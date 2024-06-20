Local softball stars sign with OKC Spark

“Chaos Coordinators” Jayda Coleman and Rylie Boone have signed with the OKC Spark, joining a star-studded roster full of former Oklahoma standouts.

Both Coleman and Boone are coming off their fourth straight National Championship win in which they played pivotal roles for Coach Patty Gasso.

Kinzie Hansen, the Sooners’ catcher and captain for the 2024 season, also signed with the Spark last week and will join a team littered with former Sooners, such as Jocelyn Alo, Alex Storako, Hailey Lee and Keilani Ricketts.

Coleman led the team in runs scored from the leadoff spot in the lineup but was known for her defensive prowess chasing down fly balls in center field.

Boone was a spark plug in the bottom half of the lineup, recording the third-most hits and second-highest batting average for the Sooners.

Owner of the Spark, Tina Floyd, said she was eager to welcome the Oklahoma alumni and hopes their ties to Oklahoma can continue to bring more fandom to the team.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome both Jayda Coleman and Rylie Boone to the OKC Spark,” Floyd said in an official press release. “Their dedication, athleticism, and passion for the game are unmatched. Their connection to Oklahoma will undoubtedly inspire our fans, and we look forward to seeing their energy and chaos rub off on our fans.”

Although the collegiate season is over, those who want to catch some former Sooners in action at Devon Park can visit the OKC Spark’s official website, https://www.okcspark.com/tickets, to purchase tickets.