Local Sports Calendar (April 9)
Apr. 9—TODAY
Prep Baseball
Seeger at North Vermillion, 3:30 p.m.
South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Prairie Central, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Covington and South Newton at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Danville at Champaign St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Seeger at North Vermillion, 3:30 p.m.
South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Paris, 4:30 p.m.
Heritage at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Fisher, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Danville at Mahomet-Seymour, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Fountain Central at Parke Heritage, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Seeger at North Vermillion, 3:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Danville, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood and Westville at Salt Fork Storm Invitational, 4 p.m.
Fountain Central, Riverton Parke and South Vermillion at Covington, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Seeger at North Vermillion, 3:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Danville, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood and Westville at Salt Fork Storm Invitational, 4 p.m.
Fountain Central, Riverton Parke and South Vermillion at Covington, 4 p.m.
Women's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Southeastern Community College, 10 a.m. (Burlington C.C.)
WEDNESDAY
Prep Baseball
Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.
North Vermillion at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Peoria High at Danville, doubleheader, 4 p.m.
Mahomet-Seymour at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Champaign St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.
North Vermillion at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Danville at Peoria High, 4:30 p.m.
College Baseball
Danville Area Community College at Lincoln Trail College, 3 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
College Softball
Northwestern at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, NBC Sports Chicago, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, Marquee Sports Network, TBS, 9 p.m.
National Basketball Association
New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.
Women's Soccer
SheBelieves Cup Third Place: Japan vs. Brazil, TBS, 3 p.m.
SheBelieves Cup Championship: United States vs. Canada, TBS, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
College Softball
Purdue at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
Masters Par-3 Contest, ESPN, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, Noon
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, NBC Sports Chicago, 5 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, Marquee Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
