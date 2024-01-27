Local Sports Calendar (Jan.27)

Jan. 27—TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Peoria Manual Shootout: Danville vs. Springfield Calvary, noon

Western Boone at Seeger, noon

Salt Fork at Fisher, noon

La Salette Academy at Westville, 1 p.m.

Beecher Shootout: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Momence, 3 p.m.

Benton Central at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Armstrong-Potomac at Urbana University High, 10 a.m.

South Vermillion at Fountain Central, noon (varsity only)

Prep Boys Swimming

Danville at Urbana Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Wrestling

IHSAA State Series: Covington, Fountain Central and North Vermillion at Crawfordsville Sectional, 8 a.m.

IHSAA State Series: Seeger at Lafayette Jefferson Sectional, 8 a.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Litchfield Invitational, 9 a.m.

Men's College Basketball

Indiana at Illinois, 2 p.m.

Danville Area Community College at John Wood Community College, 3 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at John Wood Community College, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

Women's College Basketball

Minnesota at Illinois, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

North Vermillion at Chrisman, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Armstrong-Potomac at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m. (varsity only)

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Danville First Baptist, 6 p.m.

Iroquois West at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Milford at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m. (varsity only)

Salt Fork at Watseka, 6 p.m.

Westville at Chrisman, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Fountain Central at Seeger, 5 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Nebraska at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Southern Illinois at Murray State, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FOX, 2 p.m.

Villanova at Butler, FS1, 2 p.m.

Iowa at Michigan, FS1, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

DePaul at Creighton, FS1, 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Northwestern, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Nebraska at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Drake at Illinois State, Marquee Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame at Connecticut, FOX, 7 p.m.

Figure Skating

U.S. Figure Skating Championships, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

U.S. Figure Skating Championships, USA, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, final round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, final round, CBS, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour: LPGA Drive On Championship, third round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Calgary Flames NBC Sports Chicago, 9 p.m.

Tennis

Australian Open, women's finals, ESPN, 2:30 a.m.

SUNDAY

Women's College Basketball

Villanova at DePaul, FS1, 1 p.m.

Figure Skating

U.S. Figure Skating Championships, NBC, 2 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: LPGA Drive On Championship, final round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Portland Trail Blazers, NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

National Football League

AFC Championship: Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens, CBS, 2 p.m.

NFC Championship: Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers, FOX, 5:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Los Angeles Kings at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Tennis

Australian Open, men's championship, ESPN, 2:30 a.m.

MONDAY

College Gymnastics

Illinois at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

