LOCAL ROUNDUP: Westville baseball wins non-conference test

May 9—WESTVILLE — After winning the Vermilion Valley Conference, the Westville baseball team is playing non-conference teams in the final week of the regular season.

The Tigers played Mahomet-Seymour on Wednesday and they rallied for a 5-2 win at home.

Cameron Quick had three RBIs for Westville, who was down 2-1 in the fourth before scoring two in the bottom of the fourth, while Easton Bolin had a RBI, Cameron Steinbaugh had a solo home run and Easton Barney had two hits.

Cade Schaumburg had two strikeouts and gave up only four hits on the mound for the Tigers, who are 22-5-1 and will face Casey-Westfield today.

At Westville

Westville 5, Mahomet-Seymour 2

M-S'000'200'0'— '2 '4' 0

Westville'001'202'x'—'5'6'1

WP — Cade Schaumburg. LP — Starrick. Two or more hits — MS: Finch 3 W: Easton Barney. 2B — MS: Finch, Long W: Cameron Quick. HR — W: Cameron Steinbaugh. RBIs — MS: Finch W: Quick 3, Steinbaugh, Easton Bolin.

Bloomington 4, Danville 3

BLOOMINGTON — The Vikings lost an early lead and could not make a full comeback against the Purple Raiders.

Kody Meeker and Grady DeVors each had an RBI for Danville, who had a 1-0 lead in the second inning, but Bloomington scored four runs in the fourth. DeVors had nine strikeouts in five innings on the mound.

The Vikings are 4-20 and will play Bloomington on Friday.

At Bloomington

Bloomington 4, Danville 3

Danville'010'020'0'— '3 '2' 2

Bloomington'000'400'x'—'4'7'4

WP — Smith. LP — Grady DeVors. Two or more hits — B: Espindola. 2B — D: Kody Meeker B: Jackson. RBIs — D: DeVors, Meeker B: Spidle.

Salt Fork 14, Tuscola 4

CATLIN — Deegan Albert and Pedro Rangel each had two hits and three RBIs as the Storm won in five innings.

Peyton Hageman had two hits and two RBIs for Salt Fork, while Evan Hageman had two RBIs, Hunter Maloney had two hits and a RBI, Brayden Norton had a RBI, Jameson Remole had two hits and Braxton Clem had three hits.

The Storm are 12-14 and will face St. Joseph-Ogden on Saturday.

At Catlin

Salt Fork 14, Tuscola 4

Tuscola'021'01'— '4 '4' 1

Salt Fork'006'35'—'14'16'1

WP — Jameson Remole. LP — Englehardt. Two or more hits — T: Cummings SF: Braxton Clem 3, Deegan Albert, Pedro Rangel, Remole, Hunter Maloney, Peyton Hageman. 2B — T: Thomason SF: Clem, Remole, Peyton Hageman. 3B — SF: Rangel. HR — T: Cummings. RBIs — T: Lyons 2, Cummings, Pettry SF: Albert 3, Rangel 3, Evan Hageman 2, Peyton Hageman 2, Maloney, Brayden Norton.

Parke Heritage 3, N. Vermillion 1

MARSHALL, Ind. — The Falcons only had two hits as they lost to the Wolves on the road.

Wyatt Walters and Aiden Hinchee each had a hit for North Vermillion, while Andrew Botner scored the only run.

Aden Rangel had five strikeouts in six innings on the mound for the Falcons, who are 5-13 and will play Hoopeston Area on Friday.

At Marshall, Ind.

Parke Heritage 3, North Vermillion 1

N. Vermillion'000'010'0'— '1 '2' 3

P. Heritage'000'012'x'—'3'7'4

WP — Graves. LP — Aden Rangel. Two or more hits — PH: Luce, Wilcox. 2B — PH: Luce. RBIs — PH: Goodwin.

Oakwood 7, Covington 4

OAKWOOD — The Comets jumped out to a 5-2 lead after two innings and were able to beat the Trojans on Tuesday.

Brody Taflinger had two RBIs for Oakwood, while Cort Vermillion had two hits and a RBI, Derek Drews and Dustin Hughes each had one RBI and Brody Marcinko had two hits.

Kyven Hill had two hits and a RBI for Covington, while Nash Martin had a RBI and Creaux Rieman had two hits.

The Comets will play Champaign Central on Saturday, while the Trojans will travel to Benton Central today.

At Oakwood

Oakwood 7, Covington 4

Covington'200'001'1'— '4 '8' 2

Oakwood'230'002'x'—'7'5'2

WP — Dustin Hughes. LP — Kaden Smith. Two or more hits — C: Kyven Hill, Creaux Rieman O: Cort Vermillion, Brody Marcinko. 2B — C: Cian Moore, Smith O: Marcinko 2, Vermillion. RBIs — C: Hill, Martin O: Brody Taflinger 2, Derek Drews, Vermillion, Hughes.

Milford 7, Geo-RF 5

MILFORD — The Buffaloes were up 5-1 in the fourth inning, but the Bearcats tied the game in the fourth and scored two runs in the sixth to get the win on Tuesday.

