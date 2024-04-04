Local Sports Calendar (April 4)

Apr. 4—TODAY

Prep Baseball

Covington at Benton Central, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 4:30 p.m.

Paris at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Watseka at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Danville at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Prep Softball

Salt Fork at Covington, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Crawfordsville at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Prairie Central, 4:30 p.m.

Monticello at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

South Newton at Seeger, 4:30 p.m.

Watseka at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Attica at Covington, 3:30 p.m.

Seeger at Parke Heritage, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Attica and North Vermillion at Covington, 3:30 p.m.

Fountain Central and South Newton at Benton Central, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Attica and North Vermillion at Covington, 3:30 p.m.

Fountain Central and South Newton at Benton Central, 4:30 p.m.

College Softball

Triton College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 3 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Baseball

Peoria Richwoods at Danville, doubleheader, 2 p.m.

Banks of Wabash Classic at South Vermillion: North Vermillion vs. Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Cissna Park at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.

Seeger at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.

Prep Softball

Banks of the Wabash Classic at Parke Heritage: North Vermillion vs. Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Chrisman at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Clinton Prairie at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Vermilion County Meet: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood and Westville at Salt Fork, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Vermilion County Meet: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood and Westville at Salt Fork, 4 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

NIT Tournament Championship: Indiana State vs. Seton Hall, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour: T-Mobile Match, GOLF, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 2:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Long John Silver's 200, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

NCAA Final Four: N.C. State vs. South Carolina, ESPN, 6 p.m.

NCAA Final Four: Iowa vs. Connecticut, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

College Softball

Purdue at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour: T-Mobile Match, GOLF, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.