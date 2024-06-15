LOCAL ROUNDUP: Speakers rebound in a big way

Jun. 14—TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — After a tough first game at the John Hayes Best of Midwest Tournament, the Danville Post 210 Speakers were able to rebound on Friday.

The Speakers had 17 hits as they beat Eureka Post 177 Senior 19-4 in five innings.

Cian Moore had three hits and three RBIs for Post 210, while Zach Russell had three RBIs, Grant Morgan, Pedro Rangel and Ben Johnson each had two hits and two RBIs, Ryker Small had two RBIs and Jordan Johnson, Jameson Remole and Jaydon Riggs each had two hits and one RBI.

Rangel had four strikeouts in five innings for the Speakers, who started the tournament with a 8-3 loss to Madison, Ind. Post 9

Remole and Small each had an RBI for Post 210, while Small had six strikeouts in five innings in the loss.

The Speakers will take on Lancaster (Ohio) Post 11 today at 8 a.m.

From Friday

At Terre Haute, Ind.

Danville Post 210 Speakers 19, Eureka Post 177 4

Danville'202'69'— '19 '17' 2

Eureka'400'00'—'4'2'1

WP — Pedro Rangel. LP — Orendain. Two or more hits — D: Cian Moore 3, Jordan Johnson, Grant Morgan, Jameson Remole, Jaydon Riggs, Rangel, Ben Johnson. 2B — D: Moore, Johnson, Morgan, Ryker Small. RBIs — D: Moore 3, Zach Russell 3, Small 2, Morgan 2, Rangel 2, Johnson 2, Johnson, Remole, Riggs E: Werner 2, Munk, Kranawetter.

From Thursday

At Terre Haute, Ind.

Madison, Ind. Post 9, Danville Post 210 Speakers 3

Danville'000'111'— '3 '5' 2

Madison'030'104'—'8'9'1

WP — Harden. LP — Ryker Small. Two or more hits — M: Cammack, Johnson, Heckler. 2B — D: Grant Morgan, Cian Moore, Conlan Moore M: Cammack, Reetz, Heckler. RBIs — D: Small, Jameson Remole M: Johnson 3, Cammack, Reetz, O'Neal, Heckler.

COLLEGIATE BASEBALL

Cape 7, Danville 5

CAPE GIARDEAU, Mo. — The Danville Dans started off well, but the Cape Catfish was not giving up.

The Dans were up 3-1 in the second inning and a 5-3 lead in the seventh before the Catfish scored three runs in the seventh to get the lead for good in a 7-5 win on Thursday.

Danville got things started when Graham Mastros hit a solo home run in the first inning, while Sebastian Arguelles had an RBI single for an 2-0 lead.

Cape scored a run in the first, but Aaron Downs would score a run for the Dans in the second for a 3-1 lead.

Cape scored an run in the fourth and fifth innings to tie things up, but in the sixth, Colton Coates broke the tie for the Dans with a home run and Mastros had an RBI single in the seventh to bring the lead to 5-3.

But Cape's Alex Kolwalski hit a two-RBI triple to tie the game and would score on a wild pitch for the game-winning run.

Mastros, Downs and Arguelles each had two hits, while Austin Morris took the loss with four strikeouts in two innings.

The Dans are now 8-5 and after Friday's return to Danville Stadium to play the Dubois County Bombers, they will hit the road again today to play the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes.

COLLEGIATE BASEBALL

Prospect League Standings

Overall

All times Central

Eastern Conference

Central Division 'W 'L 'GB

Danville Dans '8 '5 '—

Terre Haute Rex '6 '7 '2.0

Normal CornBelters '6 '9 '4.5

Full Count Rhythm '5 '10 '5.5

Dubois County Bombers '4 '11 '6.5

Northeast Division 'W 'L 'GB

Chillicothe Paints '8 '4 '—

Johnstown Mill Rats '8 '6 '2.5

Lafayette Aviators '6 '8 '4.5

Champion City Kings '5 '8 '5.0

Western Conference

Northwest Division 'W 'L 'GB

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp '10 '4 '—

Clinton LumberKings '8 '4 '1.5

Burlington Bees '3 '9 '6.5

Springfield Horseshoes '3 '9 '6.5

South Division 'W 'L 'GB

Thrillville Thrillbillies '10 '3 '—

Jackson Rockabillys '9 '5 '1.5

Alton River Dragons '9 '5 '1.5

O'Fallon Hoots '9 '6 '2.0

Cape Catfish '5 '9 '5.5

Sunday, June 9

Clinton LumberKings 16, Burlington Bees 3, 8 innings

Normal CornBelters 2, Lafayette Aviators 1

Lafayette Aviators 15, Normal CornBelters 3

Johnstown Mill Rats 8, Champion City Kings 6

Chillicothe Paints 18, Terre Haute Rex 6, 8 innings

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 18, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 8, 7 innings

Danville Dans 14, Dubois County Bombers 0, 7 innings

Alton River Dragons 9, Jackson Rockabillys 6

Cape Catfish 12, O'Fallon Hoots 6

Full Count Rhythm 15, Thrillville Thrillbillies 3

Tuesday, June 11

Thrillville Thrillbillies 5, O'Fallon Hoots 3

Thrillville Thrillbillies 11, O'Fallon Hoots 2

Champion City Kings 8, Normal CornBelters 3

Danville Dans 11, Lafayette Aviators 1, 8 innings

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 8, Clinton LumberKings 6

Terre Haute Rex 6, Cape Catfish 3

Jackson Rockabillys 7, Dubois County Bombers 6

Alton River Dragons 6, Full Count Rhythm 4

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 9, Burlington Bees 5

Wednesday, June 12

Clinton LumberKings 6, Burlington Bees 3

Clinton LumberKings 7, Burlington Bees 6

Terre Haute Rex 3, Danville Dans 2

Normal CornBelters 11, Champion City Kings 3

Chillicothe Paints 4, Johnstown Mill Rats 2

O'Fallon Hoots 11, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 8

Thrillville Thrillbillies 7, Cape Catfish 6

Jackson Rockabillys 4, Dubois County Bombers 3

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 14, Lafayette Aviators 1, 7 innings

