Local Sports Calendar (April 11)
Apr. 11—TODAY
Prep Baseball
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Tuscola, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m. (non-conference)
Prep Girls Soccer
Peoria Richwoods at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Danville at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m. (non-conference)
Prep Boys Tennis
Danville at Champaign Central, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman and Schlarman Academy at Paris, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Hoopeston Area at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman and Schlarman Academy at Paris, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Hoopeston Area at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Men's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at the Blueboy Invitational (The Rail G.C.)
College Softball
Danville Area Community College at Illinois Central College, doubleheader, 3 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Baseball
Armstrong-Potomac at Cissna Park, 4 p.m.
Champaign St. Thomas More at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.
Watseka at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Armstrong-Potomac at Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.
Watseka at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Salt Fork at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Danville at Bloomington Purple Raider Invitational, 4 p.m.
Oakwood, Salt Fork and Westville at Unity Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
Women's College Golf
Danville Area Community College Invitational, 10 a.m. (Danville County Club)
ON THE AIR
TODAY
College Hockey
NCAA Frozen Four: Denver vs. Boston, ESPN2, 4 p.m.
NCAA Frozen Four: Boston College vs. Michigan, ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
The Masters: First round, ESPN, 2 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Detroit Pistons, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: SpeedyCash.com 250, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
The Masters: Second Round, ESPN, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Seattle Mariners, Apple +, 8:30 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 8:30 pm.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Washington Wizards, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.