Local Sports Calendar (April 6)

Apr. 6—TODAY

Prep Baseball

Aurora Christian at Westville, 10 a.m.

Covington at North Putnam, doubleheader, 10 a.m.

Crawfordsville at Fountain Central, 10 a.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Maroa-Forsyth, 11 a.m.

Aurora Christian at Schlarman Academy, 1 p.m.

Tuscola Showcase: Rantoul vs. Salt Fork, 3 p.m.

Tuscola Showcase: Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Salt Fork, 5:30 p.m.

Banks of the Wabash Classic at South Vermillion: North Vermillion vs. Parke Heritage or South Vermillion

Prep Boys Golf

Fountain Central at Clinton Central Invitational, noon

Prep Girls Soccer

Danville at Charleston Invitational, 10 a.m.

Prep Softball

Seeger at Southmont Invitational, 9 a.m.

Blue Ridge at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, doubleheader, 10 a.m.

Covington at North Newton, doubleheader, 10 a.m.

Fountain Central at Lafayette Central Catholic, doubleheader, 10 a.m.

Oakwood at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 10 a.m.

Danville at Springfield Lanphier, doubleheader, 11 a.m.

Prairie Central Triangular: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Prairie Central, 11:30 a.m.

LeRoy Triangular: Hoopeston Area vs. LeRoy, noon

Prairie Central Triangular: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Lexington, 1 p.m.

LeRoy Triangular: Hoopeston Area vs. Cerro Gordo, 2 p.m.

Banks of the Wabash Classic at South Vermillion: North Vermillion vs. Parke Heritage or South Vermillion

Prep Boys Track

Seeger at Terre Haute North Patriot Challenge, 9 a.m.

Danville at Rantoul Invitational, 11 a.m.

Prep Girls Track

Seeger at Terre Haute North Patriot Challenge, 9 a.m.

Men's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Monmouth College (Gibson Woods G.C.)

Women's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at St. Mary of the Woods, 11 a.m. (Hulman Links)

College Softball

Danville Area Community College at John Wood Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

College Baseball

Danville Area Community College at Marian University JV, doubleheader, noon

Women's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at St. Mary of the Woods, 9 a.m. (Hulman Links)

College Softball

Lewis & Clark Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Baseball

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Covington at Tri-County (Ind.), 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Armstrong-Potomac, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Heritage and Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Armstrong-Potomac, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Heritage and Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: DUDE Wipes 250, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

NCAA Final Four: Purdue vs. N.C. State, TBS, 5 p.m.

NCAA Final Four: Connecticut vs. Alabama, TBS, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, third round, GOLF, Noon

PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, third round, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour: T-Mobile Match, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, FS1, 3 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

National Hockey League

Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 2:30 p.m.

United Football League

San Antonio Brahmas at Memphis Showboats, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Arlington Renegades at St. Louis Battlehawks, ABC, 7 p.m.

Women's Soccer

SheBelieves Cup: United States vs. Japan, TNT, truTV, 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series: Cook Out 400, WRHK-FM 94.9, FS1, 2 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

HBCU All-Star Game, CBS, 3 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

NCAA Championship: N.C. State or South Carolina vs. Iowa or Connecticut, ABC, 2 p.m.

College Softball

Purdue at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, final round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, final round, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour: T-Mobile Match, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic, NBC Sports Chicago, 5 p.m.

National Hockey League

Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 2:30 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Anaheim Ducks, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

United Football League

Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Houston Roughnecks at D.C. Defenders, FOX, 3 p.m.

MONDAY

Men's College Basketball

NCAA Championship: Purdue or N.C. State vs. Connecticut or Alabama, TBS, TNT, trutv, 8 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, NBC Sports Chicago, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, Marquee Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

