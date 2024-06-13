LOCAL ROUNDUP: Rex ends Dans' winning streak

Jun. 13—TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — While power has been a big key for the Danville Dans, it seemed that the Terre Haute Rex had a little bit more on Wednesday.

With the game tied at 2-2, Eli Riley hit a solo home run to give the Rex a 3-2 win.

The Dans actually started the scoring with a solo shot by Sebastian Arguelles, but Terre Haute would take a 2-1 lead on a home run by Nomar Garcia.

Danville would tie things up on a Arguelles' double in the sixth inning, but could not get any more as it failed to score 10 or more runs for the first time in four games.

Michael DiMartini had a double for the Dans, while Meade Johnson had 11 strikeouts in the start and Will Melby Jr. had two strikeouts in taking the loss.

The Dans are 8-4 and will stay on the road to take on the Cape Catfish today.

Wednesday's box score

At Bob Warn Stadium, Terre Haute, Ind.

Danville Dans 11, Lafayette Aviators 1

Danville 'AB 'R 'H 'RBI

Graham Mastros 1b '4 '0 '0 '0

Aaron Downs cf '4 '0 '1 '0

Michael DiMartini lf '4 '1 '1 '0

Sebastian Arguelles ss '4 '1 '2 '2

Brenden Stressler dh '4 '0 '0 '0

Nolan Farley 3b '3 '0 '0 '0

Hunter Faldo c '3 '0 '0 '0

Aidan Rice rf '3 '0 '0 '0

Grant Haas 2b '2 '1 '0 '0

Meade Johnson p '0 '0 '0 '0

Will Melby Jr. p '0 '0 '0 '0

Totals '33 '2 '4 '2

Terre Haute ' AB 'R 'H 'RBI

Eli Riley c '4 '1 '1 '1

Gabe Wright cf '4 '0 '1 '0

Ben Kearns rf '3 '1 '1 '0

Nomar Garcia ss '3 '1 '2 '2

Cooper Jauz 2b '3 '0 '0 '0

Miguel Cantu 1b '3 '0 '0 '0

Delvis Claudio 3b '3 '0 '0 '0

Victor Cartagena dh '3 '0 '1 '0

Antonio Lopez lf '2 '0 '0 '0

Deron Swanson p '0 '0 '0 '0

Breyllin Suriel p '0 '0 '0 '0

Brandt Munger p '0 '0 '0 '0

Totals '29 '3 '6 '3

Danville '000 '101 '000 '— '2 '4 '0

Terre Haute '000 '200 '01x '— '3 '6 '2

E — Jauz. Claudio. LOB — Danville 7, Terre Haute 2. 2B — Arguelles, DiMartini. HR —Arguelles, Riley, Garcia. SB — Stressler, Wright 2, Garcia 2. CS — Cartagena.

Danville 'IP 'H 'R 'ER 'BB 'SO

Johnson '6.2 '5 '2 '2 '0 '11

Melby (L, 0-2) '1.1 '1 '1 '1 '0 '2

Totals '8.0 '6 '3 '3 '0 '13

Lafayette 'IP 'H 'R 'ER 'BB 'SO

Swanson '6.0 '4 '2 '2 '1 '4

Suriel (W, 1-0) '2.0 '0 '0 '0 '1 '2

Munger (Sv. 1) '1.0 '0 '0 '0 '0 '1

Totals '9.0 '4 '2 '2 '2 '7

WP — Norris, Sailors. HBP — Faldo (By Swanson)

Attendance — 335 Time — 1:55

Umpires — Brad Wilson and Matt Reese

Legion Baseball

Lafayette 6, Danville 5

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Speakers took a 3-0 lead after the second inning, but Lafayette scored three runs each in the fourth and fifth innings to get the win.

Drew Wichtowski had two doubles and two RBIs for Post 210, while Pedro Rangel had two hits anda RBI, Grant Morgan had a RBI and Ryker Small and Jaydon Riggs each had two hits.

The Speakers drop to 8-3 and will take part in the John Hayes Best of the Midwest Tournament in Terre Haute, Ind. starting today with a game against Madison, Ind.

At Lafayette, Ind.

Lafayette Legion Post 11, 6, Danville Post 210 Speakers 5

Danville'210'011'0'— '5 '10' 3

Lafayette'000'330'x'—'6'6'3

WP — Williams. LP — Grant Morgan. Two or more hits — D: Ryker Small, Drew Wichtowski, Jaydon Riggs, Pedro Rangel 2B — D: Wichtowski 2, Riggs, Small L: Barker, Holmes. RBIs — D: Wichtowski 2, Morgan, Rangel L: Marcus 2, Connell, Holmes, Coble.