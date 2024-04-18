Local Sports Calendar (April 18)
Apr. 18—TODAY
Prep Baseball
South Vermillion at Westville, 4 p.m.
Oakwood at Seeger, 4:15 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Danville at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Seeger at Benton Central, 4 p.m.
Charleston at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Donovan at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Attica at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
Fountain Central at Greencastle, 4 p.m.
Clinton Prairie at Covington, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Bi-County Meet: Attica, Fountain Central and Seeger at Covington, 3:30 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at North Vermillion Invitational, 4 p.m.
Danville at Mattoon Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
Blue Ridge, Heritage, Hoopeston Area, Milford/Cissna Park, Oakwood and Schlarman Academy at Westville Tiger Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Bi-County Meet: Attica, Fountain Central and Seeger at Covington, 3:30 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at North Vermillion Invitational, 4 p.m.
Blue Ridge, Heritage, Hoopeston Area, Milford/Cissna Park, Oakwood and Schlarman Academy at Westville Tiger Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Baseball
Danville at Peoria Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Cissna Park, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.
Watseka at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
West Lafayette at Covington, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Covington at North Montgomery, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.
Watseka at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Salt Fork at Tuscola Open, 4 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Hoopeston Area and Oakwood at Unity Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Salt Fork at Tuscola Open, 4 pm.
Champaign Centennial and Charleston at Danville, 4:15 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Unity Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area and Oakwood at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Lady Falcon Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
College Football
Indiana Spring Game, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Chevron Championship, first round, GOLF, 9 a.m.
PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: Chevron Championship, second round, GOLF, 9 a.m.
PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia Phillies, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:30 p.m.
Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 pm.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
