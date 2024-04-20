Local roundup: Southwest baseball, Ledford softball earn big rivalry wins

Apr. 20—HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford built a solid lead early and held on to beat rival Ragsdale 9-4 in Metro 4A Conference baseball Friday at Southwest.

Jack Bliven had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs to lead the Cowboys who led 5-0 through two innings. JJ Parsons also doubled and drove in a run, while Devin Hernandez had a hit and two RBIs.

Kaden Morgan struck out five while scattering five hits and two walks in earning the complete-game win.

Southwest improved to 13-7 overall and 8-4 in the conference while the Tigers, who still lead the conference by two games with two to play, dipped to 14-4 and 10-2.

LEDFORD SOFTBALL, OAK GROVE

MIDWAY — Ledford toppled rival Oak Grove 5-4 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball Friday at Oak Grove.

Emma Tesh went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Panthers, who led 4-0 in the middle of the fourth. Leah Leonard added two hits, including a triple, and an RBI, while Karleigh Newsome also had a hit and an RBI.

Leonard earned the complete-game win, striking out seven. Mary Peyton Hodge took the loss, despite striking out nine in four innings.

Izzy Lawrence doubled and drove in two runs for the Grizzlies, who rallied with three runs over the final two innings. Abby Cruz, who drove in a run, and Chloe Watkins each had two hits, including a double.

Ledford, ranked No. 41 in the state overall and No. 6 in the 3A West, improved to 13-3 overall and 5-3 in the conference. Oak Grove, ranked No. 3 in the state and No. 1 in the 3A West, dipped to 17-1 and 7-1, maintaining a one-game lead over North Davidson.

OTHER PREP SCORES

BASEBALL

WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CALDWELL

HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian won 10-0 in five innings against Caldwell in PTAC baseball Friday at Wesleyan's Alumni Field.

Nick Papciak went 3 for 3 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for the Trojans (13-5 overall, 6-1 conference). Josh Hammond added two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs, while Domaine Vann and Sawyer Black each had a hit and an RBI.

Hudson Lance got the pitching win, striking out five while allowing just two hits and no walks in three innings.

EAST DAVIDSON, THOMASVILLE

THOMASVILLE — East Davidson defeated Thomasville 5-3 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball Friday at East. The Golden Eagles improved to 14-5 overall and 10-0 in the conference, while the Bulldogs dropped to 7-10 and 5-5.

GLENN, PARKLAND

WINSTON-SALEM — Glenn won a doubleheader against Parkland 14-0 and 22-0 in Central Piedmont 4A Conference baseball Friday in Winston-Salem.

Craig McGhee went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs in the first game. Chase Gora added two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs, and Christopher Shoemaker had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.

Tyler Goodin got the pitching win, striking out all six batters he faced in two innings.

Gora went 3 for 3 with a home run and five RBIs in the second game. Shoemaker also had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs, while Evan Britt and Dawson Clinard each had a hit and three RBIs.

Tyler Smith earned the win, striking out six in two innings.

The Bobcats improved to 12-8 overall and 7-5 in the conference.

LEDFORD, ASHEBORO

WALLBURG — Ledford rolled past Asheboro 10-1 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball Friday at Ledford.

Lucas Riley had two hits for the Panthers (14-4 overall, 6-2 conference). Kelvyn Paulino Jr. homered and drove in three runs, while Angel Pichardo, Nick Soles and Libardo Santos, who doubled, each had a hit and two RBIs.

Santos got the pitching win, striking out six in four hitless innings.

SOUTHERN GUILFORD, SMITH

SUMNER — Southern Guilford won 17-2 against Smith in Mid-State 3A Conference baseball Friday at Southern. The Storm improved to 7-12 overall and 4-8 in the conference.

SOFTBALL

SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, GRIMSLEY

GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford won 17-2 in five innings against Grimsley in Metro 4A Conference softball Friday in Greensboro.

Sachiko Price went 4 for 4 with two RBIs to lead the Cowgirls (16-3 overall, 11-1 conference), who scored 11 runs in the fifth. Caroline Christman added three hits and an RBI, while Lesleigh Eaton had two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs. Makayla Stefanik had a home run and three RBIs.

Caroline Christman got the complete-game pitching win, striking out four.

EAST DAVIDSON, SOUTH DAVIDSON

THOMASVILLE — East Davidson won 12-0 against South Davidson in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference softball Friday at Brown Middle.

Kaycee Lewis went 3 for 3 with three doubles and five RBIs to lead the Golden Eagles (9-5 overall, 7-1 conference). Nikki Beal also went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, while Kenzie Cribb, who doubled, and Kyleigh Hedrick each had two hits and an RBI.

Kirsten Hedrick earned the complete-game pitching win.

SUMNER — Southern Guilford won both games of a doubleheader 19-4 and 18-0 in Mid-State 3A Conference softball Friday at Southern.

Kenly Brown had two hits, including a triple, and four RBIs for the Storm in the first game. Avery Lowe tripled twice and drove in three while Naomi Hunt had a hit and three RBIs. Brown got the pitching win, striking out seven in 2 2/3 innings.

Hunt went 3 for 3 with four RBIs in the second game. Lowe added three hits, including a double and a triple, and three RBIs, while Damia Florance had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Brown struck out eight in three innings in earning the pitching win.

Southern improved to 8-8 overall and 7-3 in the conference.