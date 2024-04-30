Local Sports Calendar (April 30)
Apr. 30—TODAY
Prep Baseball
Covington at Seeger, doubleheader, 3:30 p.m.
Fountain Central at Attica, 4 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Champaign Central at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Covington at Seeger, doubleheader, 3:30 p.m.
Fountain Central at Attica, 4 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Champaign Central at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Milford/Cissna Park at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Danville at Urbana University High, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Fountain Central at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
South Vermillion at Covington, 3:45 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Attica and Riverton Parke at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Parke Heritage and South Newton at Seeger, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Attica and Riverton Parke at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Parke Heritage and South Newton at Seeger, 4:30 p.m.
Men's College Golf
Region 24 Tournament: Danville Area Community College at Weibring G.C. in Normal
WEDNESDAY
Prep Baseball
North Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.
Champaign Centennial at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Clinton Prairie at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
North Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.
Westville at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m. (non-conference)
Prep Girls Tennis
Attica at Covington, 3:30 p.m.
Crawfordsville at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Detroit Tigers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Playoffs, Game 5: Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, TNT, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Detroit Tigers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, Noon
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, Noon
Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
