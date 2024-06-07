Local softball legends set to compete at AUX competition

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two softball legends from the Wichita area are preparing to compete in the Athletes Unlimited Pro Softball AUX competition at Wilkins Stadium on Monday.

Former Wichita State softball athlete Sydney McKinney and Olympic silver medalist Kelsey Stewart-Hunter are playing in their hometowns again.

When I got the news that we were going to be here, I was just over the moon,” McKinney said. “Just a really cool feeling. A lot of my teammates are working AUX.”

Stewart-Hunter, who played college softball at Florida and competed in the Olympics, said she’s excited about the chance to play at home again.

“I haven’t been able to play in Wichita, I think, since I was in middle school,” Stewart-Hunter said. “Old coaches, they all can come watch me play.”

The two are ready to represent the ICT and the fans this city brings.

“(The AAC Conference) tournament was hosted here,” McKinney said. “Has been a huge part of being here. Wichita definitely deserves to host something like this.”

But there’s a deeper message the two know the event will share. Showing young girls what they are capable of.

“I think it’s really cool that they’re going to see all these girls,” Stuart-Hunter said. “It’s going to be in their face, and they can dream big.”

“It’s going to make a huge impact for the community here,” McKinney said. “Especially girls in the midwest, I think them getting out here and seeing that it’s possible is going to be huge for them.”

Inspiring youth and aspiring for growth in professional softball.

“You’ll see lots of women on this field right now that have two jobs,” Stewart-Hunter said. “And just play softball at a high level and play it like the MLB guys.”

