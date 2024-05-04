LOCAL ROUNDUP: Westville baseball and softball wrap up VVC titles

May 4—OAKWOOD — After the Westville softball team won the Vermilion Valley Conference title with an undefeated season, the Westville baseball team followed suit on Friday.

The Tigers ended the VVC season at 12-0 with a 10-0 win over Oakwood.

Cameron Steinbaugh had eight strikeouts on the mound for the Tigers, while Cade Schaumburg had three hits and thee RBIs, Drew Wichtowski had two hits and two RBIs, Zach Russell and Easton Barney each had two RBIs and Matt Darling added one RBI.

Brody Marcinko had two hits for the Comets, while Alec Harrison had six strikeouts in five innings in a losing effort.

The Tigers were coming off a 10-0 win over Watseka on Thursday. Schuamburg had two hits and three RBIs for the Tigers, while Barney had two hits and two RBIs, Cameron Quick had two RBIs, Zach Russell had two hits and a RBI and Wichtowski and Alex Davis each had a RBI. The Tigers are 21-5 1 and will face Arcola at home on Wednesday.

The Comets are 13-14 and will face Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Monday.

At Oakwood

Westville 10, Oakwood 0

Westville'004'006'— '10 '7' 0

Oakwood'000'000'—'0'7'5

WP — Cameron Steinbaugh. LP — Alec Harrison. Two or more hits — W: Cade Schaumburg 3, Drew Wichtowski O: Brody Marcinko. 2B — O: Marcinko. RBIs — W: Schaumburg 3, Zach Russell 2, Wichtowski 2, Easton Barney 2, Matt Darling

Central 10, Danville 0

CHAMPAIGN — The Vikings had three hits as they lost in six innings to the Maroons.

Jake Garrison, Cameron Feuerborn and Alex McQuown each had one hit for Danville, who will face Central again on Monday.

At Champaign

Champaign Central 10, Danville 0

Danville'000'000'0'— '0 '3' 1

Central'520'111'x'—'10'14'0

WP — Brandow. LP — Cameron Feuerborn. Two or more hits — C: Timmons 4, McClure, Pipkins, Davis. 2B — C: McClure, Davis, Pipkins. 3B — C: McClure. RBIs — C: McClure 2, Timmons 2, Pipkins 2. McArthur, Brandow, Elliott, Kennedy.

Watseka 8, Schlarman 0

WATSEKA — Jerrius Atkinson had the lone hit for the Hilltoppers as they lost to the Warriors.

Atkinson had seven strikeouts on the mound for Schlarman Academy, was was coming off a 13-0 loss to Hoopeston Area on Thursday. Princeton Rush had the lone hit for the Hilltoppers in Thursday's game and had four strikeouts on the mound.

At Watseka

Watseka 8, Schlarman Academy 0

Schlarman'000'000'0'— '0 '1' 4

Watseka'020'240'x'—'8'4'2

WP — Shervino. LP — Jerrius Atkinson. RBIs — W: Ketchum, Morris, Marcier.

BHRA 6, Salt Fork 4

BISMARCK — The Blue Devils took the early lead and hung on to beat the Storm.

Chaz Dubois had two doubles and two RBIs for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Cruz Dubois, Micah Stanford and Caden Keleminic each had one RBI and Anderson Thomas had two hits.

Brayden Norton and Hayden Chew each had one RBI for Salt Fork, while Jameson Remole had two hits.

Both teams were coming off wins on Thursday. The Blue Devils beat Covington as Cruz Dubois had three hits and a RBI, Jordan Johnson and Stanford each had two hits and a RBI, Chaz Dubois, Keleminic, Thomas and Karson Stevenson each had an RBI.

Salt Fork beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 10-1 on Thursday. Hayden Knight had two hits and four RBIs for Salt Fork, while Braxton Clem had two hits and three RBIs and had seven strikeouts on the mound to get the win.

At Bismarck

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 6, Salt Fork 4

Salt Fork'010'200'4'— '4 '5' 2

BHRA'002'031'x'—'6'8'2

WP — Dane Dillion. LP — Jameson Remole. Two or more hits — SF: Remole BHRA: Chaz Dubois, Anderson Thomas. 2B — SF: Remole BHRA: Chaz Dubois 2, Cruz Dubois, Thomas. RBIs — SF: Brayden Norton, Hayden Chew BHRA: Chaz Dubois 2, Cruz Dubois, Micah Stanford, Caden Keleminic.

Milford 1, A-P 0

ARMSTRONG — Milford's Gavin Schunke and Armstrong-Potomac's Cain Buhr had a big pitcher's duel.

In the end, Caleb Cluttuer hit a home run in the sixth inning to give the Bearcats the win.

