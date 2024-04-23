LOCAL ROUNDUP: Wesleyan baseball, Oak Grove softball pick up big wins

Apr. 23—RANDLEMAN — Wesleyan Christian won 16-3 in six innings against Randleman in a meeting of state baseball powers Monday at Randleman.

Nick Leonard homered twice and drove in six runs to lead the Trojans (14-5), ranked No. 6 in the state overall while the Tigers are ranked No. 34. Myles Crocker added a pair of hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Josh Hammond added two hits, including a home run, and an RBI.

Hammond got the pitching win, striking out six in four innings. Sam Cozart added two innings, striking out four.

OAK GROVE, SOUTHWESTERN RANDOLPH

MIDWAY — Oak Grove topped Southwestern Randolph 3-2 in a clash of state softball powers Monday at Oak Grove.

Izzy Lawrence went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Grizzlies (18-1), ranked No. 4 in the state overall while the Cougars are ranked No. 20. Carly White also had two hits, while Ella Butcher had a hit and an RBI.

Lawrence also got the pitching win, striking out 10 in six innings. Mary Peyton Hodge retired the three batters she faced, striking out one.

OTHER PREP SCORES GIRLS SOCCER WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY

HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian topped crosstown foe Westchester Country Day 6-0 in PTAC girls soccer Monday at Westchester.

Caroline Heywood and Kyla Denton each scored two goals to lead the Trojans, who scored all their goals in the second half. Madison Talbert added a goal and an assist, while Jayda Larson had a goal. Ava Peele and Lillian Johnson each had two assists. McKinlee Graver got the win in goal.

Wesleyan improved to 9-4 overall and 5-3 in the conference. The Wildcats dipped to 1-8 both overall and in the conference.

BISHOP McGUINNESS, CARVER

WINSTON-SALEM — Bishop McGuinness rolled to a 9-0 win against Carver in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference girls soccer Monday in Winston-Salem.

Ashley Hawley and Anna Aufrance each scored three goals for the Villains (8-3-1 overall, 6-0 conferece). Lilly Schultz, Laney Heafner and Ainsley Namen each had one goal. Shannon Sullivan, Aufrance, Sofia Walter and Olivia Miller each had an assist.

EAST DAVIDSON, NORTH ROWAN

SPENCER — East Davidson downed North Rowan 10-1 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls soccer Monday at North Rowan.

Abby Connolly scored six goals for the Golden Eagles (9-5 overall, 5-2 conference). Janelle Esparza Velasquez, Bella Siler, Fabiola Barazza and Crystal Reyna each scored one goal.

OAK GROVE, CENTRAL DAVIDSON

LEXINGTON — Oak Grove beat Central Davidson 8-0 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer Monday at Central Davidson.

Victoria Lockamy had three goals and two assists to lead the Grizzlies (8-4-1 overall, 4-1 conference). Katherine Lockamy added two goals and three assists. Kyrstin Varner, Kalin Favreau and Mallie Blizard each had one goal. Kinsey Adkins had an assist. Carmen DiFoggio made one save in goal.

TRINITY, SOUTHWESTERN RANDOLPH

TRINITY — Trinity won 3-1 against Southwestern Randolph in PAC 1A/2A girls soccer Monday at Trinity. The Bulldogs improved to 6-8-2 overall and 2-5-1 in the conference.

WHEATMORE, RANDLEMAN

RANDLEMAN — Wheatmore topped Randleman 7-0 in PAC 1A/2A girls soccer Monday at Randleman.

Natalie Bowman had three goals and two assists for the Warriors (9-3 overall, 8-0 conference). Ellie Garrison added two goals, while Kynnedi Routh and Ashley Swaney each had one goal. Lucy Lockwood got the shutout in goal.

TRACK DAVIDSON COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIPS

WALLBURG — Oak Grove swept the team titles in Monday's Davidson County track championships at Ledford.

The Grizzlies won the girls team score with 152 points, followed by West Davidson with 128. East Davidson was third with 107 and Ledford was seventh with 55. Oak Grove won the boys team score with 202.50 points, trailed by West with 104. Ledford was sixth with 63.50, Thomasville was 33rd with 33, and East was ninth with 28.

