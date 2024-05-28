LOCAL ROUNDUP: Seeger, Fountain Central baseball teams out of sectionals

May 28—DELPHI, Ind. — After surviving a 11-inning game on Thursday, the Seeger baseball team faced off with Benton Central in an IHSAA Class 2A sectional semifinal on Monday.

Down 2-0, the Patriots would tie things up in the fourth, but the Bison would score a run in the fourth and would hold on to a 3-2 win.

Cameron Laws had a double and two RBIs for Seeger, while Christian Holland had two doubles and had six strikeouts in four innings in taking the loss.

The Patriots end the season with a 20-5 record.

At Delphi, Ind.

Benton Central 3, Seeger 2

Seeger'000'200'0'— '2 '6' 1

B. Central'200'100'x'—'3'6'1

WP — Tyler Klemme. LP — Christian Holland. Two or more hits — S: Holland BC: Klemme, Adrian Torres. 2B — S: Holland 2, Cameron Laws BC: Klemme. RBIs — S: Laws 2 BC: Klemme 2, Torres.

LCC 11, Fountain Central 1

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Mustangs had three hits and scored the first run of the game, but the Knights scored the rest in an five-inning IHSAA Class 1A sectional semifinal.

Cole Garbison had two doubles and scored the only run for Fountain Central, while Bryson Davis had a hit and Owen Acton had two strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings in the loss.

The Mustangs end the season with a 9-16 record.

At Lafayette, Ind.

Lafayette Central Catholic 11, Fountain Central 1

F. Central'100'00'— '1 '3' 1

LCC'136'61'—'11'10'0

WP — Brinn Robbins. LP — Owen Acton. Two or more hits — FC: Cole Garbison LCC: Jackson Cain, Keaton Brooks, Kayden Minnich. 2B — FC: Garbison 2 RBIs — LCC: Brooks 2, Gus Sandberg 2, Gavin Boutelle 2, Mikey Stapleton 2, Cain, Robbins.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Illinois goes to NCAA's

CHAMPAIGN — After getting an 34-19 record during the season, the Illini was named the No. 3 seed in the Lexington regional of the NCAA Tournament.

The Illini is making its first tournament appearance since 2019 and will face No. 2 Indiana State on Friday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

Regional host Kentucky will face Western Michigan on Friday at 11 a.m.. The winner of the double-elimination regional will face the winner from the Corvallis regional on June 7-9.

COLLEGE GOLF

Illini leads going to Match Play

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The Illinois men's golf team are still heating up the field at the NCAA Men's Golf meet.

The Illini, coached by Danville native Mike Small, were one of two teams shooting under par in Monday's third round and is the only team shooting under par as the tournament goes into match play for the top eight teams today.

Max Herendeen and Tyler Gocke were tied for sixth as Monday's third round was wrapping up, while Ryan Voois was tied for 11th, Jackson Buchanan was tied for 30th and Piercen Hunt was tied for 53rd.

The Match play can be seen from 5-9 p.m. today and Wednesday on Golf Channel.