Buhr had 10 strikeouts and gave up only two hits for the Trojans, while Schunke had six strikeouts and also only gave up two hits.

The Trojans are 12-5 and will face Hoopeston Area on Monday.

At Armstrong

Milford 1, Armstrong-Potomac 0

Milford'000'001'0'— '1 '2' 1

A-P'000'000'0'—'0'2'0

WP — Gavin Schunke. LP — Cain Buhr. HR — M: Cain Buhr. RBIs — M: Buhr.

Hoopeston Area 16, Cissna Park 1

CISSNA PARK — The Cornjerkers picked up a four-inning win over the Timberwolves on the road.

Zach Huchel had three RBIs for Hoopeston Area, while Ryker Small and Cole Miller each had two hits and one RBI and Dylan Judy, Keygan Field, Brayden Walder and Ryan Walters each had one RBI.

THe Cornjerkers were coming off a 13-0 win over Schlarman Academy on Thursday.

Huchel had two hits and two RBIs for the Cornjerkers on Thursday and had five strikeouts on the mound. Cole Miller had three RBIs, while Dallas Sheppard and Nick Cardenas each had two hits and a RBI and Ryker Small, Brayden Walder, Wyatt Eisenmann and Keygan Field each had a RBI.

The Cornjerkers are 15-7 and will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin today.

Attica 9, Covington 8

COVINGTON, Ind. — The Trojans tied things up in the seventh, but the Red Ramblers got the winning run in the eighth.

Levin Marcinko had two hits and two RBIs for Covington, while Kolten Haymaker had three hits and a RBI, Nash Martin had two hits and a RBI and Kyven Hill and Kaden Smith each had one RBI.

The Trojans will play Riverton Parke in a doubleheader on Saturday.

At Covington, Ind.

Attica 9, Covington 8

Attica'001'151'01'— '9 '8' 4

Covington'310'003'10'—'8'9'7

WP — Blake Inman. LP — Cian Moore. Two or more hits — A: Jayce Larson 3, Inman 2, Luke Blankenship C: Kolten Haymaker 3, Levin Marcinko, Nash Martin. 2B — C: Marcinko 2, Kyven Hill, Martin, Haymaker. RBIs — A: Kyler Stamper 2, Dane Goris, Larson, Blankenship, Miller C: Marcinko 2, Haymaker, Hill Martin, Kaden Smith.

PREP SOFTBALL

Westville 15, Oakwood 0

OAKWOOD — After winning the Vermilion Valley Conference title on Thursday, the Westville softball team did not slow down on Friday.

The Tigers had 15 hits and Abby Sabalaskey had a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts as they beat Oakwood 15-0 in four innings.

Layla Atwood had two hits with a home run and four RBIs for Westville, while Lily Kiesel had three hits and three RBIs, Madison Jones and Jazmyn Bennett each had two hits and two RBIs, Lani Gondzur had three hits and one RBI, Sabalaskey had two hits and a RBI and Daylin Zaayer had one RBI.

Caydence Vermillion had two strikeouts on the mound for Oakwood, who was coming off a 7-3 loss to Champaign Central on Thursday. Madi McFarland had two RBIs for the Comets on Thursday, while Olivia Fegett had an RBI double.

The Tigers clinched the conference on Thursday with a 10-0 win over Watseka. Sabalaskey had 10 strikeouts on the mound and gave up only four hits for the Tigers, while Kiesel had three hits with a home run and four RBIs, Bennett had a home run and two RBIs, Zaayer and Peyton Sabalaskey each had solo home runs, Laney Cook had thee hits and Jones had two hits.

It was the fourth straight undefeated conference season for the Tigers and Abby Sabalaskey has gone undefeated in the VVC in her career.

Westville is 23-2 and will play in the Casey-Westfield round-robin today.

At Oakwood

Westville 15, Oakwood 0

Westville'500'(10)'— '15 '15' 0

Oakwood'000'00'—'0'0'2

WP — Abby Sabalaskey. LP — Caydence Vermillion. Two or more hits — W: Lani Gondzur 3, Lilly Kiesel 3, Layla Atwood, Madison Jones, Jazmyn Bennett, Sabalaskey. 2B — W: Gondzur, Bennett. HR — W: Atwood. RBIs — W: Atwood 4, Kiesel 3, Jones 2, Bennett 2, Sabalasket, Gondzur, Daylin Zaayer.

Salt Fork 5, BHRA 4

BISMARCK — The Storm broke a 3-3 tie with two runs in the fifth and held on to beat the Blue Devils.

Alexa Jamison, Ava Ringstrom, Morgan Russell and Raina Conner each had one RBI for Salt Fork, while Karli McGee had five strikeouts to get the win.

Ella Myers had two hits for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Raeghan Dickison had a RBI and Emma Shelato, Draycee Nelson and Ella Acton each had two hits.

