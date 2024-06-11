LOCAL ROUNDUP: Stipp, Tampa wins NCAA title

Jun. 11—CARY, N.C. — Danville native Jake Stipp and the University of Tampa baseball team made some history on Saturday.

The Spartans defeated Angelo State, 8-3, to win the NCAA Division II National Championship. For the school, it was its ninth national title.

Stipp got Tampa to the title game on Thursday, pitching 5 2/3 innings with two strikeouts and only allowed four hits as the Spartans beat Catawba, 7-2, on Thursday at the USA Baseball National Training Complex.

The graduate ended his season with a 7-1 record for Tampa, who ends the season with a 52-8 record.

Danville 14, Dubois County 0

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. — The Dans continued their recent dominant play with their second straight seven-inning win on Sunday.

Griffin Graves had eight strikeouts in five innings and Bryce Riggs had four strikeouts in two innings for Danville and the pitching staff only allowed one hit.

Grant Comeaux had two hits with three RBIs for the Dans, while Colton Coates and Michael Ryan each had two hits and two RBIs, Darryl Dilworth and Michael DiMartini each had two hits and a RBI and Sebastian Arguelles, Nate Vargas and Nolan Farley each had one RBI.

LEGION BASEBALL

Speakers wrap up tourney

TROY, Ohio — Post 210 had a rough start in its first game on Saturday, but would win the second game and the first game on Sunday.

The Speakers would see their first loss in a 12-0 loss to the Napoleon River Bandits. Cian Moore, Jerrius Atkinson and Jameson Remole were the only players to get a hit, while Ryker Small took the loss.

Post 210 would regroup with a 13-2 win over Utica, Ohio. Drew Wichtowski had two hits and four RBIs, while Small had four hits and a RBI, Atkinson had two RBIs, Zach Russell and Jaydon Riggs each had one RBI.

The Speakers started Sunday with a 8-5 win over Sydney, Ohio as Riggs had two RBIs, Wichtowski had three hits, Zach Russell and Remole each had two hits and a RBI, and Small, Braxton Waller and Cade Schaumburg each had one RBI.

Post 210 would have a rematch with the River Bandits, but the Speakers would lose again in a 5-4 decision. Wichtowski had a home run and three RBIs for the Speakers, while Moore had two hits and a RBI and Small had two hits.

Post 210 is 8-2 and will travel to Lafayette to play Legion Post 11 today.

From Saturday

At Troy, Ohio

Napoleon River Bandits 12, Danville Post 210 Speakers 0

Napoleon'154'02'— '12 '12' 0

Danville'000'00'—'0'3'3

WP — Webb. LP — Ryker Small. Two or more hits — N: Rubenstein 3, Radzik, DeLano, Schaublin, Dekrosh. 2B — D: Jameson Remole. HR — N: Schaublin. RBIs — N: Schaublin 4, Rubenstein 2, Amstutz 2, Deckrosh 2, DeLano.

Danville Post 210 Speakers 13, Utica 2

Danville'310'72'— '13 '15' 1

Utica'200'00'—'2'2'4

WP — Cade Schuamburg. LP — Edwards. Two or more hits — D: Small 4, Jordan Johnson, Drew Wichtowski, Jameson Remole, Cian Moore. 2B — D: Jerrius Atkinson,Small, Wichtowski. RBIs — D: Wichtowski 4, Atkinson 2, Johnson, Small, Jaydon Riggs, Zach Russell U: Felnhofer

From Sunday

At Troy, Ohio

Danville Post 210 8, Sydney, Ohio 5

Danville'000'022'13'— '8 '12' 3

Sydney'000'012'20'—'5'12'2

WP — Zach Russell. LP — Monnin. Two or more hits — S: Boeckman 3, Subler, Monnin D: Drew Wichtowski 3, Russell, Jameson Remole. 2B — S: Boeckman, Clune, Bowers S: Russell, Wichtowski, Braxton Waller. 3B — D: Remole. RBIs — S: Subler 2, Clune D: Jaydon Riggs 2, Ryker Small, Russell, Remole, Cade Schaumburg.

Napoleon River Bandits 5, Danville Post 210 Speakers 4

Danville'003'100'0'— '4 '7' 3

Napoleon'000'220'1'—'5'9'2

WP — Shadel. LP — Cian Moore. Two or more hits — D: Ryker Small, Moore N: Rubenstein, DeLano, Schaublin, Gerken. HR — Drew Wichtowski. RBIs — D: Wichtowski 3, Moore N: McQuillin.