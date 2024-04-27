Local Sports Calendar (April 27)

Apr. 27—TODAY

Prep Baseball

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Paris, 10 a.m.

North Vermillion at Attica, doubleheader, 11 a.m.

Prep Softball

Armstrong-Potomac at Seeger, doubleheader, 9 a.m.

North Vermillion at Attica, doubleheader, 9 a.m.

Crawfordsville at Covington, 10 a.m.

Peoria Richwoods at Danville, 11 a.m.

Oakwood at Hutsonville Round Robin

Prep Girls Tennis

Seeger at Fountain Central Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Track

Fountain Central at Delphi Norm Ebrite Relays, 8 a.m.

North Vermillion and Seeger at Covington Invitational, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Track

Fountain Central at Delphi Norm Ebrite Relays, 8 a.m.

North Vermillion and Seeger at Covington Invitational, 8 a.m.

College Baseball

Danville Area Community College at Lewis & Clark College, doubleheader, noon

SUNDAY

College Baseball

Danville Area Community College at Lewis & Clark College, doubleheader, noon

Men's College Golf

Region 24 Tournament: Danville Area Community College at Weibring G.C. in Normal

College Softball

John Wood Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Baseball

Seeger at Covington, 4 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Fountain Central at Covington, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)

Tri-County (Ind.) at Seeger, 4 p.m. (Harrison Hills GC)

Prep Girls Soccer

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Seeger at Covington, 4 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Fountain Central at Covington, 3:30 p.m.

Seeger at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: BetRivers 200, FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, third round, GOLF, 11:45 a.m.

Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, second round, GOLF, 1:45 p.m.

PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: JM Eagle LA Championship, third round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, 3 p.m.

Houston Astros at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

National Football League

NFL Draft, Round 4-7, ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, 11 a.m.

United Football League

Birmingham Stallions at Houston Roughnecks, FOX, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Indy Car: Children of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, NBC, 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: Wurth 500, WRHK-FM 94.9, FS1, 1 p.m.

College Baseball

Rutgers at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, final round, GOLF, 11:45 a.m.

Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, final round, GOLF, 1:45 p.m.

PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: JM Eagle LA Championship, final round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Boston Red Sox, ESPN, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference Playoffs, Game 4: Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, TNT, 6 p.m.

United Football League

St. Louis Battlehawks at D.C. Defenders, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Michigan Panthers at Memphis Showboats, FOX, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Detroit Tigers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