Alton River Dragons 10, Full Count Rhythm 3

Thursday, June 13

Dubois County Bombers 4, Terre Haute Rex 2

Johnstown Mill Rats 8, Normal CornBelters 3

Champion City Kings 12, Chillicothe Paints 4

Alton River Dragons 4, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 3, suspended

Clinton LumberKings 7, Lafayette Aviators 5

Cape Catfish 7, Danville Dans 5

Full Count Rhythm 12, Jackson Rockabillys 8

Burlington Bees 11, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 10, suspended

Friday, June 14

Cape Catfish at Terre Haute Rex, LATE

Normal CornBelters at Johnstown Mill Rats, LATE

Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, LATE

Thrillville Thrillbillies at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, LATE

Dubois County Bombers at Danville Dans, LATE

Lafayette Aviators at Clinton LumberKings, LATE

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Burlington Bees, LATE

O'Fallon Hoots at Alton River Dragons, LATE

Full Count Rhythm at Jackson Rockabillys, LATE

Saturday, June 15

Champion City Kings at Dubois County Bombers, 5:30 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

Danville Dans at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.

Thrillville Thrillbillies at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Full County Rhythm, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, June 16

Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 2 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 2 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Clinton LumberKings, 2 p.m.

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Normal CornBelters, 3 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 4 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Cape Catfish, 4:05 p.m

Champion City Kings at Dubois County Bombers, 5:30 p.m.

Thrillville Thrillbillies at Alton River Dragons, 5:35 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Full Count Rhythm, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's box score

At Capaha Field, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Cape Catfish 7, Danville Dans 5

Danville 'AB 'R 'H 'RBI

Graham Mastros dh '5 '1 '2 '2

Colton Coates 2b '4 '1 '1 '1

Michael Ryan rf '4 '1 '1 '0

Sebastian Arguelles ss '4 '0 '2 '1

Nate Vargas c '4 '0 '0 '0

Aaron Downs 1b '4 '1 '2 '0

Grant Comeaux 1b '4 '1 '1 '0

Taft Middleton lf '3 '0 '0 '0

Michael DiMartini ph '0 '0 '0 '0

Mac Ketchin cf '3 '0 '0 '0

Jacob Parks p '0 '0 '0 '0

Brendan Clarke p '0 '0 '0 '0

Austin Morris p '0 '0 '0 '0

Bryce Riggs p '0 '0 '0 '0

Totals '35 '5 '9 '4

Cape ' AB 'R 'H 'RBI

Brooks Kettering 2b '4 '3 '4 '1

Lane Crowden ss '4 '0 '1 '0

Bryce Cannon 1b '5 '1 '0 '0

Corbin Malott cf '4 '2 '2 '1

Hayden Nazarenus rf '3 '0 '0 '1

Alex Kowalski lf '3 '1 '1 '2

Trace Harrington dh '4 '0 '0 '0

Carson McCaleb c '2 '0 '0 '0

Henley Parker 3b '4 '0 '0 '0

Blake Kincaid p '0 '0 '0 '0

Drew Wedgeworth p '0 '0 '0 '0

Will Richardson p '0 '0 '0 '0

Cameron Marchi p '0 '0 '0 '0

Walker Brodt p '0 '0 '0 '0

Totals '33 '7 '8 '5

Danville '210 '001 '100 '— '5 '9 '1

Cape '100 '110 '31x '— '7 '8 '2

E — Coates, Crowden, Ruchardson. LOB — Danville 5, Cape 11. DP — Cape 1 2B — Michael Ryan, Aaron Downs, Kettering 2. 3B — Malott, Kowalski. HR — Mastros, Coates. SB — Arguelles, Nazarenus 2, Kettering. CS — Arguelles.

Danville 'IP 'H 'R 'ER 'BB 'SO

Parks '3.0 '2 '1 '1 '4 '5

Clarke '1.2 '2 '2 '2 '1 '0

Morris (L, 0-1) '2.0 '1 '3 '2 '2 '4

Riggs '1.1 '3 '1 '1 '0 '3

Totals '8.0 '8 '7 '6 '7 '12

Cape 'IP 'H 'R 'ER 'BB 'SO

Kincaid '3.0 '4 '3 '3 '0 '3

Wedgeworth '3.0 '2 '1 '1 '0 '2

Richardson '0.2 '2 '1 '1 '1 '0

Marchi (W, 1-0) '0.1 '0 '0 '0 '0 '0

Brodt (Sv. 1) '2.0 '1 '0 '0 '1 '2

Totals '9.0 '9 '5 '5 '2 '7

WP — Parks 2, Morris, Kincade. HBP — McCaleb (by Parks), Malott (by Morris)

Time — 2:50

Umpires — Arjun Johnston and Chris Deichman

HORSESHOES

Danville Horseshoe League

June 13 results

Team'W'L

Shoe Guys'13.5'1.5

Stormy Oaks'13.5'1.5

Nutrien AG'9'6

Motors Gang'7'8

3 Ringers 3'6'9

Bucking Broncos'6'6

Block Drywall'5'10

MiCasa SuCasa'4'8

High 50-Shoe Games

Glen Laird'99'96'87

Bob Vandivier'98'95'95

Butch Meeker'87'84'81

Mickie Peterson'83'66'64

Mike Schroeder'81'76'69

Loren Douglass'75'75

Ron Phelps'64

Bob Block'63'63

Oliver Buford'61