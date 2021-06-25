Local Roundup: Triton's Stedfast places third in 800 at All-States

Jun. 25—Triton's Graham Stedfast capped off his high school career in thrilling fashion on Thursday, placing third in the 800-meter run during Day 1 of the MIAA All-State Track and Field championships.

Stedfast smashed his own school record and earned the highest place by a Triton male distance runner at All-States in school history, running 1:55.68 to finish just behind All-State champion Reed Cherry of Littleton (1:53.04) and Lowell's David Vandi (1:55.46).

Stedfast was the only local placer on the day, but a couple of other Greater Newburyport athletes were on hand to compete as well. Pentucket's Phoebe Rubio (17th, 5:19.54) and Newburyport's Hailey LaRosa (21st, 5:25.93) both competed in the girls mile and Triton's Sarah Harrington (23rd, 12:28.64) ran the girls 2-mile.

Day 2 of All-States will be held on Saturday at Norwell High School.

Amesbury cruises in Williamsport opener

The Amesbury Little League All-Stars opened their Williamsport run in style on Thursday, beating Beverly 14-4 in the first game of District 15 Pool Play.

Amesbury jumped on Beverly early with two runs in the first and second innings, and then the team blew the game open in the fourth after sending 11 batters to the plate to score six runs. Another run would follow in the fifth and then Amesbury finished the scoring with three in the sixth, capped off by a two-run bomb by Connor Schialdone, who was 3 for 4 on the day.

Connor Mazzaglia, who got the start and allowed just one run on five hits over 3.2 innings, delivered one of the big hits early with a two-run home run in the second. Evan Murphy (4 for 5, 3 runs, 3 RBI) and Michael Bayko (3 for 5, 3 RBI) also had big days at the plate, Danny Dalton, Logan Genualdo and Braden DeLisle all reached base safety multiple times and Nicholas Creps and Will Figulski scored as part of the big six-run rally.

In addition to Mazzaglia, Scialdone and Bayko also pitched and combined to help close out the win.

Thursday's win carried extra significance because it marked Amesbury's final game at the home Cashman Elementary School fields, which are about to become a construction site for the new school building. Amesbury will now hit the road and face Danvers National at Hamilton-Wenham's Cheeseman Park on Saturday at 10 a.m.