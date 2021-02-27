LOCAL ROUNDUP: Weatherly girls top Marian in 2 OT

Feb. 27—WEATHERLY — Ashley James had a huge night as Weatherly outscored Marian 63-57 in Schuylkill League Division III girls basketball action Friday night.

James finished with a game-high 30 points and connected on 8-of-8 from the foul line during the deciding second overtime period.

Carly Minchoff scored 22 points to pace the Fillies.

MARIAN (57) — Walsh 1 1-2 3, Martinelli 1 0-0 2, Nemeth 3 0-0 7, Pleban 2 3-10 7, Possessky 4 4-9 12, Minchoff 9 2-6 22, Digris 2 0-2 4. Totals 22 10-29 57.

WEATHERLY (63) — Kane 3 2-6 9, Houser 5 2-3 13, Davidovich 1 0-0 2, James 6 16-17 30, Pugh 1 0-1 2, Paisley 0 0-0 0, Miller 3 1-4 7. Totals 19 21-31 63.

Mar (4-10, 4-9);10;5;15;15;8;4;—;57

Wea (5-16, 2-12);8;14;9;14;8;10;—;63

3-point FGs: Minchoff 2, Nemeth, James 2, Houser, Kane

JV score: No game

Whitehall 47

Lehighton 40

LEHIGHTON — Hailey Miller paced a trio of double-digit scorers with 14 points as the Indians dropped a non-league game to the Zephyrs.

Aaliyah Fisher and Alexis Solomon each added 10 points for Lehighton, which led 15-8 after one quarter and 21-17 at halftime but couldn't hold on.

WHITEHALL (47) — Hutler 3 3-3 9, Fonzone 1 0-0 3, Laky 3 2-5 10, Dunbar 0 0-0 0, Shaul 1 0-0 2, Hines 6 4-8 16, Carey 2 2-4 7. Totals 16 11-20 47.

LEHIGHTON (40) — McHugh 0 0-0 0, Marchessault 2 2-2 6, Miller 6 2-6 14, Bowman 0 0-0 0, Fisher 2 4-4 10, Gaston 0 0-0 0, Solomon 4 0-0 10, Houser 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 8-14 40.

White (9-8);8;9;18;12;—;47

Leh (9-11);15;6;12;7;—;40

3-point FGs: Fonzone, Laky 2, Carey, Fisher 3, Solomon 2

JV score: No game

Halifax 37

Williams Valley 34

TOWER CITY — Elyssa Yeagley scored 19 points for the Vikings in the non-league loss to the Wildcats.

Tori Rabuck added nine for Williams Valley.

HALIFAX (37) — Steinhauer 1 0-2 2, Dobbin 0 0-0 0, Wells 2 0-0 4, Roland 1 0-0 2, Manion 1 1-2 3, Paul 8 2-3 21, K. Manion 2 1-4 5. Totals 15 4-15 37.

WILLIAMS VALLEY (34) — Rabuck 3 3-9 9, Bogle 1 0-0 3, Yeagley 5 4-6 19, Sincyr 1 0-0 3, Savage 0 0-0 0, Cole 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 7-15 34.

Story continues

Hal;10;7;11;9;—;37

WV (10-9);10;3;6;15;—;34

3-point FGs: Paul 3, Yeagley 5, Bogle, Sincyr

JV score: No game

Pine Grove 61

Shenandoah Valley 39

PINE GROVE — Marisa Stewart scored all 12 of her points in the first half, helping the Cardinals roll out to a 37-16 halftime lead in the non-league victory over the Blue Devils.

Mikaili Donmoyer paced Pine Grove with 14 points, while Kyla Koons and Kyra Shollenberger added nine points apiece.

Haely Sosna and Ava Menjivar scored 10 points each to lead Shenandoah Valley.

SHENANDOAH VALLEY (39) — Av. Menjivar 4 2-3 10, Sosna 3 3-8 10, Gottshall 1 0-0 3, Rodnick 2 0-1 5, Wasser 0 1-2 1, Donovan 2 0-0 4, DeAngelo 3 0-0 6. Totals 15 6-14 39.

PINE GROVE (61) — Wolff 0 1-2 1, Koons 3 0-0 9, Donmoyer 6 0-0 14, Felty 2 0-0 4, Shollenberger 3 2-2 9, Zimmerman 0 0-0 0, Stewart 6 0-0 12, Becher 0 0- 00, Dorson 3 2-2 8. Totals 25 5-6 61.

SV (4-13);8;8;14;9;—;39

PG (11-10);20;17;15;9;—;61

3-point FGs: Sosna, Gottshall, Rodnick, Koons 3, Donmoyer 2, Shollenberger

JV score: Pine Grove 33-12

Boys' Basketball

Northern Lebanon 67

Shenandoah Valley 34

FREDERICKSBURG — Owen Kosar led the Blue Devils with 11 points in the non-league loss to the Vikings.

