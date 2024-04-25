Local Sports Calendar (April 25)
Apr. 25—TODAY
Prep Baseball
Fountain Central at Covington, 4 p.m.
South Vermillion at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Union Dugger at North Vermillion, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Mahomet-Seymour, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Attica and Parke Heritage at Seeger, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Hills GC)
Prep Girls Soccer
Danville at Mahomet-Seymour, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Fountain Central at Covington, 4 p.m.
South Vermillion at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Danville at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Covington at Benton Central, 3:30 p.m.
Clinton Prairie at Seeger, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Baseball
Armstrong-Potomac at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.
Cissna Park at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Fountain Central at Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Normal West at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Armstrong-Potomac at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.
Chrisman at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Fountain Central at North Putnam, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood, Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy and Westville at St. Joseph-Ogden Spartan Classic, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Champaign Central Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Danville at Urbana Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood and Salt Fork at Monticello Sages Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
College Softball
Danville Area Community College at Lewis & Clark Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, first round, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: JM Eagle LA Championship, first round, GOLF, 5:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, NBC Sports Chicago, Noon
Houston Astros at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
National Football League
NFL Draft, Round 1, ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
College Baseball
Illinois at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.
Purdue vs. Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Golf
Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, second round, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: JM Eagle LA Championship, second round, GOLF, 5:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, WDAN-AM 1490, Apple +, 6 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Boston Red Sox, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, Apple +, 6:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Playoffs, Game 3: Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
National Football League
NFL Draft, Rounds 2 and 3, ABC, NFL Network, 6 p.m.
NFL Draft, Round 2 and 3, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.