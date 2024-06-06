LOCAL ROUNDUP: Small wins Coach of the Year

Jun. 6—CHAMPAIGN — Danville native and University of Illinois golf head coach Mike Small added another award to his trophy case on Tuesday.

Small was named the 2024 Golf Pride Grips Midwest Region Coach of the Year for Division I by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

This is the 13th regional coach of the year honor for Small in his 24 years at the helm for the Illini.

Illinois ended up in fifth place at the NCAA Championship last week and was No. 6 in the final NCAA Division I men's golf rankings with a head-to-head record of 157-27-2 in 13 stroke play events.

The Illini was able to win the Stanford regional title, which was the sixth under Small and he is tied for fourth all-time in NCAA men's golf history. And the team's NCAA match play berth was the ninth under Small, moving Illinois in a tie with Oklahoma State for the most in the nation since the current format began in 2009.

Also, Freshman Max Herendeen was named second team All-American, while junior Jackson Buchanan was named to the third team and fifth-year senior Tyler Goecke and sophomore Ryan Voois was named as honorable mention.

PROSPECT LEAGUE

Dans game postponed

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — The Danville Dans' road game with the Champion City Kings on Wednesday was postponed because of rain.

The game will now be a part of a doubleheader on Friday, June 28 starting at 5:35 p.m. EST.

The Dans will return to Danville Stadium today to play the Kings with a 6:30 p.m. start.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Danville summer runs

DANVILLE — The Danville High School cross-country team will have summer runs starting on June 10 and will continue every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from June 10 to Aug. 2.

Interested student athletes should meet at Edison Elementary from 8-9:30 a.m.