The Storm was coming off a 13-1 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Thursday. Michelle Ford had two hits and two RBIs for Salt Fork, while Brilynn Barnett and Karli McGee each had two RBIs, Raina Conner had two hits and a RBI and Ava Ringstrom and Alexa Jamison each had one RBI.

BHRA is 18-9 and will face Schlarman Academy on Monday, while the Storm are 8-14 and will face Iroquois West on Monday.

At Bismarck

Salt Fork 5, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 4

Salt Fork'102'020'0'— '5 '6' 0

BHRA'102'001'0'—'4'10'0

WP — Karli McGee LP — Raeghan Dickison. Two or more hits — SF: Alexa Jamison BHRA: Emma Shelao, Draycee Nelson, Ella Acton. 2B — BHRA: Shelato, Acton, Nelson, Dickison. RBIs — SF: Jamison, Ava Ringstrom, Morgan Russell, Raina Conner BHRA: Ella Myers 2, Dickison.

Watseka 9, Schlarman 0

WATSEKA — The Hilltoppers only had three hits as they were shut out by the Warriors.

Irene Rangel had two hits for Schlarman Acdemy, while Regan Troglia had a hit of her own.

The Hilltoppers will play Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Monday.

At Watseka

Watseka 9, Schlarman Academy 0

Schlarman'000'000'0'— '0 '3' 4

Watseka'311'131'x'—'9'10'0

WP — Parsons. LP —Deana Linares. Two or more hits — SA: Irene Rangel W: Parons, Schroeder, Neukomm. 2B — W: Neukomm, Parsons, Schroeder. 3B — W: Holohan. RBIs — W: Holohan 2, Parons, Denault, Schroeder, Neukomm, Essington, Lange.

Iroquois West 15, Geo-RF 2

GILMAN — The Buffaloes only had two hits as they lost in five innings to the Raiders.

Emma Fitzwater and Madison Nevels each had an RBI for the Buffaloes, who lost 13-1 in five innings to Salt Fork on Thursday. Peyton McComas had two hits and a RBI for the Buffaloes, who will face Oakwood on Monday.

At Gilman

Iroquois West 15, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2

Geo-RF'010'01'— '2 '2' 2

I. West'433'5x'—'15'10'1

WP — Wagner. LP —Peyton McComas. Two or more hits — IW: Honeyrutt, Bork, Fowler. 2B — IW: Kraft. RBIs — IW: Fowler 2, Kraft 2, Wagner 2, Honeyrutt, Scharp, Bork, Medina.

Milford 10, A-P 4

ARMSTRONG — The Trojans were tied 2-2 with the Bearcats after four innings, but Milford scored four runs in the fifth and went on to get the win.

Tinley Parkerson had three hits and two RBIs for Armstrong-Potomac, while Carly Grant had two hits and a RBI, Brynn Spencer had an RBI and Elle Jameson ahd three hits.

Addison Lucht had two hits and five RBIs for Milford, while Madisyn Laffoon had two hits and a RBI.

The Trojans are 7-9 and will face Hoopeston Area on Monday.

At Armstrong

Milford 10, Armstrong-Potomac 4

Milford'100'142'2'— '10 '6' 0

A-P'101'011'0'—'4'12'1

WP — Kami Muehling. LP — Tinley Parkerson. Two or more hits — M: Addison Lucht, Madisyn Laffoon AP: Elle Jameson 3, Parkerson 3, Carley Grant. 3B — M: Lucht, Abby Storm, Laffoon. HR — M: Lucht. RBIs — M: Lucht 5, Laffoon AP: Parkerson 2, Brynn Spencer, Grant.

PREP BOYS GOLF

Covington wins triangular

COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington boys golf team defeated Fountain Central and North Putnam on Thursday in a triangular meet at RiverCrest Golf Course.

Coye Ferguson was a medalist for the Trojans with a 42, while Luke Holycross had a 45 and Andrew Wright and Henry Tanner each had a 46.

Jaylin Payne had a 43 for the Mustangs, while Kam Krug carded a 44, Eli Foxworthy ha da 51 and Dakoda Willoughby had a 52.

PREP BOYS GOLF

At Covington, Ind.

At RiverCrest G.C. (Par 36)

Team results — 1. Covington 179, 2. Fountain Central 183, 3. North Putnam 226

Medalist — Coye Ferguson (C) 42

Covington (179) — Ferguson 42, Luke Holycross 45, Andrew Wright 46, Henry Teller 46, Urban Roarks 47, Jaxon Keller 49

Fountain Central (183) — Jaylin Payne 43, Kam Krug 44, Eli Foxworthy 51, Dakoda Willoughby 52, Brayden Prickett 54, Noah Armstrong 59, John Carver 58, Lincoln Hoffa 60

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Fountain Central 4, Covington 1

COVINGTON, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls tennis team hit the road and got a 4-1 win over Covington on Thursday.

