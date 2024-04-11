Local Sports Calendar (April 11)

Apr. 11—TODAY

Prep Baseball

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Tuscola, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m. (non-conference)

Prep Girls Soccer

Peoria Richwoods at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Danville at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m. (non-conference)

Prep Boys Tennis

Danville at Champaign Central, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman and Schlarman Academy at Paris, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Hoopeston Area at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman and Schlarman Academy at Paris, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Hoopeston Area at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Men's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at the Blueboy Invitational (The Rail G.C.)

College Softball

Danville Area Community College at Illinois Central College, doubleheader, 3 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Baseball

Armstrong-Potomac at Cissna Park, 4 p.m.

Champaign St. Thomas More at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.

Watseka at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Armstrong-Potomac at Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.

Watseka at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Salt Fork at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Danville at Bloomington Purple Raider Invitational, 4 p.m.

Oakwood, Salt Fork and Westville at Unity Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Women's College Golf

Danville Area Community College Invitational, 10 a.m. (Danville County Club)

ON THE AIR

TODAY

College Hockey

NCAA Frozen Four: Denver vs. Boston, ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NCAA Frozen Four: Boston College vs. Michigan, ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

The Masters: First round, ESPN, 2 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Detroit Pistons, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: SpeedyCash.com 250, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

The Masters: Second Round, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Seattle Mariners, Apple +, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 8:30 pm.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Washington Wizards, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.