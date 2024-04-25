Local Sports Calendar (April 25)

Apr. 25—TODAY

Prep Baseball

Fountain Central at Covington, 4 p.m.

South Vermillion at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Union Dugger at North Vermillion, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Mahomet-Seymour, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Attica and Parke Heritage at Seeger, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Hills GC)

Prep Girls Soccer

Danville at Mahomet-Seymour, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Fountain Central at Covington, 4 p.m.

South Vermillion at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Danville at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Covington at Benton Central, 3:30 p.m.

Clinton Prairie at Seeger, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Baseball

Armstrong-Potomac at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.

Cissna Park at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Fountain Central at Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Normal West at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Armstrong-Potomac at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.

Chrisman at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Fountain Central at North Putnam, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood, Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy and Westville at St. Joseph-Ogden Spartan Classic, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Champaign Central Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Danville at Urbana Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood and Salt Fork at Monticello Sages Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

College Softball

Danville Area Community College at Lewis & Clark Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, first round, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour: JM Eagle LA Championship, first round, GOLF, 5:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, NBC Sports Chicago, Noon

Houston Astros at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

National Football League

NFL Draft, Round 1, ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

College Baseball

Illinois at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Purdue vs. Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, second round, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour: JM Eagle LA Championship, second round, GOLF, 5:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, WDAN-AM 1490, Apple +, 6 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Boston Red Sox, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, Apple +, 6:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference Playoffs, Game 3: Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

National Football League

NFL Draft, Rounds 2 and 3, ABC, NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Draft, Round 2 and 3, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

