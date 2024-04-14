Advertisement

Local Sports Calendar (April 13)

Marvin Holman Marvin., Commercial-News, Danville, Ill.
·3 min read

Apr. 13—TODAY

Prep Baseball

Attica at Oakwood, 10 a.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Monticello at Danville, 10 a.m.

Prep Softball

Oakwood at Tuscola Tournament, 9:30 a.m.

Lexington at Hoopeston Area, 11 a.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Casey-Westfield Round Robin

Prep Boys Track

Danville at Urbana Open, 9:30 a.m.

College Baseball

Danville Area Community College at Parkland College, doubleheader, noon

College Softball

Spoon River College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

College Baseball

Parkland College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, noon

College Softball

Danville Area Community College at Heartland Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Baseball

Armstrong-Potomac at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Urbana, 4:30 p.m.

Iroquois West at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Armstrong-Potomac at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.

Iroquois West at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Covington at Parke Heritage, 4 p.m.

Champaign Central at Danville, 4:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Covington at Parke Heritage, 4 p.m.

College Baseball

Oakland City JV at Danville Area Community College, 3 p.m.

Men's College Golf

Danville Area Community College vs. Taylor University (Ackerman-Allen G.C.)

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Andy's Frozen Custard 300, FS1, 12:30 p.m.

College Football

Purdue Spring Game, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Ohio State Spring Game, FOX, 11 a.m.

Penn State Spring Game, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

College Hockey

NCAA Championship: Boston College vs. Denver, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Golf

The Masters: Third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Seattle Mariners, Marquee Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

United Football League

D.C. Defenders at Arlington Renegades, ESPN, noon

Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions, FOX, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series: AutoTrader Echo Park Automotive 400, WHRK-FM 94.9, FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

The Masters: Final Round, CBS, 1 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Seattle Mariners, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 pm.

Major League Soccer

St. Louis FC vs. Austin FC, FOX, 3:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks, NBC Sports Chicago, noon

National Hockey League

Seattle Kraken at St. Louis Blues, TNT, noon

Carolina Hurricanes at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 5 p.m.

United Football League

Houston Roughnecks at Michigan Panthers, ABC, 11 a.m.

St. Louis Battlehawks at San Antonio Brahmas, ABC, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Oakland Athletics, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, Marquee Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA Draft, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.