LOCAL ROUNDUP: Warriors roll in first round of soccer playoffs

May 15—TRINITY — Sixth-seeded Wheatmore shut out 27th-seeded Lincoln Charter 8-0 on Monday at Wheatmore in the opening round of the NCHSAA 2A West girls soccer playoffs.

Ellie Garrison had seven goals and an assist for the Warriors (14-4), while Natalie Bowman added a goal and two assists. Maggie Messner also had an assist, and Lucy Lockwood made three saves in goal.

Wheatmore will host 11th-seeded Mount Pleasant (10-9-1) in the second round Thursday.

TRINITY, WEST DAVIDSON

TYRO — Twenty-ninth seeded Trinity fell 3-0 against fourth-seeded West Davidson on Monday at West Davidson in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A West girls soccer playoffs. The Bulldogs finished their season with a 7-11-3 record.

EAST DAVIDSON, COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON

THOMASVILLE — Fifteenth-seeded East Davidson lost 7-0 against 18th-seeded Community School of Davidson on Monday at Brown Middle in the opening round of the NCHSAA 2A West girls soccer playoffs. The Golden Eagles concluded their season with a 14-7 record.

LEDFORD, HICKORY

HICKORY — Twenty-eighth seeded Ledford fell 8-0 against fifth-seeded Hickory on Monday at Hickory in the first round of the NCHSAA 3A West girls soccer playoffs. The Panthers finished their season with a 9-10-2 record.

RAGSDALE, WATAUGA

BOONE — Thirty-second seeded Ragsdale lost 9-0 against top-seeded Watauga on Monday at Watauga in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A West girls soccer playoffs. The Tigers wrapped up their season with a 9-10-2 record.

BASEBALL RAGSDALE, T.C. ROBERSON

ASHEVILLE — Ninth-seeded Ragsdale fell 7-0 against top-seeded T.C. Roberson on Monday at T.C. Roberson in the third round of the NCHSAA 4A West baseball playoffs.

Carter Dulin and Dillon Bullard each had a hit for the Tigers (19-7). Garrett Crum took the pitching loss, striking out four in 4 1/3 innings.

SOFTBALL WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, COVENANT DAY

MATTHEWS — Fifth-seeded Wesleyan Christian lost 4-2 against fourth-seeded Covenant Day in a game finished Monday at Covenant Day in the quarterfinals of the NCISAA Division I softball playoffs.

Sara Kate Carr went 2 for 2 with a home run and two RBIs for the Trojans (9-9-1). Logan Jordan, Ragan Godfrey, Alexis Emery, Kayla Raimondi and Mackenzie Smith each added a hit.

Maris Morgan took the pitching loss, striking out two in five innings.

TRIAD — Softball games at Oak Grove and High Point Christian have been rescheduled from Tuesday to Wednesday due to the weather.

Top-seeded HPCA (18-3) will face fifth-seeded Wake Christian (13-3) in the NCISAA Division II quarterfinals at 3:30 p.m. at Wallburg Baptist Church. Top-seeded Oak Grove (23-2) will take on 25th-seeded A.C. Reynolds (12-11) at 6 p.m. at Oak Grove.