Local Sports Calendar (April 18)

Apr. 18—TODAY

Prep Baseball

South Vermillion at Westville, 4 p.m.

Oakwood at Seeger, 4:15 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Danville at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Seeger at Benton Central, 4 p.m.

Charleston at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Donovan at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Attica at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

Fountain Central at Greencastle, 4 p.m.

Clinton Prairie at Covington, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Bi-County Meet: Attica, Fountain Central and Seeger at Covington, 3:30 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at North Vermillion Invitational, 4 p.m.

Danville at Mattoon Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Blue Ridge, Heritage, Hoopeston Area, Milford/Cissna Park, Oakwood and Schlarman Academy at Westville Tiger Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Bi-County Meet: Attica, Fountain Central and Seeger at Covington, 3:30 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at North Vermillion Invitational, 4 p.m.

Blue Ridge, Heritage, Hoopeston Area, Milford/Cissna Park, Oakwood and Schlarman Academy at Westville Tiger Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Baseball

Danville at Peoria Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Cissna Park, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.

Watseka at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

West Lafayette at Covington, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Covington at North Montgomery, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.

Watseka at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Salt Fork at Tuscola Open, 4 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Hoopeston Area and Oakwood at Unity Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Salt Fork at Tuscola Open, 4 pm.

Champaign Centennial and Charleston at Danville, 4:15 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Unity Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area and Oakwood at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Lady Falcon Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

College Football

Indiana Spring Game, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Chevron Championship, first round, GOLF, 9 a.m.

PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Golf

LPGA Tour: Chevron Championship, second round, GOLF, 9 a.m.

PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia Phillies, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 pm.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

