Local Sports Calendar (April 23)
Apr. 23—TODAY
Prep Baseball
Covington at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Oakwood at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Prairie Central, 4:30 p.m.
Villa Grove at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Fountain Central at Seeger, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Hills GC)
North Montgomery at Covington, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)
Prep Girls Soccer
Peoria Manual at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Covington at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Oakwood at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Westville, 4:30 p.m. (non-conference)
Hoopeston Area at Paris, 4:30 p.m.
Peoria Richwoods at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Seeger at Frontier, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Fountain Central at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Champaign Centennial, Danville and Rantoul at Charleston, 4 p.m.
North Vermillion and Terre Haute North at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac and Oakwood at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Marshall, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
North Vermillion and Terre Haute North at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Danville, Unity and Urbana at Mattoon, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Marshall, 4:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Baseball
Parke Heritage at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Seeger at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m. (non-conference)
Danville at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.
Paris at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
St. Joseph-Ogden at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Macon Meridian at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Parke Heritage at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Seeger at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m. (non-conference)
Prep Boys Tennis
Danville at Champaign Centennial, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Southmont at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
College Softball
St. Louis Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 2 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
Houston Astros at Chicago Cubs, TBS, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 pm.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Playoffs, Game 2: Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Major League Baseball
Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, Noon
Houston Astros at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
