LOCAL ROUNDUP: Speakers cruise past Rantoul

Jun. 22—TILTON — The Danville Post 210 Speakers scored four runs in the first inning and didn't stop there as they got a 12-6 win over Rantoul on Thursday.

Gavin Parkerson had three hits with a home run and four RBIs for the Speakers, while Zach Russell had three hits and three RBIs, Jaydon Riggs had two hits and two RBIs, Ryker Small, Pedro Rangel and Jordan Johnson each had one RBI and Jameson Remole and Braxton Waller each had two hits.

Kollin Asbury had 12 strikeouts on the mound in six innings to get the win for Post 210, who are 12-6 and will face Princeton (Ind.) Post 25 today in a doubleheader and Taylorville Post 73 on Sunday.

At Tilton Danville Post 210 Speakers 12, Rantoul Post 287 6

Rantoul 000 030 3 — 6 9 4

Danville 404 004 x — 12 15 4

WP — Kollin Asbury. LP — Soderstrom. Two or more hits — R: Coulter, Buhr, Cheek D: Gavin Parkerson 3, Zach Russell 3, Jameson Remole, Braxton Waller 2, Jaydon Riggs. 2B — R: Coulter, Cheek D: Johnson, Parkerson, Pedro Rangel, Russell, Waller. HR — D: Parkerson. RBIs — R: Cheek 2, Sjoken 2, Coulter D: Parkerson 4, Russell 3, Riggs 2, Ryker Small, Rangel, Jordan Johnson.