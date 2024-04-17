LOCAL ROUNDUP: Wesleyan tennis, soccer win against Westchester

Apr. 17—HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian defeated crosstown rival Westchester Country Day 7-2 in PTAC boys tennis Tuesday at Wesleyan.

Eli Henning (6-1, 6-3), Andreas Cimpean (6-0, 6-2), Lucas Newton (6-1, 6-0), Tyler Layman (6-2, 6-1) and Judah Reitnour (6-3, 7-6(10-7)) won in singles for the Trojans. Henning/Jaden DiFoggio (8-0) and Cimpean/Isaac Hung (8-2) won in doubles.

Clark Clodfelter won in singles and Clodfelter/Preston Kendrick won in doubles for the Wildcats.

GIRLS SOCCER

WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY

HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian won 9-0 against crosstown rival Westchester Country Day in PTAC girls soccer Tuesday at Sanford Field.

Emma Rutledge had a goal and two assists for the Trojans. Ava Peele, Jayda Larson, Cait Borden and Caroline Heywood each had a goal and an assist. Lillian Johnson, Kyla Denton, Taylor Ford and Fiona Konig each had a goal, while Molly Crim had an assist. McKinlee Graver got the win in goal.

Wesleyan improved to 7-4 overall and 3-3 in the conference. The Wildcats moved to 1-6 both overall and in the conference.

BISHOP McGUINNESS, NCLA

KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness topped NC Leadership Academy 6-3 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference girls soccer Tuesday at NCLA.

Laney Heafner scored two goals to lead the Villains (6-3-1 overall, 4-0 conference). Alyssa Dixon-Velez added a goal and an assist. Anna Aufrance, Olivia Miller and Shannon Sullivan each had a goal, while Annabelle Pirkl had an assist. Hannah Reeves made four saves in goal.

SOUTHERN GUILFORD, HIGH POINT CENTRAL

SUMNER — Southern Guilford defeated High Point Central 6-0 in Mid-State 3A Conference girls soccer Tuesday at Southern. The Storm improved to 2-13 overall and 2-4 in the conference. The Bison dipped to 1-10 and 1-5.

BASEBALL

HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY

HIGH POINT — High Point Christian beat crosstown rival Westchester Country Day 9-1 in PTAC baseball Tuesday at Westchester.

The Cougars improved to 12-6 overall and 4-1 in the conference. The Wildcats dipped to 8-5 and 4-2.

Heath Craver had a two-run double and scored two runs to highlight HPCA. Hunter Kelley struck out six in innings on the mound.

WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CALDWELL

GREENSBORO — Wesleyan Christian won 20-0 in five innings against Caldwell in PTAC baseball Tuesday at Caldwell.

Grayson McDonald doubled twice and drove in three runs for the Trojans (12-5 overall, 5-1 conference). Cole Bowman and Domaine Vann each had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Myles Crocker also had a hit and three RBIs.

Sawyer Black went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, while Nick Papciak also went 3 for 4 with an RBI. Hudson Lance chipped in a pair of RBIs. Sam Cozart got the complete-game win, striking out 12 while allowing just one hit and one walk.

LEDFORD, ASHEBORO

ASHEBORO — Ledford defeated Asheboro 4-3 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball Tuesday in Asheboro.

Wilmer Martinez had two hits and two RBIs for the Panthers (12-4 overall, 5-2 conference), who led 3-0 in the fifth. Kelvyn Paulino Jr. also had a hit. Gabe Barker got the pitching win, striking out seven in 5 2/3 innings, while Soles got the save in one three-hitter inning.

EAST DAVIDSON, THOMASVILLE

THOMASVILLE — East Davidson beat Thomasville 8-2 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball Tuesday at Finch Field. The Golden Eagles improved to 12-5 overall and 9-0 in the conference. The Bulldogs dipped to 7-8 and 5-4.

OAK GROVE, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL

MIDWAY — Oak Grove topped Montgomery Central 11-0 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball Tuesday at Oak Grove. The Grizzlies improved to 7-7 overall and 4-3 in the conference.

SOFTBALL

SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

PLEASANT GARDEN — Southwest Guilford beat Southeast Guilford 8-5 in Metro 4A Conference softball Tuesday at Southeast.

Rachel Wagner went 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs for the Cowgirls (14-3 overall, 10-1 conference). Makayla Stefanik and Amelia Stewart each had two hits and an RBI. Caroline Christman added a hit and two RBIs, while Kaylee Patel doubled and drove in a run.

Miracle Kendrick got the complete-game pitching win, striking out three.

HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, SOUTH STOKES

WALLBURG — High Point Christian won 13-3 in five innings against South Stokes in softball Tuesday at Wallburg Baptist Church.

Blakely Bowman went 4 for 4 with an RBI for the Cougars (13-2). Hailey Allred went 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and six RBIs, while Maci Burkhart, who drove in one, and Laci Jarrell also had three hits each. Paisley Dixon added a hit and three RBIs.

Dixon got the pitching win, striking out six in five innings.

LEDFORD, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL

WALLBURG — Ledford edged Montgomery Central 7-6 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball Tuesday at Ledford.

Cassidy Murray went 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI for the Panthers (12-3 overall, 4-3 conference). Sophie Wheat also had three hits, while Karleigh Newsome had two hits and three RBIs. Leah Leonard struck out 10 in earning the complete-game win.

OAK GROVE, NORTH DAVIDSON

MIDWAY — Oak Grove rolled to a 14-4 win in six innings against rival North Davidson in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball Tuesday at Oak Grove.

Mary Peyton Hodge had two hits — including a grand slam — and five RBIs to lead the Grizzlies (17-0 overall, 7-0 conference). Carly White also had two hits, including a double, and four RBIs, while Chloe Smith doubled and drove in two runs. Izzy Lawrence had three hits and an RBI.

Hodge got the complete-game pitching win, striking out three.

RAGSDALE, GRIMSLEY

GREENSBORO — Ragsdale outlasted Grimsley 30-16 in Metro 4A Conference softball Tuesday in Greensboro. The Tigers improved to 5-9 overall and 3-8 in the conference.

PRO SPORTS

CCFC ACQUIRES CISNEROS

HIGH POINT — Carolina Core FC has acquired midfielder Ozzie Cisneros on loan from Sporting KC of Major League Soccer for this season.

Cisneros joined Sporting in 2021 as a Homegrown Player after developing in the Sporting KC Academy. He has made two appearances, starting in a Leagues Cup match against LIGA MX side Club Leon in August 2021 and helping SKC to a 4-2 extra-time victory over FC Dallas in the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32.

Cisneros, who turned pro as a 16-year-old in 2021, has scored five goals in 52 professional matches for Sporting KC II since debuting. The 2023 campaign saw Cisneros hit career-highs in appearances (26) goals (three) and assists (two) for a Sporting KC II outfit that reached the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.

Prior to his pro career, Cisneros represented the Sporting KC Academy at the U-13 through U-19 levels. His five-year stint in the academy was highlighted by a call-up to the United States U-15 National Team for the 2019 Concacaf U-15 Championship, where he scored two goals in a 2-0 quarterfinal win over Costa Rica.