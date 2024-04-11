LOCAL ROUNDUP: Wesleyan baseball wins at National High School Invitational

Apr. 11—CARY — Wesleyan Christian bounced back with a 9-2 win against Key West (Fla.) in the National High School Invitational baseball tournament Thursday at the USA Baseball Complex.

Grayson McDonald had two hits, including a double, and four RBIs for the Trojans (11-3). Josh Hammond also had two hits — doubling and homering — and two RBIs. Sawyer Black chipped in a double and an RBI, while Hudson Lance also drove in a run.

Hammond got the pitching win, striking out eight in six hitless innings. Jayden Pipes added an inning in relief.

The win came on the heels of a 10-0 loss in six innings against Casteel (Ariz.) in Wesleyan's opener Wednesday. The Trojans were held hitless, as Nick Papciak, Roddy Woodard and Sam Cozart pitched.

EAST DAVIDSON, TRINITY

TRINITY — East Davidson defeated Trinity 12-8 in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Trinity. The Golden Eagles improved to 10-5 overall while the Bulldogs dipped to 7-10.

THOMASVILLE, PAGE

GREENSBORO — Thomasville beat Page 7-5 in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Page.

Bryan Serrano Rodriguez went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for the Bulldogs (7-6). Travail Barnes added two hits, including a double, and an RBI, while Iyzir Black had a hit and two RBIs.

Matthew Bankhead got the complete-game pitching win, striking out six.

WHEATMORE, SOUTHWESTERN RANDOLPH

TRINITY — Wheatmore outlasted Southwestern Randolph 20-10 in PAC 1A/2A baseball Wednesday at Wheatmore.

Ayden Byrd had three hits and an RBI while Payton Mooney and Lukas Usterbowski, who doubled, each had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Warriors (10-6 overall, 6-2 conference). Caleb Coggins added two hits and two RBIs.

Sean Jennison, who pitched 2 2/3 innings, and Jonathan Heraldo, who pitched 3 1/3 innings, each struck out two on the mound.

SOFTBALL

SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, WESTERN GUILFORD

HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford won 15-0 in three innings against Western Guilford in Metro 4A Conference softball Wednesday at Southwest.

Caroline Christman had a triple and three RBIs to lead the Cowgirls (12-3 overall, 8-1 conference). Amelia Stewart, who tripled, and Rachel Wagner each added a hit and an RBI. Christman got the pitching win, striking out four without allowing a hit or a walk in three innings.

LACROSSE

BISHOP McGUINNESS, WEST STOKES

KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness topped West Stokes 13-5 in Mid-State/Mid-Piedmont/Northwest Piedmont Conference boys lacrosse Tuesday at Bishop.

John Miller had three goals and three assists for the Villains (9-3 overall, 7-0 conference). Mason Payne had three goals and one assist, while Matthew Cetrone had two goals and three assists. Miles Fuehler also had two goals, and Nick Hargett, Sven Boremann and JR Saunders each had one goal.

In the girls match, Bishop cruised to a 19-0 win to improve to 12-0 overall and 5-0 in the conference. Finley Miller had three goals, while Ella Suire, who had five assists, Kiersten Varner, who had two assists, and Kate Dennen each added two goals to highlight the offensive outburst.

BOYS GOLF

AT MEADOWLANDS

WALLBURG — Ledford took second and High Point Central was third in Wednesday's three-team boys golf match at Meadowlands Golf Club.

Northwest Guilford won with a 149 team score. Ledford had a 162, trailed by Central with a 207.

Colton Slack shot a 37 to lead Ledford, followed by Jake Bethune with a 40, Connor Vernon with a 42 and Scott Yaudes and Isaac Shaver each with a 43.

BOYS TENNIS

LEDFORD, NORTH DAVIDSON

WELCOME — Ledford defeated rival North Davidson 6-3 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys tennis Wednesday at North.