SHENANDOAH VALLEY (34) — Kosar 4 3-4 11, Matta 3 2-2 9, Mikita 2 0-0 6, Boris 0 0-0 0, Maksimik 2 0-1 5, Alvarez 1 0-0 3, Lucas 0 0-0 0, Najda 0 0-0 0, Ryan 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 5-7 34.

NORTHERN LEBANON (67) — Treadway 6 0-0 15, Wolfe 5 0-0 13, Grimes 6 4-4 16, Beldor 0 0-2 0, Herman 1 0-1 2, Clemmer 1 0-0 2, Zechman 1 0-0 3, Shirk 5 1-2 12, Voight 0 2-2 2, Martino 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 7-11 67.

SV (8-12);10;5;12;7;—;34

NL;17;30;6;14;—;67

3-point FGs: Mikita 2, Matta, Maksimik, Alvaraz, Treadway 3, Wolfe 3, Zechman, Shirk

JV score: No report

ELCO 68

Hamburg 46

HAMBURG — Kevin McFarland scored 12 points for Hamburg in a non-league loss to ELCO.

The Hawks led 8-6 after one quarter, but ELCO responded with a 20-6 run to lead 26-14 at halftime. Cody Attivo led ELCO with 19 points.

ELCO (68) — George 0 1-2 1, Blatt 1 1-4 3, Thomas 0 1-2 1, Smith 3 0-0 9, Williams 6 5-10 18, Shuey 1 0-0 2, Bohannon 3 7-8 15, Attivo 8 3-5 19, Sipe 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 18-31 68.

HAMBURG (46) — McFarland 4 4-11 12, Conrad 0 0-0 0, Fegley 0 2-4 2, KEnnedy 1 2-2 4, Young 0 0-0 0, James 2 2-2 6, Harris 1 2-2 4, Weidenhammer 3 0-2 6, Shuey 2 3-5 7, Licklider 2 0-0 5, Hix 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 15-28 46.

ELCO;6;20;22;20;—;68

Ham (5-16);8;6;13;19;—;46

3-point FGs: Smith 3, Bohannon 2, Williams, Licklider

JV score: Not reported

Weatherly 81

Panther Valley 55

WEATHERLY — Scotty Zoscin scored 28 points and Weatherly broke open a close game with a 26-11 scoring edge in the third quarter to win a non-league game Thursday.

Trevor Lowman converted five triples and had a career-best 17 points for the Wreckers. Jacob Solonoski added 11 and Antonio Colecio had 14 assists.

Stephen Hood paced the Panthers with 19 points, Chase Weaver added 17 and Drew Kokinda sank four treys for 12.

PANTHER VALLEY (55) — Pascoe 1 0-0 3, S. Hood 9 1-7 19, Hadley 1 0-0 2, Kokinda 4 0-0 12, Weaver 6 0-0 17, Orsulak 1 0-0 2, B. Hood 0 0-0 0, Kindt 0 0-0 0, Fatzie 0 0-0 0, Berk 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 1-7 55.

WEATHERLY (81) — Colecio 3 0-0 6, McLaurin 0 0-0 0, Derr 1 0-0 2, Zoscin 11 2-2 28, Broskoskie 0 2-2 2, Willis 4 0-0 8, Ray 0 0-0 0, Solonoski 5 1-2 11, Lowman 6 0-0 17, Ramirez 2 2-2 7. Totals 32 7-8 81.

PV (4-15);14;18;11;12;—;55

Wea (14-7);17;19;26;19;—;81

3-point FGs: Pascoe, Kokinda 4, Weaver 5, Zoscin 4, Lowman 5, Ramirez

JV score: Weatherly 60-54

Upper Dauphin 52

Halifax 29

HALIFAX — Grant Stoner and Wil Laskowski each tallied 14 points as Upper Dauphin rebounded from Wednesday's 65-32 loss to Lancaster Mennonite with a Tri-Valley League triumph over Halifax on Thursday.

Georgi Chichinadze added 10 points for the Trojans, who shut out the Wildcats in the second period.

Judah Miller's 12 points paced Halifax.

UPPER DAUPHIN (52) — Stoner 5 0-0 14, Barba 0 0-0 0, Wise 1 0-0 2, Laskowski 6 1-1 14, Griffiths 0 0-0 0, Snyder 3 0-0 6, Nestor 1 3-4 5, Chichinadze 5 0-0 10, Cooper 0 1-2 1, Readinger 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 5-7 52.

HALIFAX (29) — Miller 4 3-3 12, Cassell 2 0-0 4, C. Enders 1 0-0 2, S. Enders 1 0-0 3, Maulfair 1 1-2 3, B. Stoneroad 0 0-0 0., Buffington 1 1-1 3, Areford 0 0-0 0, Zahurak 0 0-0 0, Masser 1 0-0 2, Z. Stoneroad 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 5-6 29.

UD (8-8, 7-4);19;17;9;7;—;52

Hal (2-15, 2-12);7;0;8;14;—;29

3-point FGs: Stoner 4, Laskowski, Miller, S. Enders

JV score: Not reported