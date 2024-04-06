LOCAL ROUNDUP: Young returns to Murray State

Apr. 6—MURRAY, Ky. — After discussions with family and coaches, Oakwood native Katelyn Young put a decision on a final season in a clear way on Thursday.

"I'm Back."

The all-time leading scorer in Murray State women's basketball history and second player to get over 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in a career announced on Twitter that she will return for her final postgrad season.

Young gained that year as part of her first season being cut short by the Covid pandemic and while she graduated from Murray State this season, she is taking graduate courses at the University.

She will be back to guide a team that lost a close game to Missouri State in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament and an overtime game to Southern Mississippi in the Women's National Invitational Tournament.

PREP BASEBALL

BHRA 22, Cissna Park 1

BISMARCK — The Blue Devils had 15 hits as they beat the Timberwolves in four innings on Friday.

Karson Stevenson had three hits and four RBIs for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Dane Dillion had three hits and three RBIs, Chaz Dubois had four hits with two doubles and two RBIs, Caden Keleminic had three RBIs, Micah Stanford had two hits and a RBI and Cruz Dubois and Jordan Johnson each had one RBIs.

Dillion gave up one hits and had seven strikeouts on the mound for the Blue Devils, who are 10-1 and will face Maroa-Forsyth today.

A-P 13, Schlarman 4

DANVILLE — The Trojans scored in all but one inning as they beat the Hilltoppers.

Traxton Roberts had two hits and three RBIs for the Trojans, while Ryan Edwards had two hits and two RBIs, Bowen Hesterberg had two hits and a RBI, Carter Freeman had an RBI and Colton Murphy and Nathan Rogers each had two hits.

Miles Crosby had an RBI for Schlarman Academy.

Hoopeston Area 12, Geo-RF 1

GEORGETOWN — The Cornjerkers were down 1-0 after the first, but made sure the game with the Buffaloes would end in five.

Cole Miller and Dallas Sheppard each had three RBIs for the Cornjerkers, while Brayden Walder and Mason Ruch each had two hits and a RBI, Ryker Small and Wyatt Eisenmann each had one RBI and Zach Huchel had two hits.

The Cornjerkers are 8-5 and will face Salt Fork on Monday.

Landon Heck had an RBI for Georgetown-Ridge Farm.

Milford 10, Salt Fork 7

CATLIN — The Storm had three runs in the seventh, but could not complete the comeback in a loss to the Bearcats.

Payton Hageman and Deegan Albert each had two RBIs for Salt Fork, while Braxton Clem, Blake Norton and Evan Hageman each had one RBI.

Aiden Frerichs had two hits and two RBIs for Milford.

PREP SOFTBALL

A-P 14, Schlarman 2

DANVILLE — The Trojans were only up 1-0 after three innings, but poured on the offense from the fourth inning on.

Tinley Parkerson had 11 strikeouts on the mound for Armstrong-Potomac and had two hits with a home run and three RBIs. Kaylyn Hayes had two hits and a RBI, while Lyndee Williamson, Madison Johnson and Acasia Gernentz each had one RBI.

The Trojans are 5-2 and will play Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Monday.

Jelanna Tall and Rylee Sparks each had one RBI for Schlarman Academy, who will play Milford on Monday.

Hoopeston Area 16, Geo-RF 5

GEORGETOWN — The Cornjerkers had 19 hits in a six-inning win over the Buffaloes.

Jersey Cundiff had four hits and four RBIs for Hoopeston Area, while Maddie Barnes had four hits and three RBIs, Aubreyana Inman had three hits and two RBIs, Kennedy Wallace had three hits and a RBI, Viviana Zamarripa had two hits and a RBI and Melina Vogel and Kayla Recker each had one RBI.

The Cornjerkers are 7-4 and will be part of the LeRoy Triangular today.

Chloe Stephenson had an RBI for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Chloe Winslow had two hits. The Buffaloes will face Blue Ridge today.

Milford 16, Salt Fork 5

CATLIN — The Storm hung early with the Bearcats, but could not keep up.

Brycie Barnett had two hits and two RBIs for Salt Fork, while Sailor Pacot had two hits and a RBI, Karli McGee had two hits and Madison Tucker added one RBI.

Lillie Harris had four RBIs for Milford, while Addison Lucht had three hits and three RBIs, Hunter Mowrey had three hits and two RBIs, Madisyn Laffoon had two hits and two RBIs, Kami Muehling had three hits and a RBI, Jossalin Lavicka had two hits and a RBI and Anna Storm had an RBI.

The Storm are 4-6 and will face Hoopeston Area on Monday.

Iroquois West 5, Oakwood 3

GILMAN — Gracie Hanner had two RBIs, but the Comets could not get past Iroquois West.

Bella Bradford had an RBI for Oakwood, while Gracie Enos and Samantha Dunavan each had two hits.

The Comets are 2-6 and will face Paxton-Buckley-Loda today.