LOCAL ROUNDUP: Schedule changes dot high school football slate

Aug. 26—TRIAD — An unusual schedule marks week 2 of the high school football season.

Three games will not be played — Southwest Guilford at home against RJ Reynolds, Ledford at home against West Davidson, and Glenn at home against Ragsdale.

Glenn will instead play at Lee County on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Ledford is hoping to replace its game Friday with another game, while Southwest has moved its game against Reynolds to Sept. 9.

There will also be two varsity games tonight — West Forsyth at Oak Grove at 7 and East Davidson at Wheatmore at 7:30.

Four home games will highlight Friday's schedule — most notably High Point Central against T.W. Andrews at A.J. Simeon Stadium at 7:30. High Point Christian will also open against Harrells Christian at 7:30 at the High Point Athletic Complex.

Bishop McGuinness will also host South Stokes at 7, and Southern Guilford will welcome Providence Grove at 7:30. On the road, Thomasville will visit Montgomery Central at 7:30, while Trinity will go to Forbush at 7:30.

Please check the schools' websites for ticketing information. Central-Andrews and Thomasville-Montgomery Central (online only) are selling presale tickets online.

SOCCER RAGSDALE, HP CENTRAL

HIGH POINT — Ragsdale topped High Point Central 3-0 in nonconference boys soccer Tuesday at Correll-Morris Field. The Tigers improved to 1-2-1 overall. It was the first match of the season for the Bison.

SW GUILFORD, MOUNT TABOR

HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford played former Piedmont Triad 3A Conference rival Mount Tabor to a scoreless draw in nonconference boys soccer Tuesday at Southwest. The Cowboys moved to 3-0-1.

HP CHRISTIAN, CONCORD ACADEMY

HIGH POINT — High Point Christian fell 8-3 against Concord Academy in nonconference boys soccer Tuesday at the High Point Athletic Complex. The Cougars dropped to 3-2 overall.

WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CHARLOTTE LATIN

CHARLOTTE — Wesleyan Christian bounced back with a 3-2 win in overtime against Charlotte Latin in boys soccer Tuesday at Latin. Macoy Strawn had a goal and assist for the Trojans (4-2), who were tied 1-1 at halftime. Jake Chilton and Carter Glover each had a goal, while Trevor Howard had an assist.

TRINITY, THOMASVILLE

TRINITY — Trinity shut out Thomasville 8-0 in nonconference boys soccer Tuesday at Trinity. The Bulldogs improved to 2-0.

TENNIS WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, HP CHRISTIAN

HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian edged crosstown rival High Point Christian 5-4 in girls tennis Tuesday at Wesleyan. Brooke Tsuei, Yancy Veach and Gracie Cates won in singles for the Trojans, while Tsuei/Veach and Christine Cathey/Kyla Pesayanavin won in doubles. Audrey Kim, Dallas Davis and Lena Griese won in singles for the Cougars, while Autumn Charboneau/Britnie Guida won in doubles.

BISHOP McGUINNESS, EAST SURRY

KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness topped former Northwest 1A Conference rival East Surry 6-3 in nonconference girls tennis Tuesday at Fourth of July Park. Lourdes Lopez, Nina Holton, Adelaide Jernigan and Anne Overman won in singles for the Villains (3-1). Lopez/Izzy Ross and Holton/Jernigan won in doubles.

VOLLEYBALL RAGSDALE, HP CENTRAL

HIGH POINT — Ragsdale defeated High Point Central 25-10, 25-11, 22-25, 25-20 in nonconference volleyball Tuesday at Central. The Tigers improved to 2-1 overall while the Bison dipped to 1-3.

WESTCHESTER CD, SALEM BAPTIST

HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day beat Salem Baptist 3-1 in nonconference volleyball Tuesday volleyball Tuesday at Westchester.

The Wildcats improved to 1-1 overall.

BISHOP McGUINNESS, WESTERN GUILFORD

GREENSBORO — Bishop McGuinness fell 25-17, 27-25, 18-25, 25-21 against Western Guilford in nonconference volleyball Tuesday at Western. Chrisbel Alcantara had 19 kills and 12 digs to lead the Villains (3-3-1), while Olivia Moreau had five kills and 11 digs. Grace Hutjens added three aces and three blocks. Emma Briody had 34 digs, followed by Erin Pitman with 19. Susanna Drake had 32 assists.

GLENN, EASTERN GUILFORD

KERNERSVILLE — Glenn swept Eastern Guilford 25-7, 25-13, 25-9 in nonconference volleyball Tuesday at Glenn. The Ladycats improved to 3-0.

WHEATMORE, NW GUILFORD

GREENSBORO — Wheatmore fell 25-13, 25-10, 25-22 against Northwest Guilford in nonconference volleyball Tuesday at Northwest. Taylor Richardson and five kills and three digs for the Warriors (2-1), while Gracie Hodgin added three kills and seven digs.

OAK GROVE, RANDLEMAN

RANDLEMAN — Oak Grove defeated Randleman 21-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-21, 15-12 in nonconference volleyball Tuesday at Randleman. Alissa Russ had 12 kills and 10 digs to lead the Grizzlies (2-2). Hailey Kidder and Bella Greiser each added nine kills, while Vanessa Young had 18 service points and 35 assists. Maya Slate had seven kills and six blocks, and Olivia Dixon had 27 digs.

S. GUILFORD, PROVIDENCE GROVE

GREENSBORO — Southern Guilford lost 25-9, 25-18, 25-19 against Providence Grove in nonconference volleyball Tuesday at Southern. The Storm dipped to 0-2.

HIGH POINT — Oak Grove topped High Point Central 141-152 in nonconference girls golf Monday evening at Oak Hollow Golf Course. Ella Ott shot a 44 to lead the Grizzlies, who also got counting scores from Camille Lambert with a 42 and Zoe Crotts with a 55. EC Niebauer was the medalist with a 1-under 35 to lead the Bison. Maddie Carroll added a 55 while Morgan Owens had a 62.