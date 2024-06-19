Local sports briefs: Josie Harper, former Dartmouth women's lacrosse coach, AD, dies at 81

Jun. 18—Former Dartmouth College women's lacrosse coach and athletic director Josie Harper died on Sunday at the age of 81 after a battle with cancer.

Harper, a Chester, Pennsylvania, native and White River Junction, Vermont, resident, came to Dartmouth in 1981, taking positions as the school's head women's lacrosse coach, an assistant field hockey coach and physical education teacher.

Harper led the women's lacrosse team from 1982-92, compiling a 88-69-0 record. Under Harper, the Big Green won their first two Ivy League Championships (1986, 1987).

Inducted into the USA Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2006, Harper also coached with the U.S. women's national team from 1979-87. She served as an assistant on the 1982 U.S. team that won the first Women's Lacrosse World Cup in 1982 and as head coach of the 1986 U.S. world cup team.

Harper served as Dartmouth's athletic director from 2002 until she retired in 2009. She was the first-ever female AD in the Ivy League.

Harper's life will be celebrated in Hanover in the fall at a date to be determined.

Dover QB Aubin honored by NFF

Dover High School quarterback Ryder Aubin was the New Hampshire representative named to the 2024 National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Hall of Fame Team of Distinction.

The 84 members, all graduated seniors, met the criteria that considers academic achievement, athletic accolades and community involvement. Each chapter is limited to one honoree, distinguishing them as the top scholar-athlete from all the high schools in their chapter.

Aubin represents the Joe Yukica New Hampshire Chapter among the Northeast Region honorees.

The National Honor Society member graduated from Dover High with a 4.71 grade point average and ranked 15th in his class of 355. Aubin was also a two-year captain and All-Division I First Team selection this past fall in football.

Rosters set for Twin State lacrosse

The 2024 Hanover Lions "Byrne Cup" Twin State All-Star Lacrosse Games will be held on Saturday at Hanover High School.

Proceeds from the exhibitions, featuring graduated seniors from New Hampshire and Vermont, will benefit charities and programs that the Hanover Lions Club support.

The 28th edition of the girls game will begin at 12:30 p.m. The 31st edition of the boys game is set for 3 p.m.

There will be no admission charge for either game but attendees are encouraged to make a donation.

Below are the rosters for the New Hampshire boys and girls teams.

Girls

Isabel Afflerbach, defense, Hopkinton; Anna Campel, attack, Bishop Guertin; Sarah Chodosh, midfielder, Hopkinton; Eva de Matteis, midfielder, Goffstown; Hayley Dod, goalie, Inter-Lakes; Abaigeal Estano, goalie, Goffstown; Rylen Gray, defense, Dover; Juliana Grella, defense, St. Thomas Aquinas; Chloe Hall, midfielder, Windham; Jill Harpring, defense, Bow; Emma Kendzulak, attack, Windham; Emma Kennedy, attack, Souhegan; Erin Kirkpatrick, defense, Hanover; Hailey LeBlanc, defense, Bishop Guertin; Maeve Lee, midfielder, Hanover; Lauren Redfern, attack, Bishop Guertin; Hailey Schnider, attack, Pinkerton; Olivia Selleck, midfielder, Bow.

Boys

Zac Amend, midfielder, Portsmouth; Cameron Bassett, defense, Hopkinton; Ethan Bernich, goalie, Exeter; Camden Brutus, defense, Londonderry; Ben Dufoe, midfielder, Hollis Brookline; Jacob Failla, attack, Oyster River; Maxwell Fowler, long-stick midfielder, Derryfield School; JJ Gaffney, midfielder, Bedford; Severen Johnson, defense, Nashua South; Ayden Kelly, goalie, Alvirne; Derek Kulesza, attack, Bedford; Joshua Lamparelli, defense, Bishop Brady; Jacob Magri, defense, Winnacunnet; Gavin McCabe, midfielder, Bow; Caden Mix, midfielder, Pembroke; Logan Purvis, midfielder, Derryfield School; Cody Santomassimo, midfielder, Pinkerton; Adam Scala, attack, Pinkerton; Gary Shivell, defense, Timberlane; Nick Smith, midfield, Portsmouth; Tanner Smith, defense, Exeter; Mateo Trimble, midfielder, Hanover; Carson Tucker, midfielder, Laconia; Owen Williams, attack, Exter; Caleb Yeung, midfielder, Bishop Guertin.

Gate City Casino to host poker event

Gate City Casino in Nashua will host a qualifying event on Sunday for seats in the $250,000 Guaranteed Summer Deep Stack Great American Poker Tournament.

The top four players from the qualifying event will receive a $500 seat in the Summer Deep Stack tournament, which will be held at Daytona Beach Racing & Card Club in Florida July 24-29.

Sunday's qualifying tournament at Gate City Casino, formerly Boston Billiard Club & Casino, begins at 10 a.m. and has an entry fee of $300.

Additional qualifying events for the Deep Stack Tournament will be held at Mardi Gras Casino & Resort in Cross Lanes, West Virginia, and Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack in Wheeling, West Virginia.

All casinos involved with the tournament are owned by Delaware North.