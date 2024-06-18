Local soccer players shine at OSCA All-State Games

Jun. 17—Earlier this month, the soccer community gathered at Fort Gibson for the highly anticipated 36th Annual Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association All-State games.

The event showcased the talent and dedication of local soccer players from schools across the Rogers County.

In the Class 4A boys division, Ashton Wright and Will Eaton from Oologah, along with Alex Constable from Catoosa, made their mark on the field.

Wright and Eaton played pivotal roles in helping the Mustangs, who finished the season with a 3-11 record. Similarly, Constable's contributions were instrumental in the Indians' 5-10 season performance.

On the girls side of the Class 4A competition, Ava Penner from Oologah emerged as a standout player. Penner's skills and leadership guided the Lady Mustangs to the Class 4A state championship, culminating in an outstanding 17-2 record.

Meanwhile, Kaya Chisum from Catoosa played a crucial role in the success of the Lady Indians, who finished the season with a commendable 10-6 record.

Moving on to the Class 3A division, Andrew Fowler from Sequoyah and Jayden Mullins from Verdigris showcased their talents on the boys side.

Fowler's contributions aided the Eagles in achieving a 3-9 record, while Mullins played an integral role in the Cardinals' 2-10 season performance.

In the girls Class 3A division, Sicilei Redd and Kylie Dee from Verdigris displayed their skills, leading the Lady Cardinals to an 8-8 record.

Additionally, Brianna Armendariz and Dakota Russell from Inola played pivotal roles in the Lady Longhorns' historic season. Thanks to their efforts, Inola reached the Class 3A state semifinals for the first time in school history, finishing the season with an 11-6 record.