Hunter Meeker, Ben Vice and Peyton Haase each had three RBIs for Georgetown-Ridge Farm. while Jase Latoz had three hits.

Coy Lucht had two hits and a RBI for Milford, while Cohen Cheever had two RBIs and Colt Halpin had one RBI.

The Buffaloes will play Rantoul on Friday.

At Milford

Milford 6, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 5

Geo-RF'201'200'0'— '5 '6' 3

Milford'010'402'x'—'7'7'2

WP — Coy Lucht. LP — Ben Vice. Two or more hits — GRF: Jase Latoz M: Lucht. RBIs — GRF: Hunter Meeker, Vice, Peyton Haase M: Cohen Cheever 2, Lucht, Colt Halpin.

PREP SOFTBALL

Westville 4, GCMS 0

WESTVILLE — Abby Sabalaskey had a no-hitter with nine strikeouts as the Tigers shutout Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Tuesday.

Daylin Zaayer had two hits and one RBI for Westville, while Lani Gondzur had two hits and Madison Jones had an RBI.

The Tigers end the regular season at 25-4 and will start regional play Tuesday against Oakwood.

Milford 6, Geo-RF 0

MILFORD — The Buffaloes only had one hit from Jordan Silvey in a loss to the Bearcats on Tuesday.

Hunter Mowrey had two hits and three RBIs for Milford, while Abby Storm had two hits and a RBI and Addison Lucht and Molly Coffey each had two hits.

Silvey had four strikeouts in six innings for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, who will play Tuscola on Friday.

At Milford

Milford 6, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0

Geo-RF'000'000'0'— '0 '1' 2

Milford'301'011'x'—'6'11'1

WP — Kami Muehling. LP — Jordan Silvey. Two or more hits — M: Abby Storm, Addison Lucht, Hunter Mowrey, Molly Laffoon. 2B — M: Storm, Mowrey, Laffoon. RBIs — M: Mowrey 3, Storm.

Riverton Parke 12, N. Vermillion 0

CAYUGA, Ind. — Willow Campbell had the lone hit as the Falcons lost in five innings.

Campbell had two strikeouts on the mound in three innings, while Olivia Nale had one strikeout in two innings for North Vermillion, who will play Covington on Monday.

At Cayuga, Ind.

Riverton Parke 12, North Vermillion 0

R. Parke'304'32'— '12 '13' 1

N. Vermillion'000'00'—'0'1'4

WP — Coonce. LP — Willow Campbell. Two or more hits — RP: Leitgabel 3, Inman. 2B — RP: Inman. HR — RP: Inman. RBIs — RP: Leitgabel 2, Inman 2, Resendiz 2, Jukes, Montgomery, Ugoletti, Simmons.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Fountain Central 4, Clinton Prairie 1

VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The doubles teams of Alydia Mellady and Hannah Prickett and Josie Harshbarger and Lilly Peterson each won as the Mustangs won at home.

Haley Webb and Elise Webb each won in singles for Fountain Central, who will play Benton Central today.

At Veedersburg, Ind.

Fountain Central 4, Clinton Prairie 1

Singles — Haley Webb (FC) def. Delaney Lee 6-0, 6-0. Elise Webb (FC) def. Carole Arnold 6-0, 6-0. Cynthia Roche (CP) def. Laney Hoagland 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles — Alydia Mellady-Hannah Prickett (FC) def. Emerald Wallace-Bella White 6-0, 6-1. Josie Harshbarger-Lilly Peterson (FC) def. Merissa Large-Adalyn Booth 6-0, 6-1.

Seeger 5, Lafayette Jefferson 0

WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Addison Shrader, Chase Lemming and Kaylee Brown each won in singles as the Patriots shut out Lafayette Jefferson.

The doubles teams of Eva Ford and CeCe Blankenship and Allie Johnson and Katie McDonald also won for Seeger.

Shrader and Brown won in singles as the Patriots beat Crawfordsville 3-2 on Monday.

The doubles team of Eva Ford and CeCe Blankenship also won for the Patriots, who are 10-3 overall and will play South Vermillion today in a rescheduled matchup from Tuesday.

At Cayuga, Ind.

Seeger 5, Lafayette Jefferson 0

Singles — Addison Shrader (S) def. North 6-2, 6-4. Chase lemming (S) def. Aquino 6-1, 6-1. Kaylee Brown (S) def. Garcia 6-1, 6-4.

Doubles — Eva Ford-CeCe Blankenship (S) def. Riley-Bittinger 3-6, 6-3, (11-9). Allie Johnson-Katie McDonald (S) def. Hernandez-Bullock 6-3, 6-1

At Crawfordsville, Ind.

Seeger 3, Crawfordsville 2

Singles — Addison Shrader (S) def. Rohr 6-4, 6-1. Cox (C) def. Chase Lemming 6-2, 6-3. Kaylee Brown (S) def. E. Wellver 7-6 (9), 6-2.

Doubles — Eva Ford-CeCe Blankenship (S) def. Seward-Hall 7-6 (5), 7-5. A. Wellver-Buser (C) def. Allie Johnson-Katie McDonald 6-2, 6-3.