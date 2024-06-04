LOCAL ROUNDUP: Speakers roll in first weekend

Jun. 4—TAYLORVILLE — The Post 210 Senior Baseball team started the season with a strong performance at the Taylorville Round Robin over the weekend.

The Speakers started the weekend on Friday with a 16-1 win over Watseka. Pedro Rangel pitched four innings and had nine strikeouts and gave up one hit. Cian Moore pitched the fifth and had two strikeouts.

On offense, Jaydon Riggs had two hits and four RBIs, while Braxton Waller had three hits and two RBIs, Jordan Johnson had two hits with a home run and three RBIs, Jameson Remole had two hits and two RBIs, Grant Morgan had an RBI and Drew Wichtowski had two hits.

Post 210 picked up two wins on Sunday, starting the day with a 12-1 win over the Canton Crushers.

Caden Keleminic had seven strikeouts and only gave up five hits on the mound for the Speakers. He was supported with two hits and three RBIs for Ruggs, while Waller had two hits and two RBIs, Deegan Albert and Jerrius Atkinson each had two RBIs, Cade Schaumburg had two hits and a RBI and Wichtowski and Johnson each had one RBI.

The Speakers' closest game was the last one in a 2-0 win over the Mattoon Hitmen.

Kollin Asbury had 11 strikeouts and gave up only three hits in the win, while Schaumburg gave up only two hits in the seventh inning.

Ryker Small had two hits and drove in the only runs in the game for Post 210, while Zach Russell added two hits.

The Speakers will try to go to 4-0 on Wednesday, when they will face Terre Haute Post 346.

From Friday At Taylorville Post 210 Senior Speakers 16, Watseka Legion Post 23 1

Danville 724 12 — 16 15 1

Watseka 010 00 — 1 1 2

WP — Pedro Rangel. LP — Onnen. Two or more hits — D: Braxton Waller 3, Drew Wichtowski, Jaydon Riggs, Jameson Remole, Jordan Johnson. 2B — D: Waller 2, Wichtowski, Riggs, Grant Morgan, Jerrius Atkinson W: Ketchum. HR — D: Johnson. RBIs — D: Riggs 4, Johnson 3, Remole 2, Waller 2, Morgan.

From Sunday At Taylorville Danville Post 210 Speakers 12, Canton Crushers 1

Danville 006 15 — 12 11 1

Canton 001 00 — 1 5 0

WP — Caden Keleminic. LP — Barrientos. Two or more hits — D: Braxton Waller, Jaydon Riggs, Cade Schaumburg. 2B — D: Jerrius Atkinson, Jordan Johnson, Schaumburg, Waller C: Mills. RBIs — D: Riggs 3, Waller 2, Deegan Albert 2, Johnson, Drew Wichtowski, Schaumburg C: Mills.

At Taylorville Danville Post 210 Senior Speakers 2, Mattoon Hitmen 0

Danville 000 010 1 — 2 10 1

Mattoon 000 000 0 — 0 5 1

WP — Kollin Asbury. LP — Bonnstetter. Two or more hits — D: Ryker Small, Zach Russell M: Bonnstetter. 2B — D: Grant Morgan, Russell, Braxton Waller, Drew Wichtowski M: Bonnstetter. 3B — D: Jordan Johnson, Small. RBIs — D: Small 2.