Logan Thoma (6-0, 6-1), Julio Santillan (6-4, 4-6, 10-8) and Luke Riddle (6-0, 7-5) won in singles for the Panthers. Thoma/Julio Santillan (8-2), Drew Hundley/Zane Stowe (8-2) and Emiliano Santillan/Riddle (8-4) won in doubles.

Ledford improved to 8-3 overall and 5-2 in the conference.

GIRLS SOCCER

LEDFORD, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL

TROY — Ledford shut out Montgomery Central 3-0 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Montgomery Central.

Jasey Terry had a goal and an assist to lead the Panthers (7-3-2 overall, 2-0 conference). Carmen Hughes and Maggie Eccard each added a goal. Sanna Simpson made two saves in goal.

WHEATMORE, UWHARRIE CHARTER

ASHEBORO — Wheatmore defeated Uwharrie Charter 6-1 in PAC 1A/2A girls soccer Wednesday at the Zoo City Sportsplex.

Ellie Garrison scored five goals — surpassing the unofficial state record for goals in a career — to lead the Warriors (6-3 overall, 5-0 conference). Natalie Bowman added a goal and an assist. Lucy Lockwood made two saves in goal.

AT FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY

LEWISVILLE — Wesleyan Christian's girls and High Point Christian's boys each posted a top-three finish to highlight Wednesday's track meet at Forsyth Country Day.

Forsyth Country Day won the girls score with 143.5 points. Wesleyan was second with 120.5, while Westchester Country Day was fifth with 72 and HPCA was seventh with 35. Wake Christian won the boys team score with 187.5 points. HPCA was third with 95.5, Wesleyan was fifth with 57.5 and Westchester was seventh with 33.

Winning events for Wesleyan were: Donovan Calhoun (boys 100, 10:83), Jones Barber (boys 1600, 4:35.70), Yolanda Calhoun (girls 400, 57.85; girls long jump, 16-10.00), Ellie Roy (girls 100 hurdles, 17.63), and Grayson Hepner (girls pole vault, 9-06.00).

Anthony Berg (third — boys 110 hurdles, 20.33), Monty Armstrong (second — boys discus, 107-10), Xavier Hayes (third — boys high jump, 5-04.00), girls 4x100 (third, 55.01), Adaobi Nwobu (second — girls shot put, 29-08.50), Rachel Shaw (second — girls discus, 80-00), Charlotte Chambers (third — girls discus, 73-10) and Ellie Roy (second — girls pole vault, 9-00.00) posted top-three finishes.

Winning events for HPCA were: Cole Johnson (boys 3200, 10:22.38), the boys 4x100 (45.10), the boys 4x200 (1:36.17) and Reade Guthrie (boys pole vault, 9-00.00).

Isaiah Sanders (second — boys 100, 11.39), D2 Gibson (third — boys 100, 11.63), Matthew Cheng (third — boys 200, 24.40; third — boys triple jump, 37-10.00), Blaine Hamlett (second — boys 3200, 10:24.92), Harper Garrett (third — girls 1600, 6:40.59), the girls 4x200 (third, 1:58.18) and Josie Wyatt (third — girls pole vault, 5-06.00) posted top-three finishes.

Winning for Westchester was Zayne Williamson (boys 200, 24.12). Daniel Volynets (third — boys 400, 55.41), Christian Smith (second — boys 1600, 4:56.26), Claire Neal (second — girls 100, 13.44; second — girls 400, 1:03.41), Medera Patron (third — girls 100, 13.51; second — girls 300 hurdles, 54.50), Addy Grace Winstead (second — girls 3200, 12:40.83) and the girls 4x400 (second, 4:46.19) posted top-three finishes.

AT EASTERN GUILFORD

GIBSONVILLE — High Point Central won four events to highlight Wednesday's Mid-State 3A Conference meet at Eastern Guilford.

Dudley won both team scores — the girls with 127 points, the boys with 105 points. Central was fourth in both — the girls with six points, the boys with 25.

La'jalen Wilson (boys shot put, 46-8) and Dejen Abraha (boys 3200, 12.41.42), as well as the boys 4x800 (9:22.65) and boys 4x100 (43.98) relays won for the Bison.