Local Sports Calendar (April 27)
Apr. 27—TODAY
Prep Baseball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Paris, 10 a.m.
North Vermillion at Attica, doubleheader, 11 a.m.
Prep Softball
Armstrong-Potomac at Seeger, doubleheader, 9 a.m.
North Vermillion at Attica, doubleheader, 9 a.m.
Crawfordsville at Covington, 10 a.m.
Peoria Richwoods at Danville, 11 a.m.
Oakwood at Hutsonville Round Robin
Prep Girls Tennis
Seeger at Fountain Central Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Boys Track
Fountain Central at Delphi Norm Ebrite Relays, 8 a.m.
North Vermillion and Seeger at Covington Invitational, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Track
Fountain Central at Delphi Norm Ebrite Relays, 8 a.m.
North Vermillion and Seeger at Covington Invitational, 8 a.m.
College Baseball
Danville Area Community College at Lewis & Clark College, doubleheader, noon
SUNDAY
College Baseball
Danville Area Community College at Lewis & Clark College, doubleheader, noon
Men's College Golf
Region 24 Tournament: Danville Area Community College at Weibring G.C. in Normal
College Softball
John Wood Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Baseball
Seeger at Covington, 4 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Fountain Central at Covington, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)
Tri-County (Ind.) at Seeger, 4 p.m. (Harrison Hills GC)
Prep Girls Soccer
Bloomington Cornerstone Christian at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Seeger at Covington, 4 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Fountain Central at Covington, 3:30 p.m.
Seeger at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: BetRivers 200, FS1, 12:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, third round, GOLF, 11:45 a.m.
Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, second round, GOLF, 1:45 p.m.
PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: JM Eagle LA Championship, third round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, 3 p.m.
Houston Astros at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
National Football League
NFL Draft, Round 4-7, ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, 11 a.m.
United Football League
Birmingham Stallions at Houston Roughnecks, FOX, 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Indy Car: Children of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, NBC, 12:30 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Wurth 500, WRHK-FM 94.9, FS1, 1 p.m.
College Baseball
Rutgers at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, final round, GOLF, 11:45 a.m.
Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, final round, GOLF, 1:45 p.m.
PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: JM Eagle LA Championship, final round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 12:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Boston Red Sox, ESPN, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Playoffs, Game 4: Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, TNT, 6 p.m.
United Football League
St. Louis Battlehawks at D.C. Defenders, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Michigan Panthers at Memphis Showboats, FOX, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Detroit Tigers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
