY

American Legion Baseball

Taylorville Round Robin: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. 29ers Baseball Club, 9 a.m.

Taylorville Round Robin: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. Midwest Bucks, 11 a.m.

Collegiate Baseball

Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

American Legion Baseball

Taylorville Round Robin: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. Canton Crushers, 1 p.m.

Taylorville Round Robin: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. Mattoon Hitmen, 3 p.m.

Collegiate Baseball

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Collegiate Baseball

Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Toyota 200, FOX, 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pacific Office Automation 147, FS1, 3:30 p.m.

College Softball

College World Series: UCLA vs. Oklahoma, ABC, 2 p.m.

College World Series: Texas vs. Florida, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: RBG Canadian Open, third round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.

U.S. Women's Open, third round, NBC, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour: RBG Canadian Open, third round, CBS, 4:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers, NBC Sports Network, 3 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, FOX, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, FOX, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Western Conference Finals, Game 6 (if necessary): Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks, TNT, 7:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference Finals, Game 6: Florida Panthers at New York Rangers, ABC, 7 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Tennis

French Open, third round, TENNIS, 4 a.m.

French Open, third round, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 a.m.

French Open, third round, NBC, 11 a.m.

United Football League

Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions, ESPN, 1 p.m.

San Antonio Brahmas at St. Louis Battlehawks, FOX, 3 p.m.

Women's Soccer

International Friendly: United States vs. South Korea, TNT, 4 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Indy Car: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, USA, 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: Enjoy Illinois 300, FS1, 2:30 p.m.

College Softball

College World Series, Teams TBD, ABC, 2 p.m.

College World Series: Teams TBD, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: RBG Canadian Open, final round, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: RBG Canadian Open, final round, CBS, 1:30 p.m.

Champions Tour: Principal Charity Classic, final round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.

U.S. Women's Open, final round, NBC, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 6 p.m.

Dallas Wings at Minnesota Lynx, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

National Hockey League

Western Conference Finals, Game 6: Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars, TNT, 7 p.m.

Tennis

French Open, Round of 16, TENNIS, 4 a.m.

French Open, Round of 16, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 a.m.

French Open, Round of 16, NBC, 11 a.m.

United Football League

Arlington Renegades at D.C. Defenders, ABC, 11 a.m.

Houston Roughnecks at Memphis Showboats, FOX, 6 p.m.

MONDAY

College Softball

College World Series, Teams TBD, ESPN, 11 a.m.

College World Series: Teams TBD, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Houston Astros, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Tennis

French Open, Round of 16, TENNIS, 4 a.m.

French Open, Round of 16, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 a.m.

French Open, Round of 16, NBC, 11 a.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