Makinley Beers (girls long jump, 15-10.5), Cora Hadley (girls discus, 100-9), Emma Hadley (girls shot put, 32-6), Connor Creech (boys 200, 23.02; boys 400, 52.75), Hunter Creech (boys 800, 2:08.65; boys 3200, 10:01.30), Markes Hardin (boys 110 hurdles, 16.45; boys 300 hurdles, 41.40), Malik Hairston (boys triple jump, 38-11.5), Nathan Welborn (boys pole vault, 10-6) and the boys 4x800 relay (8:27.58) won for Oak Grove.

Brea White (girls 300 hurdles, 51.08; girls triple jump, 30-8.5) and Cameron Walker (boys 100, 11.48) won for Ledford.

Taj Gabriel (boys discus, 127-0) won for Thomasville, while the girls 4x800 relay (10:27.73) won for East.

SOFTBALL HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, EAST FORSYTH

KERNERSVILLE — High Point Christian won 12-1 in six innings against East Forsyth in nonconference softball Monday at East Forsyth.

Lila Allred had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Cougars (15-2). Landyn Smith had a hit and two RBIs, while Madison Benson, who doubled, and Laci Jarrell each had two hits and an RBI.

Paisley Dixon struck out four in five innings in the circle. Allred struck out one in the one inning she pitched.

BOYS GOLF AT HPCC-Willow Creek

HIGH POINT — Jackson Hedrick shot a 38 to lead Westchester Country Day in Monday's PTAC boys golf match at High Point Country Club's Willow Creek course.

Mac Timberlake added a 44 for the Wildcats, who totaled a team score of 129 with three scores (as is the norm for 2A schools) and a 178 with four scores. Ben Covington followed with 47, while Coleman Schwartz had a 49 and Chase Hesling had a 54.

BOYS TENNIS WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY

HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian beat crosstown foe Westchester Country Day 8-1 in PTAC boys tennis Monday at High Point Country Club's Willow Creek courts. The Trojans improved to 4-8 overall and 2-4 in the conference. The Wildcats dipped to 3-5 both overall and in the conference.

BISHOP McGUINNESS, THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL

KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness defeated The Burlington School 6-3 in nonconference boys tennis Monday at Civitan Park.

Luke Ansari (6-1, 6-1), Tyler Sturgill (6-2, 6-2) and Chase Wiedwald (6-0, 6-0) won in singles for the Villains. Ansari/Luke Holton (8-4), Sturgill/Wiedwald (8-3) and Everett Smith/Diego Mendoza (8-1) won in doubles.

Bishop improved to 12-1 overall.

LACROSSE BISHOP McGUINNESS, ATKINS

WINSTON-SALEM — Bishop McGuinness rolled past Atkins 12-3 in Mid-State/Mid-Piedmont/Northwest Piedmont Conference boys lacrosse Monday in Winston-Salem.

John Miller and Matthew Cetrone each had three goals and two assists for the Villains (13-3 overall, 10-0 conference). Nick Hargett had two goals, while Mason Payne and Miles Fuehler each had a goal and an assist to key the offense. Henry Chase made 10 saves in goal.

In the girls match, Bishop won 16-6 to improve to 14-3 and 7-0. Ella Suire scored six goals and dished two assists. Kiersten Varner added four goals while Sarah Pulliam had three goals. Morgan Aho had a goal and two assists, and Mackenzie Bowen had a goal and an assist. Grace Khol (five saves) and Maddie Edwards (six saves) split time in goal.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — High Point University's Zack Overend is among this week's Atlantic 10 Conference men's lacrosse players of the week.

Overend was selected the Defensive Player of the Week, joining Richmond's Dalton Young as the Offensive Player of the Week and Saint Joseph's Danny Gaalaas as the Rookie of the Week.

Overend, a goalkeeper from Annapolis, Maryland, picked up 13 saves and allowed just 10 goals. He also had three ground balls and four caused turnovers in the critical 11-10 victory over Hobart that kept the Panthers tied for third.