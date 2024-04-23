Advertisement

Local Sports Calendar (April 23)

Marvin Holman, Commercial-News, Danville, Ill.
·3 min read

Apr. 23—TODAY

Prep Baseball

Covington at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Oakwood at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 4:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Prairie Central, 4:30 p.m.

Villa Grove at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Fountain Central at Seeger, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Hills GC)

North Montgomery at Covington, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)

Prep Girls Soccer

Peoria Manual at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Covington at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Oakwood at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Westville, 4:30 p.m. (non-conference)

Hoopeston Area at Paris, 4:30 p.m.

Peoria Richwoods at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Seeger at Frontier, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Fountain Central at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Champaign Centennial, Danville and Rantoul at Charleston, 4 p.m.

North Vermillion and Terre Haute North at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac and Oakwood at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Marshall, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

North Vermillion and Terre Haute North at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Danville, Unity and Urbana at Mattoon, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Marshall, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Baseball

Parke Heritage at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Seeger at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m. (non-conference)

Danville at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.

Paris at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Macon Meridian at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Parke Heritage at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Seeger at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m. (non-conference)

Prep Boys Tennis

Danville at Champaign Centennial, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Southmont at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

College Softball

St. Louis Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 2 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Houston Astros at Chicago Cubs, TBS, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 pm.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference Playoffs, Game 2: Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Major League Baseball

Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, Noon

Houston Astros at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