Haley Webb, Elise Webb and Laney Hoagland each won in singles for the Mustangs, while the doubles team of Josie Harshbarger and Lilly Peterson also win.

The team of Lily Hacquet and Addi Streuer won at No. 1 doubles 6-0, 2-6, 6-4 for the Trojans.

The Mustangs are 9-1 and 4-0 in the Wabash River Conference.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

At Covington, Ind.

Fountain Central 4, Covington 1

Singles — Haley Webb (FC) def. Peyton Brown 6-2, 6-0. Elise Webb (FC) def. Kendall Shumaker 6-2, 6-3, Laney Hoagland (FC) def. Jayln Allen (FC) 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles — Paul Rouse-Jim Gross (D) def. Terry Duckett-Brock Stockberger, 6-2, 6-1 Ogden-Ecker (U) def. Hlas-Linder, 6-7 (7-3), 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 Gruwell-Ray (D) won by default.

PREP BOYS TRACK

Danville wins Raider relays

BLOOMINGTON — The Danville boys track team battled to a win in the Bloomington Raider Relays on Thursday.

The Vikings had 62 points, beating out Normal Community's 60 and Normal West's 58.

The 400 relay team of Allante Anderson, Jayden Rowell, Davari Boyd and D'Mario Jackson won in 42.96 seconds for Danville, while the same group won the 800 sprint medley relay in 1:35.99 and Tayvion Diltz won the shot put (15.78 meters).

Matthew Sherman was third in the pole vault (3.50m), while Jerry Reed III was third in the triple jump (12.74m) and PerSirus Menifield was fourth in the high jump (1.77m).

PREP BOYS TRACK

At Bloomington

Bloomington Raider Relays

Team results — 1. Danville 62, Normal Community 60, 3. Normal West 58, 4. Bloomington 38, 4. Champaign Centennial 38, 6. Dunlap 26, 6/ Champaign Central 26, 8. Peoria High 16

Individual results

High jump — 1. Voldy Makabu (Centennial) 1.97m, 2. Jaylen Rayford (P) 1.92m, 3. Seth McCall (Dunlap) 1.77m

Long jump — 1. Zion Russell (NW) 6.48m, 2. Tyquawn Page (NW) 6.28m, 3. Todd Makabu (Centennial) 6.18m

Triple jump — 1.Russell 13.84m. 2. Calen Taylor (NC) 3.84, 3. Jerry Reed III (D) 12.74m

Pole Vault — 1. Noah Misukonis (B) 4.50m, 2. Logan Alvarez (NW) 3.65m, 3. Matthew Sherman (D) 3.50m

Shot Put — 1. Tayvion Diltz (D) 15.78m, 2. Antonio Montoya (NC) 14.57m, 3. Brayden Mazanowski (NC) 14.33m

Discus — 1. Montoya 43.17m, 2. Colton LeCompte (NC) 40.75m, 3. Kahlil DeCerbo (Centennial) 39.83m

400 relay — 1. Danville (Allante Anderson, Jayden Rowell, Davari Boyd, D'Mario Jackson) 43.48, 2. Normal West 43.48, 3. Peoria 43.66

3,200 relay — 1. Normal Community 8:23.70, 2. Champaign Central 8:47.77, 3. Dunlap 8:55.74

6,400 relay — 1. Normal Community 19:01, 2. Champaign Central 19:33, 3. Champaign Centennial 20:12

800 Sprint Medley relay — 1. Danville (Anderson, Rowell, Boyd, Jackson) 1:35.99

240 Shuttle hurdles relay — 1. Normal Community 33.44, 2. Normal West 34.38, 3. Bloomington 35.03

PREP TRACK

North Vermillion third at BOW

CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion track teams hosted Parke Heritage, South Vermillion and Riverton Parke on Thursday at the Banks of the Wabash Meet.

Both Falcon teams ended up third as Parke Heritage won the girls title and South Vermillion took the boys title.

Bradley Cope won the high jump for North Vermillion (5 feet, 8 inches) while Cody Tryon was second in the 100 (11.73), Shawn Martin was second in the 200 (24.06), Elijah Peaslee was second in the long jump (18-9) and Andre Buchhaas was second in the discus (11-4 1/2). The 400 relay team of Cope, Peaslee, Martin and Tryon won in 46.78.

Reagan Bean won the 200 (28.81) for the Falcon girls, while Riley Smith won the 1,600 (5:39.73) and was second in the 800 (2:51.56), Lauren Ellis won the discus (118-06), Isabell Edney was second in the shot put (34-0) and Laney Waters was second in the long jump (14-7).