Local Sports Calendar (April 16)
Apr. 16—TODAY
Prep Baseball
Fountain Central at Seeger, 4 p.m.
South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Danville at Covington, 4:30 p.m.
Heritage at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
St. Joseph-Ogden at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Tri-County at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Danville at Urbana, 6 p.m.
Prep Softball
Attica at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m.
Fountain Central at Seeger, 4 p.m.
South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Covington at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Normal West at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Danville at Urbana, 4:15 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Western Boone at Covington, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Salt Fork at Cumberland, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Champaign Academy High, Danville and Urbana at Champaign Central, 4:15 p.m.
Salt Fork and Unity at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.
College Softball
Danville Area Community College at South Suburban College, doubleheader, 2 p.m.
Women's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Judson University, 10:30 a.m. (Randall Oaks)
WEDNESDAY
Prep Baseball
Seeger at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m. (non-conference)
Salt Fork at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.
Urbana at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Seeger at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m. (non-conference)
Covington at Tri-County (Ind.) 4:30 p.m.
Heritage at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
LeRoy at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Danville at Champaign St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
North Montgomery at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Southmont at Seeger, 4 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
College Softball
Illinois at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Oakland Athletics, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, Marquee Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
NBA Play-In Tournament: Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans, TNT, truTV 6:30 p.m.
NBA Play-In Tournament: Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings, TNT, truTV, 9 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Major League Baseball
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, Marquee Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Oakland Athletics, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 2:30 pm.
National Basketball Association
NBA Play-In Tournament: Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN, 6 p.m.
NBA Play-In Tournament: Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars, TNT, 8:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
