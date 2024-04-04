Local Sports Calendar (April 4)
Apr. 4—TODAY
Prep Baseball
Covington at Benton Central, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 4:30 p.m.
Paris at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Watseka at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Danville at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Prep Softball
Salt Fork at Covington, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Crawfordsville at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Prairie Central, 4:30 p.m.
Monticello at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
South Newton at Seeger, 4:30 p.m.
Watseka at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Attica at Covington, 3:30 p.m.
Seeger at Parke Heritage, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Attica and North Vermillion at Covington, 3:30 p.m.
Fountain Central and South Newton at Benton Central, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Attica and North Vermillion at Covington, 3:30 p.m.
Fountain Central and South Newton at Benton Central, 4:30 p.m.
College Softball
Triton College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 3 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Baseball
Peoria Richwoods at Danville, doubleheader, 2 p.m.
Banks of Wabash Classic at South Vermillion: North Vermillion vs. Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Cissna Park at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.
Seeger at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.
Prep Softball
Banks of the Wabash Classic at Parke Heritage: North Vermillion vs. Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Chrisman at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Clinton Prairie at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Vermilion County Meet: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood and Westville at Salt Fork, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Vermilion County Meet: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood and Westville at Salt Fork, 4 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
NIT Tournament Championship: Indiana State vs. Seton Hall, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
LPGA Tour: T-Mobile Match, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 2:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Long John Silver's 200, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
NCAA Final Four: N.C. State vs. South Carolina, ESPN, 6 p.m.
NCAA Final Four: Iowa vs. Connecticut, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
College Softball
Purdue at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
LPGA Tour: T-Mobile Match, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
