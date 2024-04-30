Advertisement

Local Sports Calendar (April 30)

Marvin Holman Marvin., Commercial-News, Danville, Ill.
·2 min read

Apr. 30—TODAY

Prep Baseball

Covington at Seeger, doubleheader, 3:30 p.m.

Fountain Central at Attica, 4 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Champaign Central at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Covington at Seeger, doubleheader, 3:30 p.m.

Fountain Central at Attica, 4 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Champaign Central at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Milford/Cissna Park at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Danville at Urbana University High, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Fountain Central at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

South Vermillion at Covington, 3:45 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Attica and Riverton Parke at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Parke Heritage and South Newton at Seeger, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Attica and Riverton Parke at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Parke Heritage and South Newton at Seeger, 4:30 p.m.

Men's College Golf

Region 24 Tournament: Danville Area Community College at Weibring G.C. in Normal

WEDNESDAY

Prep Baseball

North Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.

Champaign Centennial at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Clinton Prairie at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

North Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.

Westville at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m. (non-conference)

Prep Girls Tennis

Attica at Covington, 3:30 p.m.

Crawfordsville at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Detroit Tigers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference Playoffs, Game 5: Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, TNT, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Detroit Tigers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, Noon

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, Noon

Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.