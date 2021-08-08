Local singer-songwriter Jacob Tallabas aims to capture the sound of Wyoming

Aug. 8—Jacob Tallabas didn't choose the first instrument he picked up. It was thrust upon him.

"The orchestra director took one look at me and said, 'This is going to be the only kid big enough to play this instrument,'" he said of his fourth grade orchestra experience. "So I kind of got voluntold into playing the orchestral bass."

For the love of the stage

Tallabas, a Cheyenne-based songwriter, performer and music teacher at Dunlevy Family Band Studios, didn't grow up in a particularly musical family. Creating, in general, however, was always a part of his life from a young age.

"Most of my family are very artistic people — very, very creative when it comes to the ability to do crafts, and to draw and to paint, so I'd definitely say I came from a creative bunch of people," Tallabas said. "A family that allowed my creativity to flourish."

The 2017 Central High School grad is a self-professed theater kid, and his parents always supported him by showing up to performances, whether in town, across the state or even across the country.

Music remained an interest of Tallabas' throughout high school, but when his focus shifted to acting, the teen fell more in love with the stage than anything else.

"That feeling of being up on a stage, up in front of people, and the kind of mutual energy that's shared when somebody is listening, when you've got them — it's such an amazing feeling," he said.

Getting out of his comfort zone

Although he participated in a few musicals at Central, Tallabas didn't really get into singing until he moved to Austin to attend the University of Texas — and to study history, not music.

For the first time, the Cheyenne native found himself completely engulfed in live music, and it was impossible not to give in.

"It's the capital of live music," Tallabas said. "You can not go to a bar, to a venue, anywhere that's not going to have somebody playing constantly. And, for me, that was really exciting, because my time spent there was definitely explorative.

"Being able to go from one venue to the next and listen to a jazz set, and then the next bar over there's a doo wop or Motown band, all these different sounds really allowed me to kind of get outside of the idea of just listening to the music you know."

The live music that keeps Austin's heart thumping left a mark on the young college student, who suddenly realized why music is so much more emotional when played live.

Tallabas first dipped his toes into this thriving music scene when he was asked to be the substitute bass player for his friend's bluegrass band. Even though he was only playing guitar at the time, he couldn't pass up the opportunity, so he brushed up on his fourth-grade bass skills and leaned into the learning experience.

It wasn't easy, but immersing himself in Austin's live music culture taught him the value of human connection via music. Sometimes after a gig, he'd even find himself wandering the street alone, and he'd suddenly be moved to sit down at a bar he was passing because the notes escaping the open window enticed him.

"I think that really got me inspired to perform my music, because before I lived in Texas, I didn't sing for folks," Tallabas said. "I suddenly understood that, 'Oh, you don't have to always provide a specific type of performance in music, you can make it your own.' That's what I like to do."

Making music a career

Most artists are told not to quit their day job, but Tallabas is grateful that his day job actually is music. The singer-songwriter by night fills his days by teaching preschoolers how to play and appreciate music, and it's helped inform his approach to music overall.

Tallabas refers to his teaching job as a "balancing act" because half his work is keeping kids entertained and half is keeping them informed, but he loves being able to teach what's become a second language to him.

"I dream in music sometimes," he said. "Sometimes, I'll wake up, very much McCartney-esque, with a melody in my head, and it'll drive me crazy ... but these children, they understand it. They feel it in their bodies, they love music, they just don't know why. And I think unlocking that 'why' to children, for me, has been very fun."

He chuckled when adding that teaching children music has also helped him get used to playing for people who aren't paying attention. Whether it's a local watering hole full of chatty, boozed-up patrons or just a bunch of 3-year-olds who want nothing to do with him and his guitar, nothing hurts his feelings anymore.

The history buff in Tallabas could talk for hours about the origins of music and why humans have been naturally drawn to the art form for centuries, but he stopped himself after a couple minutes.

"To see the evolution of it come to where we still have very much the same tastes that our great, great ancestors did — it's cool and it's wholesome to see," he said. "It's nice being part of the process moving forward and giving mad respect for music to children."

An unexpected push

Last year had so much potential for Tallabas. He spent January recording his debut EP, "Acoustic Vices," released it in February, then sent it to a Fort Collins, Colorado-based booker, who planned to get him some gigs at breweries such as O'Dell's.

Then the world shut down.

But just when the doom and gloom settled in, something funny started happening. Cheyenne became a not-so-secret creative escape along the Front Range when Wyoming bars reopened earlier than those in Colorado, and artists were eager to get in front of any audience possible.

Tallabas was one of many musicians who turned to Dillinger's, Cheyenne's newest cocktail bar, as soon as owners Ann and Ryan Clement started an open mic series last fall. He was shocked by the level of talent that consistently showed up every Thursday night, and it inspired him to push his creativity even further.

Tallabas started playing any acoustic show he could get — usually at local bars — and as vaccines became available and Colorado venues reopened, he started doing the same south of Cheyenne. The constant gigging paid off when Tallabas was asked to open for renowned guitarist Trace Bundy during his June 12 show at The Lincoln.

"That was such a beautiful, eye-opening moment because I got to see someone who does this. I got to share the stage with him, I shared the green room with him — I was held in equal respect with a man who's incredibly talented," he said. "For me to get up there and to essentially prime a crowd for that performance, it was very, very rewarding."

Suddenly the guy who grew up watching movies for cheap at The Lincoln was opening for Boulder, Colorado's "Acoustic Ninja" in that same old theater. The possibilities seemed endless, and the opportunity encouraged him to start seriously working on his original material.

Working toward the future

Right now, Tallabas is spending much of his time writing new songs and learning the ins and outs of recording software so he can share more of his original work with a larger audience. Asked what sound people can expect from those pieces, he said to imagine the "Woody Guthrie of today."

"The easiest way I like to describe my music is if you can imagine a songwriter like Billy Joel or Bob Dylan ... with the kind of flavor of folks like The Eagles and America — that old Americana sound," he said. "I like to call it 'new American folklore' because it definitely takes the respect of all the music we grew up on."

But regardless of what you call it, Tallabas just hopes you'll hear Wyoming in every note.

"The kind of music that I dream about is a blend of that old historic kind of sound that resonates around here ... we're bound to the plains, we get blown around by the wind all the time. And so there's a certain sound that resonates out here," he said. "I want to be the Wyoming musician that, when you hear a song by me, you can imagine driving down Interstate 80 and seeing the highway up to heaven."

Niki Kottmann is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's features editor. She can be reached at nkottmann@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3135. Follow her on Twitter at @niki_mariee.