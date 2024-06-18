LOCAL ROUNDUP: Robinson to stay with White Sox

Jun. 18—CHICAGO — Danville native Chuckie Robinson will be staying in the Chicago White Sox organization for the long haul.

The White Sox put Robinson on the 40-man roster on Sunday, keeping away hypothetical opt-outs that Robinson may have available to him in his minor league deal with the club, securing his place in the organization.

Even though he is still playing for the Triple-A team for the Sox, it is the first time he has made a 40-man roster since being a part of the Cincinnati Reds' roster in 2022.

LEGION BASEBALL

Post 210 loses two games at tourney

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Speakers finished the John Hayes Best of the Midwest Tournament with two losses.

Jameson Remole drove in the only run for Post 210 in their first game, a 3-1 loss to Lancaster, Ohio, while Cian Moore and Ben Johnson each had a hit.

Remole had eight strikeouts in six innings in the loss.

In the second game, the Speakers lost 6-4 to Elsberry (Mo.) Post 226 AAAA Legion 18U.

Zach Russell had two hits and a RBI for Post 210, while Ryker Small, Remole and Johnson each had one RBI.

The Speakers are 9-6 and will try to rebound at home against the Watseka Legion Post 23 at 6 p.m.

At Terre Haute, Ind.

Lancaster, Ohio Post 11 3, Danville Post 210 Speakers 1

Lancaster'000'210'0'— '3 '6' 1

Danville'100'000'0'—'1'2'2

WP — Balser. LP — Jameson Remole. Two or more hits — L: Vance. RBIs — L: France, Dieble. D: Remole.

Elsberry (Mo.) Post 226 AAA Legion 18U 6, Danville Post 210 Speakers 4

Danville'011'200'— '4 '8' 2

Elsberry'002'220'—'6'8'0

WP — Kinnie. LP — Conlan Moore. Two or more hits — E: Kinnie D: Zach Russell. 3B — E: Kinsler. HR — E: Palmer, Kinnie. RBIs — E: Kinnie 3, Palmer 2 D: Ryker Small, Remole, Russell, Johnson.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Franklin joins Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — The transfer portal has brought a major receiver to the University of Illinois on Sunday.

Zakahri Franklin, the current active leader in receptions (266), receiving yards (3,386) and receiving touchdowns (38) has moved from the University of Texas-San Antonio to Champaign.

"Zakhari is a dynamic wide receiver that will instantly impact our offense," said head coach Bret Bielema. "We are excited to reunite Zakhari and Barry Lunney after they had two highly productive seasons together in the past."

Lunney and Franklin were together at UTSA from 2020-21, when Lunney served as the Roadrunners' offensive coordinator. Franklin had 130 receptions for 1,721 receiving yards, and 19 touchdowns in 23 games over the two seasons with Lunney.

"Zakhari is an accomplished football player with a lot ahead of him," said Lunney. "He will be a great addition to our offense and wide receivers room."

With his career totals, Franklin already has more career receptions and receiving touchdowns than any Illinois receiver in history.