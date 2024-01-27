Local Sports Calendar (Jan.27)
Jan. 27—TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Peoria Manual Shootout: Danville vs. Springfield Calvary, noon
Western Boone at Seeger, noon
Salt Fork at Fisher, noon
La Salette Academy at Westville, 1 p.m.
Beecher Shootout: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Momence, 3 p.m.
Benton Central at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Armstrong-Potomac at Urbana University High, 10 a.m.
South Vermillion at Fountain Central, noon (varsity only)
Prep Boys Swimming
Danville at Urbana Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Wrestling
IHSAA State Series: Covington, Fountain Central and North Vermillion at Crawfordsville Sectional, 8 a.m.
IHSAA State Series: Seeger at Lafayette Jefferson Sectional, 8 a.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Litchfield Invitational, 9 a.m.
Men's College Basketball
Indiana at Illinois, 2 p.m.
Danville Area Community College at John Wood Community College, 3 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at John Wood Community College, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
Women's College Basketball
Minnesota at Illinois, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
North Vermillion at Chrisman, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Armstrong-Potomac at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m. (varsity only)
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Danville First Baptist, 6 p.m.
Iroquois West at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Milford at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m. (varsity only)
Salt Fork at Watseka, 6 p.m.
Westville at Chrisman, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Fountain Central at Seeger, 5 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Nebraska at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Southern Illinois at Murray State, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Indiana at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FOX, 2 p.m.
Villanova at Butler, FS1, 2 p.m.
Iowa at Michigan, FS1, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
DePaul at Creighton, FS1, 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Northwestern, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Nebraska at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Drake at Illinois State, Marquee Sports Network, 4 p.m.
Notre Dame at Connecticut, FOX, 7 p.m.
Figure Skating
U.S. Figure Skating Championships, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
U.S. Figure Skating Championships, USA, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, final round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, final round, CBS, 3 p.m.
LPGA Tour: LPGA Drive On Championship, third round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Calgary Flames NBC Sports Chicago, 9 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open, women's finals, ESPN, 2:30 a.m.
SUNDAY
Women's College Basketball
Villanova at DePaul, FS1, 1 p.m.
Figure Skating
U.S. Figure Skating Championships, NBC, 2 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: LPGA Drive On Championship, final round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Portland Trail Blazers, NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.
National Football League
AFC Championship: Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens, CBS, 2 p.m.
NFC Championship: Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers, FOX, 5:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Los Angeles Kings at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open, men's championship, ESPN, 2:30 a.m.
MONDAY
College Gymnastics
Illinois at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
