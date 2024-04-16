Advertisement

Local Sports Calendar (April 16)

Apr. 16—TODAY

Prep Baseball

Fountain Central at Seeger, 4 p.m.

South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Danville at Covington, 4:30 p.m.

Heritage at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Tri-County at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Danville at Urbana, 6 p.m.

Prep Softball

Attica at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m.

Fountain Central at Seeger, 4 p.m.

South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Covington at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Normal West at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Danville at Urbana, 4:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Western Boone at Covington, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Salt Fork at Cumberland, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Champaign Academy High, Danville and Urbana at Champaign Central, 4:15 p.m.

Salt Fork and Unity at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.

College Softball

Danville Area Community College at South Suburban College, doubleheader, 2 p.m.

Women's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Judson University, 10:30 a.m. (Randall Oaks)

WEDNESDAY

Prep Baseball

Seeger at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m. (non-conference)

Salt Fork at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.

Urbana at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Seeger at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m. (non-conference)

Covington at Tri-County (Ind.) 4:30 p.m.

Heritage at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

LeRoy at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Danville at Champaign St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

North Montgomery at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Southmont at Seeger, 4 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

College Softball

Illinois at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Oakland Athletics, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, Marquee Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

NBA Play-In Tournament: Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans, TNT, truTV 6:30 p.m.

NBA Play-In Tournament: Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings, TNT, truTV, 9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Major League Baseball

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, Marquee Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Oakland Athletics, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 2:30 pm.

National Basketball Association

NBA Play-In Tournament: Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN, 6 p.m.

NBA Play-In Tournament: Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars, TNT, 8:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

