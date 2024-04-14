Local Sports Calendar (April 13)
Apr. 13—TODAY
Prep Baseball
Attica at Oakwood, 10 a.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Monticello at Danville, 10 a.m.
Prep Softball
Oakwood at Tuscola Tournament, 9:30 a.m.
Lexington at Hoopeston Area, 11 a.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Casey-Westfield Round Robin
Prep Boys Track
Danville at Urbana Open, 9:30 a.m.
College Baseball
Danville Area Community College at Parkland College, doubleheader, noon
College Softball
Spoon River College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
College Baseball
Parkland College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, noon
College Softball
Danville Area Community College at Heartland Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Baseball
Armstrong-Potomac at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Urbana, 4:30 p.m.
Iroquois West at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Armstrong-Potomac at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.
Iroquois West at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Covington at Parke Heritage, 4 p.m.
Champaign Central at Danville, 4:15 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Covington at Parke Heritage, 4 p.m.
College Baseball
Oakland City JV at Danville Area Community College, 3 p.m.
Men's College Golf
Danville Area Community College vs. Taylor University (Ackerman-Allen G.C.)
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Andy's Frozen Custard 300, FS1, 12:30 p.m.
College Football
Purdue Spring Game, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Ohio State Spring Game, FOX, 11 a.m.
Penn State Spring Game, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
College Hockey
NCAA Championship: Boston College vs. Denver, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Golf
The Masters: Third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Seattle Mariners, Marquee Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.
United Football League
D.C. Defenders at Arlington Renegades, ESPN, noon
Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions, FOX, 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series: AutoTrader Echo Park Automotive 400, WHRK-FM 94.9, FS1, 2:30 p.m.
Golf
The Masters: Final Round, CBS, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 1 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Seattle Mariners, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 pm.
Major League Soccer
St. Louis FC vs. Austin FC, FOX, 3:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks, NBC Sports Chicago, noon
National Hockey League
Seattle Kraken at St. Louis Blues, TNT, noon
Carolina Hurricanes at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 5 p.m.
United Football League
Houston Roughnecks at Michigan Panthers, ABC, 11 a.m.
St. Louis Battlehawks at San Antonio Brahmas, ABC, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Oakland Athletics, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, Marquee Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA Draft, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
