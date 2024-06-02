Local Sports Calendar (June 1)
Jun. 1—TODAY
American Legion Baseball
Taylorville Round Robin: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. 29ers Baseball Club, 9 a.m.
Taylorville Round Robin: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. Midwest Bucks, 11 a.m.
Collegiate Baseball
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
American Legion Baseball
Taylorville Round Robin: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. Canton Crushers, 1 p.m.
Taylorville Round Robin: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. Mattoon Hitmen, 3 p.m.
Collegiate Baseball
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
Collegiate Baseball
Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Toyota 200, FOX, 12:30 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pacific Office Automation 147, FS1, 3:30 p.m.
College Softball
College World Series: UCLA vs. Oklahoma, ABC, 2 p.m.
College World Series: Texas vs. Florida, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: RBG Canadian Open, third round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.
U.S. Women's Open, third round, NBC, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: RBG Canadian Open, third round, CBS, 4:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers, NBC Sports Network, 3 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, FOX, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, FOX, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Western Conference Finals, Game 6 (if necessary): Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks, TNT, 7:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference Finals, Game 6: Florida Panthers at New York Rangers, ABC, 7 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Tennis
French Open, third round, TENNIS, 4 a.m.
French Open, third round, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 a.m.
French Open, third round, NBC, 11 a.m.
United Football League
Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions, ESPN, 1 p.m.
San Antonio Brahmas at St. Louis Battlehawks, FOX, 3 p.m.
Women's Soccer
International Friendly: United States vs. South Korea, TNT, 4 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Indy Car: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, USA, 11:30 a.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Enjoy Illinois 300, FS1, 2:30 p.m.
College Softball
College World Series, Teams TBD, ABC, 2 p.m.
College World Series: Teams TBD, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: RBG Canadian Open, final round, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: RBG Canadian Open, final round, CBS, 1:30 p.m.
Champions Tour: Principal Charity Classic, final round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.
U.S. Women's Open, final round, NBC, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 6 p.m.
Dallas Wings at Minnesota Lynx, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference Finals, Game 6: Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars, TNT, 7 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, Round of 16, TENNIS, 4 a.m.
French Open, Round of 16, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 a.m.
French Open, Round of 16, NBC, 11 a.m.
United Football League
Arlington Renegades at D.C. Defenders, ABC, 11 a.m.
Houston Roughnecks at Memphis Showboats, FOX, 6 p.m.
MONDAY
College Softball
College World Series, Teams TBD, ESPN, 11 a.m.
College World Series: Teams TBD, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Houston Astros, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, Round of 16, TENNIS, 4 a.m.
French Open, Round of 16, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 a.m.
French Open, Round of 16, NBC, 11 a.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.