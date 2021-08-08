Local roundup: Sea Unicorns edge Bees 1-0 in FCBL battle

Aug. 8—NORWICH — Four Norwich pitchers combined on a two-hitter with 16 strikeouts as the Sea Unicorns beat the New Britain Bees 1-0 in a Futures Collegiate Baseball League game on Saturday night at Dodd Stadium.

Norwich (27-35) scored its only run in the seventh on an RBI single by Gianni Zarilli (UMass-Boston) while T.J. Keefe (Pace) went 2-for-2.

Jordan Marot (Franklin Pierce), the second of four pitchers, worked four innings for the win. He allowed both hits but struck out six and did not walk a batter. Old Lyme's Eddie Kaftan (Mitchell) struck out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth to earn his first save.

Recent Waterford High graduate Connor Podeszwa, who will be attending Tufts in the fall, started at shortstop for the Bees (24-34), going 0-for-3.

— The Bees beat the Sea Unicorns 14-11 on Friday night. Waterford's Payton Sutman (Holy Cross) started for Norwich and allowed 10 hits and six runs over three innings. Keefe (Pace) was 4-for-5 with three RBI, Michael Torniero (CCSU) had three hits and Mitchell standout Hunter Yaworski hit his third home run of the season and scored three runs for the Sea Unicorns.

Yaworski had three hits and scored three runs as the Sea Unicorns beat the Brockton Rox 8-6 on Friday night. Yaworski homered the doubled. Korey Morton (UConn) was 2-for-4 and scored twice and Anthony Porrino (Sacred Heart) scored twice for Norwic. Luke Mathewson (Westfield State) was the winning pitcher, allowing three hits and no runs over five innings, and Tommy Hughes (SCSU) pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save of the season.

Stafford Speedway

— Derek Debbis of Oakdale picked up his fifth win of the season, taking the 20-lap SK Light Modified race on Friday night. Also in the SK Light race, Alexander Pearl of Salem finished fifth, Tyler Barry of Griswold was ninth, Amanda West of Colchester was 14th and Mark Bakaj of Lebanon finished 17th. Bryan Narducci of Colchester was 12th in the 40-lap SK Modified race and Chris Meyer of North Franklin was third in the 20-lap Street Stock race.