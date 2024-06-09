LOCAL ROUNDUP: Wilson takes 11th at NCAA's

Jun. 8—EUGENE, Ore. — Danville native and Georgia Tech athlete Ameia Wilson hung around with the top jumpers in the nation on Thursday.

Wilson ended up 11th in the long jump at the NCAA Women's Division I Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field.

Wilson's top total was a jump of 6.28 meters or 20 feet, 7 3/4 inches and it got her a second team All-American nod.

The graduate student will have one more year of eligibility left and will try to make it to next year's championships.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Stipp leads Tampa to title game

CARY, N.C. — Danville native and University of Tampa pitcher Jake Stipp did his part to get the University of Tampa to the NCAA Division II Title Series.

Stipp pitched 5 2/3 innings with two strikeouts and only allowed four hits as the Spartnas beat Catawba on Thursday at the USA Baseball National Training Complex.

Tampa is 51-8 and will play defending Division II champions Angelo State today at 12:30 p.m.

LEGION BASEBALL

Post 210 wins two at tourney

TROY, Ohio — The Speakers started the Miami Valley Veterans Appreciation Tournament with two five inning wins.

Post 210 started the day with a 12-2 win over Utica Ohio Post 92 12-2. Ryker Small had three hits with three RBIs, Braxton Waller had three hits and two RBIs, Jerrius Atkinson and Jameson Remole each had two RBIs, Drew Wichtowski and Jaydon Riggs each had one RBI.

Pedro Rangel had seven strikeouts and gave up only two hits in four innings to get the win, while Remole had three strikeouts in the fifth inning.

The Speakers then shut out Troy Legends Post 43 10-0. Zach Russell had two hits and two RBIs, while Drew Wichtowski had two RBIs, Atkinson had two hits and a RBI and Small, Remole and Cian Moore each had one RBI.

Kollin Asbury had seven strikeouts and only gave up three hits on the mound.

The Speakers were coming off an 11-0 win over Terre Haute's Wayne Newton Post 346 on Wednesday. Waller had four RBIs, while Johnson had two hits and a RBI and Grant Morgan had an RBI.

The Speakers are 6-0 and will face the Napoleon River Bandits today at 9:30 a.m. and Utica Ohio Post 92 at noon.

At Troy, Ohio

Danville Post 210 12, Utica Post 92 2

Utica'000'11'— '2 '5' 1

Danville'260'31'—'12'10'1

WP — Pedro Rangel. LP — Bates. Two or more hits — D: Ryker Small 3, Braxton Waller 3. 2B — D: Jerrius Atkinson, Jordan Johnson, Zach Russell, Small. RBIs — D: Small 3, Waller 2, Atkinson 2, Jameson Remole 2, Drew Wichtowski, Jaydon Riggs.

At Troy, Ohio

Danville Post 210 Speakers 10, Troy Legends 0

Troy'000'00'— '0 '3' 2

Danville'141'4x'—'10'8'1

WP — Kollin Asbury. LP — North. Two or more hits — D: Jerrius Atkinson, Zach Russell. RBIs — D: Russell 2, Drew Wichtowski 2, Ryker Small, Atkinson, Jameson Remole, Cian Moore.

FROM WEDNESDAY

At Terre Haute, Ind.

Danville Post 210 Speakers 11, Terre Haute Wayne Newton Post 346 0

Danville'004'16'— '11 '8' 1

T. Haute'000'00'—'0'2'4

WP — Jameson Remole. LP — Judson. Two or more hits — D: Jordan Johnson. 2B — D: Grant Morgan, Braxton Waller, Remole TH: Huckaby. RBIs — D: Waller 4, Johnson, Morgan.

HORSESHOES

Danville Horseshoe League

June 6 results

Team'W'L

Shoe Guys'10.5'1.5

Stormy Oaks'10.5'1.5

Nutrien AG'7'5

3 Ringers 3'6'3

Bucking Broncos'4'8

Motors Gang'4'8

Block Drywall'4'8

MiCasa SuCasa'2'10

High 50-Shoe Games

Bob Vandivier'110'110'88

Glen Laird'105'98'89

Mike Schroeder'92'71'65

Butch Meeker'90'79'72

Loren Douglass'82

Jack Moore'65

Mickie Peterson'62'62

Bob Block'60