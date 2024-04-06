Local Sports Calendar (April 6)
Apr. 6—TODAY
Prep Baseball
Aurora Christian at Westville, 10 a.m.
Covington at North Putnam, doubleheader, 10 a.m.
Crawfordsville at Fountain Central, 10 a.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Maroa-Forsyth, 11 a.m.
Aurora Christian at Schlarman Academy, 1 p.m.
Tuscola Showcase: Rantoul vs. Salt Fork, 3 p.m.
Tuscola Showcase: Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Salt Fork, 5:30 p.m.
Banks of the Wabash Classic at South Vermillion: North Vermillion vs. Parke Heritage or South Vermillion
Prep Boys Golf
Fountain Central at Clinton Central Invitational, noon
Prep Girls Soccer
Danville at Charleston Invitational, 10 a.m.
Prep Softball
Seeger at Southmont Invitational, 9 a.m.
Blue Ridge at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, doubleheader, 10 a.m.
Covington at North Newton, doubleheader, 10 a.m.
Fountain Central at Lafayette Central Catholic, doubleheader, 10 a.m.
Oakwood at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 10 a.m.
Danville at Springfield Lanphier, doubleheader, 11 a.m.
Prairie Central Triangular: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Prairie Central, 11:30 a.m.
LeRoy Triangular: Hoopeston Area vs. LeRoy, noon
Prairie Central Triangular: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Lexington, 1 p.m.
LeRoy Triangular: Hoopeston Area vs. Cerro Gordo, 2 p.m.
Banks of the Wabash Classic at South Vermillion: North Vermillion vs. Parke Heritage or South Vermillion
Prep Boys Track
Seeger at Terre Haute North Patriot Challenge, 9 a.m.
Danville at Rantoul Invitational, 11 a.m.
Prep Girls Track
Seeger at Terre Haute North Patriot Challenge, 9 a.m.
Men's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Monmouth College (Gibson Woods G.C.)
Women's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at St. Mary of the Woods, 11 a.m. (Hulman Links)
College Softball
Danville Area Community College at John Wood Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
College Baseball
Danville Area Community College at Marian University JV, doubleheader, noon
Women's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at St. Mary of the Woods, 9 a.m. (Hulman Links)
College Softball
Lewis & Clark Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Baseball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Covington at Tri-County (Ind.), 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Armstrong-Potomac, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Heritage and Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Armstrong-Potomac, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Heritage and Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: DUDE Wipes 250, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
NCAA Final Four: Purdue vs. N.C. State, TBS, 5 p.m.
NCAA Final Four: Connecticut vs. Alabama, TBS, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, third round, GOLF, Noon
PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, third round, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: T-Mobile Match, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, FS1, 3 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
National Hockey League
Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 2:30 p.m.
United Football League
San Antonio Brahmas at Memphis Showboats, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Arlington Renegades at St. Louis Battlehawks, ABC, 7 p.m.
Women's Soccer
SheBelieves Cup: United States vs. Japan, TNT, truTV, 11:30 a.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series: Cook Out 400, WRHK-FM 94.9, FS1, 2 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
HBCU All-Star Game, CBS, 3 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
NCAA Championship: N.C. State or South Carolina vs. Iowa or Connecticut, ABC, 2 p.m.
College Softball
Purdue at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, final round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, final round, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: T-Mobile Match, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic, NBC Sports Chicago, 5 p.m.
National Hockey League
Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 2:30 p.m.
St. Louis Blues at Anaheim Ducks, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
United Football League
Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Houston Roughnecks at D.C. Defenders, FOX, 3 p.m.
MONDAY
Men's College Basketball
NCAA Championship: Purdue or N.C. State vs. Connecticut or Alabama, TBS, TNT, trutv, 8 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, NBC Sports Chicago, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, Marquee Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
