Local Sports Calendar (April 9)

Marvin Holman Marvin., Commercial-News, Danville, Ill.
Apr. 9—TODAY

Prep Baseball

Seeger at North Vermillion, 3:30 p.m.

South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Prairie Central, 4:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Covington and South Newton at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Danville at Champaign St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Seeger at North Vermillion, 3:30 p.m.

South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Paris, 4:30 p.m.

Heritage at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Fisher, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Danville at Mahomet-Seymour, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Fountain Central at Parke Heritage, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Seeger at North Vermillion, 3:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Danville, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood and Westville at Salt Fork Storm Invitational, 4 p.m.

Fountain Central, Riverton Parke and South Vermillion at Covington, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Seeger at North Vermillion, 3:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Danville, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood and Westville at Salt Fork Storm Invitational, 4 p.m.

Fountain Central, Riverton Parke and South Vermillion at Covington, 4 p.m.

Women's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Southeastern Community College, 10 a.m. (Burlington C.C.)

WEDNESDAY

Prep Baseball

Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.

North Vermillion at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Peoria High at Danville, doubleheader, 4 p.m.

Mahomet-Seymour at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Champaign St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.

North Vermillion at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Danville at Peoria High, 4:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Danville Area Community College at Lincoln Trail College, 3 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

College Softball

Northwestern at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, NBC Sports Chicago, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, Marquee Sports Network, TBS, 9 p.m.

National Basketball Association

New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.

Women's Soccer

SheBelieves Cup Third Place: Japan vs. Brazil, TBS, 3 p.m.

SheBelieves Cup Championship: United States vs. Canada, TBS, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

College Softball

Purdue at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

Masters Par-3 Contest, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, Noon

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, NBC Sports Chicago, 5 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, Marquee Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

